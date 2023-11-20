Have A Cow Cattle Company
FOOD MENU
Breakfast
- Bunkhouse Breakfast$14.99
Two eggs, homestyle potatoes, one pancake, and choice of one side: two bacon slices or a sausage patty or roasted veggies
- Rancher's Breakfast$13.99
Two eggs, homestyle potatoes, choice of bread, and choice of one side: two bacon slices or a sausage patty or roasted veggies
- Pancakes$12.99
Two pancakes (traditional, blueberry or chocolate chip) with choice of one breakfast side
- Biscuits & Gravy$9.99
Hearty buttermilk biscuit served with a generous helping of savory sausage gravy.
- Belgian Waffle$12.99
Belgian style waffle topped with butter and whipped cream, served with choice of one breakfast side
- Omelet$12.99
Three-egg omelet with cheese, onions and bell peppers, served with homestyle potatoes and choice of biscuit, English muffin or toast.
- Quiche with Side$12.99
Puff pastry filled with cheddar cheese, bell peppers and onions. Choose vegetarian with spinach, or meat lovers with bacon & sausage. Served with choice of side
- Git Up N' Go$8.99
Two eggs scrambled with cheese served on your choice of bread
- Healthy Cow$6.99
Low fat vanilla yogurt served with granola and house-made jam
- Cock a Doodle Doo$13.99
The classic Hoosier. Homestyle potatoes topped with a sausage patty, smothered with sausage gravy and crowned with 2 eggs.
- Oatmeal with Brown Sugar$5.50
Breakfast a la Carte
- 1 Egg$2.50
- 2 Eggs$4.50
- 3 Eggs$5.50
- 2pc Bacon$4.50
- Sausage Patty$4.50
- Biscuit$3.50
- English Muffin$3.50
- Toast, 2 Slices$3.50
- Fruit$5.50
- Homestyle Potatoes$4.50
- Oatmeal with Brown Sugar$5.50
- Pancake - ONE$6.00
- Quiche - individual$8.99
Puff pastry filled with cheddar cheese, bell peppers and onions. Choose vegetarian with spinach, or meat lovers with bacon & sausage.
- Roasted Veggies$4.50
- Side Of Gravy$2.00
- Grits$4.50
Sandwiches
- Have a Cow Burger$12.99
Our signature 5oz hamburger, flame broiled, served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a brioche bun.
- The Half Pounder$15.99
Half pound hamburger, flame broiled, served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a brioche bun.
- The Porker (BLT)$15.99
A generous portion of crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato on toasted bread with mayo.
- The Barnyard Chick - Grilled$15.99
Flame broiled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle, served on a toasted brioche bun.
- The Barnyard Chick - Crispy$15.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle, served on a toasted brioche bun.
- Smile and Say Cheese$10.99
A savory blend of three cheeses griddled to melted perfection.
- Roasted Veggie Panini$12.99
Seasonal flame roasted vegetables, cheese and mayo served panini style
- Grilled Peanut Butter$10.99
Your childhood fave taken up a notch - peanut butter and seasonal jam (or honey if you prefer), grilled until velvety
- The Triple S - Steak Sandwich$17.99
Have a Cow steak, sliced thin and grilled with peppers and onions, topped with pepper jack cheese on a toasted hoagie
- Farmer's Catch$14.99
Broiled whitefish sandwich with lettuce and mayo on a toasted bun
- Slightly Spicy Brisket Sandwich$17.99
Spicy, slow smoked brisket, pepper jack cheese, French's fried onion rings and mayo served on a hoagie roll
- The Cow Kicker Meatloaf Sandwich$17.99
House made meatloaf, baked with cheddar cheese and jalapenos, glazed with BBQ sauce, then topped with more jalapenos and melty white American cheese, served on a toasted hoagie roll.
- The Range Boss Slinger$17.99
A St. Louis Slinger. Homestyle potatoes topped with a Have A Cow hamburger patty, smothered with chili and crowned with 2 eggs.
- SPECIAL - Southwest Molasses Braised Beef$16.99
Slow-cooked short ribs and shanks served over Panko crusted cheese grit cakes, topped with braising jus reduction
Salads
- Field Greens +5$15.99
Your choice of up to five toppings served on a bed of mixed greens
- Field Greens +3$12.99
A slightly smaller version of the Field Greens+5, with your choice of up to 3 toppings
- The Ranch Hand$12.99
Sautéed seasonal vegetable medley served on a bed of mixed greens
- Side Salad$4.99
Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion and feta, with choice of dressing
Sides and Soups
- Battered Fries$4.50
- Steak Fries$4.50
- House Made Chips$4.50
- Side Salad$4.99
Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion and feta, with choice of dressing
- Poppyseed Coleslaw$4.50
- Hominy on the Range$4.99
A creamy, cheesy dish made with hominy and topped with breadcrumbs
- Grits$4.50
- Potato Salad$4.99
Mayo based - loaded baked potato style with bacon and cheese
- Roasted Veggies$4.50
- Fruit$5.50
- Cattlemen's Chili$4.99+
- Tomato Bisque$4.50+
- Bacon Corn Chowder$4.50+
- Beefy Vegetable Soup$4.50+
Bakery Items
COFFEE | BEVERAGES
Coffee Drinks
- Brewed Coffee$3.95+
Bottomless refills during your visit
- Cold Brew$3.50+
- Cafe au Lait$4.50+
Brewed coffee with steamed milk
- Espresso shot$2.00+
Single or Double Shot
- Americano$4.50+
Espresso with hot water
- Latte$5.50+
Espresso with steamed milk, topped with milk foam. Add your favorite flavor!
- Cappuccino$5.50+
Espresso with 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 milk foam
- Flat White$5.50+
Espresso with steamed milk (no foam)
- Chai Tea Latte$4.25+
Masala chai with steamed milk
- Mocha$6.50+
Espresso, steamed milk + choice of chocolate or white chocolate or caramel
- Caramel Moochiato$6.50+
Vanilla syrup, steamed milk and espresso topped with caramel sauce; Hot or Iced
- Frappe$4.50+
Blended iced coffee drink with caramel, chocolate, chai or fat free vanilla, topped with whipped cream
- Steamer$3.25+
Steamed milk with choice of flavor
- SPECIAL Pumpkin Caramel Latte$6.50+
- SPECIAL Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte$6.50+
Tea
- Front Porch Special
Caffeinated. Hearty Earl Grey, garnished with Spearmint & Jasmine
- Briar Patch Brew
Caffeine free. Hibiscus, Blueberries, Blackberries and Elderberries
- Golden Hour Tonic
Caffeine free. Burst of grapefruit, smooth turmeric, spicy ginger and sweet pineapple
- Green Tea
Caffeinated. Premium Green Tea blend
- Healing Honeysuckle
Caffeine free. An Echinacea tonic meets a fragrant jasmine breeze
- Lemon Berry Blush
Lightly Caffeinated. Vibrant strawberry with just a blush of lemongrass
- Monks Meditation
Caffeinated. Ceylon tea, sweet Grenadine and vanilla
- Orchard Peach
Caffeine free. Hibiscus flower, dried rose hips, peaches, papaya and pineapple
- Piper Mint Blues
Caffeine free. Sweet mint, sharp fruit overtones, mellow finish
- Sweetie Pie Chai
Caffeine free. Candied sweet potato, cinnamon and creamy cloves
- Owensville Fog (FPS, vanilla, steamed milk)$2.00
Front Porch Special with vanilla and steamed milk
Smoothies
Other Beverages
- Fountain Drinks$2.75
Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Lemonade, Root Beer
- Juice$2.95+
- Milk$2.25+
- Chocolate Milk$3.25+
- Hot Chocolate$4.25+
- Rev Honey$2.50
All natural, carbonated fruit beverage sweetened only with raw honey
- Lavender Lemonade$4.00Out of stock
- Mela Watermelon Water$5.00
Spirits
- Apple Cider Mimosa$8.00
- Bloody Cowboy$8.00
- Bloody Mary$7.00
- Boulevard Space Camper IPA$4.50
- Brick River Homestead Cider$6.00Out of stock
- Champagne, BOTTLE$24.00
- Chocolate Milk Stout$5.00
- City Wide Pilsner$6.00
Crisp and refreshing, traditional lager with mild herbal and spicy notes.
- Civil Life American Brown$5.00
Malty, toasty, earthy and citrusy, with delicious hints of bitter chocolate and dark roasted coffee.
- Civil Life Cream Ale$5.00
- Civil Life Rye Pale Ale$5.00
Loaded with Rye malt for viscosity, richness, and a slightly spicy finish.
- Cranberry Mimosa$7.00
- Four Roses Whiskey Shot 2oz$4.00
- Ghost Tequila Shot$5.00
- Goslings Ginger Beer (Non Alcoholic)$3.00
A non-alcoholic soft drink with the refreshing zip of ginger.
- Heavy Riff Velvet Underbrown Stout$6.50
- Irish Cream Liqueur, Brogans 2oz$2.50
- Left Hand Galactic Cowboy$6.00
With notes of bittersweet chocolate and black coffee, this high-octane stout is the fuel you need to wrangle the universe.
- Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout$6.00
Gaze at the mesmerizing cascade of all those tiny Nitro bubbles. Breathe in the aromas of roasted coffee, milk chocolate, brown sugar and vanilla cream.
- Left Hand Peanut Butter Milk Stout$5.00
It’s like an adult peanut butter cup you can drink. It’s rich and decadent on the palate and lusciously lingers into a nutty, dry finish.
- Left Hand Pumpkin Spice Latte Nitro$7.00
- Logboat Mamoot$4.50
- Logboat Shiphead$4.50
- Logboat Snapper IPA$4.50
This easy drinking IPA is loaded up with four varieties of American grown hops. Fruity flavors of pear and peach play off of resinous, piney notes.
- Main & Mill Mint Chocolate Daze Stout$7.00
- Margarita$7.00
- Mimosa$7.00
- MISS V$8.00
- Prairie Rainbow Sherbet Sour Ale$7.00
- Ranch Rider Paloma$7.00Out of stock
- Red Wine - BOTTLE$21.00
- Red Wine - GLASS$7.00
- Schlafly Apple Pie Proper Cider$5.00
Let the memories of fresh-from-the oven apple pie rush back in as you sip.
- Schlafly IPA$4.50
- Schlafly Oktoberfest$4.50
- Schlafly Pale Ale$4.50
The copper-colored, mildly spiced session ale offers a hint of fruitiness a refined balance of hops and malt, giving drinkers a taste of our genuine approach to brewing great beer.
- Schlafly Raspberry Hefeweizen$4.50
- Schlafly Tasmanian IPA$5.00
- Six Mile Bridge Bav. Hefeweizen$6.00
Brewed true to its Bavarian roots, this light and refreshing unfiltered wheat beer boasts of banana and clove flavors with subtle hints of vanilla and citrus.
- Spiked Lavender Lemonade$7.00Out of stock
- State Wide$7.00
- Tangerine Hard Seltzer$6.00
- Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale$8.25
An easy-drinking, effervescent ale that’s citrusy but not too citrusy, hoppy but not too hoppy, and dry but not too dry.
- Urban Chestnut Schnickelfritz$6.25Out of stock
A very traditional tasting hefeweizen with a pleasant wheat malt base and classic banana and clove notes.
- Urban Chestnut Zwickel$6.25
An unfiltered, unpasteurized, German classic that finishes as a smooth-drinking, naturally cloudy bier.
- Urban Underdog American Lager$7.00
- Urban Underdog American Pale Ale$7.00
- White Rascal IPA$5.00
- White Wine - BOTTLE$21.00
- White Wine - GLASS$7.00
- Wiseacre Tiny Bomb$4.25