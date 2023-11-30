Havana Night Bar and Grill 2920 Thomas Dr
Food
Appetizers
- Mata Hambre$17.99
- Empanaditas$9.99
- Croquettes$7.99
- Tostones Rellenos Mixtos$14.99
- Tostones Rellenos camaron$14.99
- Tostones Rellenos roast pork$10.99
- Tostones Rellenos Ropa Vieja$11.99
- Fried Tamal$8.99
- Fried Calamari$14.99
- Yuca Fries$8.99
- Coconut Shrimp$11.99
- Chicken Wings with fires$10.99
- Shrimp basket$14.99
- Potato Ball$10.99
- Plantain balls$9.99
- Shrimp cocktails$7.99
Combinations
House Special
Main Course
Havana Salad
Sandwich
Sides Extra
Liquor
Cocktails
- -Classic Mojito$9.99
- -Coconut mojito$9.99
- -Habana night fusion$13.99
- -Mango Mojito$9.99
- -Passion fruit mojito$9.99
- -Peach mojito$9.99
- Bahama breeze$7.00
- Bahama mama$8.00
- Blue long island$9.00
- classic caipiriña$7.00
- Classic Margarita$12.99+
- Don Julio Agave Margarita$15.00
- Espresso Martini$7.99
- Green tea shot$6.00
- Habana Libre$12.99
- Hurricane$8.00
- Jalapeno Margarita$12.00
- Jhonny vegas$7.00
- Lemon Drop$7.00
- Lemon drop$7.00
- long island ice tea$10.00
- Mai-TAI$9.00
- malibu con pina$9.00
- Mexican mule$8.00
- Mojitos classic$11.50
- Moscow mule$8.00
- Old Cuban$12.99
- Piña Colada$10.00
- Rum runner$6.00
- screw driver$9.00
- Sex on the beach$8.00
- spiced mango jalapeno$10.99
- Tenneesse mule$8.00
- tequila sunrise$10.00
- Old Fashion$10.00
- Michelada$9.99
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch / Bourbon
Beer
Bottled Beer
Imported Beer
Wine
GL Red Wine
BT Red Wine
GL White Wine
BT White Wine
Coffee
Coffee Options
3PD Food Menu
Appetizers
Combinations
House Special
Kids Menu
Main Course
Salads
Sandwich
Sides Extra
Havana Night Bar and Grill 2920 Thomas Dr Location and Ordering Hours
(850) 238-8463
Open now • Closes at 10PM