Havana nights 649 South 4th Street
Food
Apettizer
Ajiaco San Juan
Beef broth with traditional vegetables
Frijoles Dormidos
Black beans in a thick broth
Ensalada Havana Night
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, cucumber, Selva Negra sauce, parmesan cheese
Tartar de Atún rojo crudo y Guacamole
Marinated red tuna with teriyaki sauce, guacamole, red onion and mango.
Sopa de Tomate y Picatostes
Tomato soup blanched with olive oil topped with slices of fried bread
Langostinos al Ajillo
Prawns sautéed in olive oil, garlic and parsley
Traditional Dishes
Costilla Barbacoa
Roasted ribs with homemade barbecue sauce
Picadillo Habanero
Ground beef braised in tomato sauce, accompanied by rice and fried sweet plantain
Ropa Vieja
Shredded beef cooked in red sauce, fried peppers, tamal, black beans
New York Steak
Grilled steak beef with rosemary and pepper sauce, rice
Ribeye Steak
Grilled ribeye beef with rosemary and pepper sauce, rice
Piña Rellena
Pineapple stuffed with shrimp, corn, pink sauce, avocado, leek, prawns
Pierna de Cerdo Asada
Roasted pork leg with congris, fried plantain, yucca
Pollo a la Brasa
Roasted chicken accompanied with vegetables
Churrasco al Chimichurri
Grilled beef served with chimichurri green sauce
Seafood Dishes
Side Dishes
Rice
White rice
Congris
Black beans and rice cooked together
Papa al Horno
Seasoned baked potatoes
Pure de Papas
Mashed potatoes seasoned with butter, salt and pepper
Salteado de Verduras
Vegetables sautéed in olive oil
Platano Maduro Frito
Fried sweet plantains
Mariquitas
Plantain Chips
Tamal
Made of fresh ground corn and filled with ground pork and spices
Yuca
Yucca with mojo
Top Dishes
Kids Dishes
Hamburguesa con Queso
Ground beef burger with cheese
Pollo a la Plancha
Grilled chicken breast. Served with rice and french fries.
Chicken Tenders
Fried chicken pieces in melted butter and rolled in breadcrumbs. Served with rice and french fries.
Chicken Nuggets
Fried chicken parts covered in a mix of flour, garlic salt and pepper. Served with rice and french fries.
Desserts
Arroz con Leche
Soft white rice mixed with milk, vanilla, sugar, salt and topped with powdered cinnamon
Flan Cubano
Traditional Cuban flan served with ice cream
Helado Frito
Ice cream of various flavors fried in a mixture of flour, bread and coconut
Mousse de Chocolate
Chocolate mousse
Bar Menu
Cocktails
Cuba Libre
Rum, Coca-Cola, Lime
Canchanchara
Aguardiente, Honey, Lime, Ice
Daiquiri
Rum, Lime Juice, Zugar
Mojito Tumbao
Rum, Mint, Lime Juice, Soda
Presidente
Rum, Dry Vermouth, Orange Curacao, Grenadine
Cubanito
Rum, Lime Juice, Tomato Juice, Worcestershire Sauce, Hot Sauce
Havana Night
Rum, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Maraschino Licor
Piña Colada
Rum, Pineapple Juice, Cream of Coconut, Coconut Water
Ron Collins
Gold Rum, Lime Juice, Soda
Caipiriña
Aguardiente, Lime Juice, Zugar
Margarita
Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Salt
Long Island
Vodka, Bacardi Rum, Gin, Tequila, Triple Sec, Sweet Mix, Coca-Cola, LimeJuice
Manhattan
Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters Maraschino cherry
Sex on the Beach
Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice
Cosmopolitan
Vodka, Cointreau, Cranberry juice, Lime Juice
Gin Tonic
Gin, Tonic Water, Wedge of Lime
Mocktails
Wines
Liqueurs
Juarez Gold 1L (22 shots)
Jimador Silver 1L (22 shots)
Jimador Añejo 750ml (16 shots)
Jimador Reposado 1L (22 shots)
Herradura Silver 1L (22 shots)
Herradura Añejo 750ml (16 shots)
Herradura Reposado 1L (22 shots)
High Noon 355ml (8 shots)
Laya Silver 750 ml (16 shots)
Corralejo Blanco 750ml (16 shots)
Conciere Silver 1L (22 shots)
Diplomatico Planas 750 ml (16 shots)
Mount Gay Eclipse 1L (22shots)
Soggy Dollar Island Spiced 750 ml (16 shots)
Jack Daniels Black 1L (22 shots)
Woodford Reserve 1L (22 shots)
Old Forester 1L (22 shots)
Conciere Gin 1L (22 shots)
Gin Mare 750 ml (16 shots)
Tito's Handmade 1L (22 shots)
Conciere Vodka 1L (22 shots)
Arrow Amaretto 1L (28 shots)
Arrow Sour Apple 1L (28 shots)
Bols Peach Schnapps 1L (28 shots)
Conciere Triple Sec 1L (28 shots)
RumHaven Caribbean Rum with Coconut 1L (28 shots)
Finest Call Grenadine 1L (28 shots)
Finest Call Lime Juice 1L (28 shots)
Finest Call Sweet and Sour 1L (28 shots)
Tapas
Montadito de Tamal
Tamale, Roast Pork, Onion and Sautéed Red cabbage, Achiote Sauce
Claves Serranas
Croquettes, béchamel sauce, serrano ham
Claves de Dos
Croquettes, béchamel sauce, Sweet Potato and Leek
Maracas (Matajibaro)
Ground plantain balls with chicharron
Finger de pollo
Chicken marinated with black pepper, oregano, overflowed.
Papas Bravas
French fries with hot sauce
Brusquetas
Toast with tomato, onion, garlic, leek, mozzarella cheese, salsa verde and plantain tostones
Sandwich Havana Night
Bread, ham, roast meat, Havarti cheese, tomato, homemade mayonnaise
Sandwich Vegetariano
Bread, mozzarella cheese, roasted cherry tomato, red cabbage and sautéed onion mix, cucumber
Sandwich Media Havana
Extra ham, havarti cheese, pink sauce and potato crunch
Queso al Horno
Baked cheese, roasted tomatoes, salsa verde and toast