Haven Health Bus S Seminary St & E College St
Smoothies
Smoothie
- The PGC$8.50
Strawberry, banana, spinach, kale, agave, choice of milk
- I Just Ran a Marathon$9.00
Strawberry, banana, blueberry, PB powder, Vanilla Pea Protein, choice of milk
- Don't Kale My Vibe$10.00
Kale, spinach, banana, mango, vanilla pea protein powder, pineapple juice, splash of your choice of milk
- Avo-colada$9.00
Strawberry, mango, banana, avocado, pineapple juice, coconut water, splash of lime
- Nutty Buddy$9.00
Banana, cacao, peanut butter, dates, choice of milk
- Main Squeeze$10.50
Banana, mango, pineapple, coconut water, collagen, and OJ
- Thin Mint$10.50
Spinach, dates, cacao, peppermint, cashews, choice of milk
- BYOS - Build Your Own Smoothie$10.00Out of stock
Choice of 3 mix-ins plus your choice of milk or juice
Bowls & Toasts
Bowl
- Crunchy PB&J$11.50
Blended: Acai, peanut butter, blueberries, banana, strawberries. Toppings: granola, hempseeds, strawberries, blueberries, with a PB drizzle
- The OG$12.00
Blended: Acai, strawberries, banana, pineapple juice. Toppings: Granola, banana, strawberries, shaved coconut, goji berries
- Green Machine$12.00
Blended: Kale, spinach, ginger, banana, mango. Toppings: Granola, shaved coconut, chia seeds, banana, strawberries
- Pink Dragon Lady$11.50Out of stock
Blended: Pitaya (dragon fruit), strawberries, mango, pineapple juice. Toppings: Granola, strawberries, goji berries, banana, shaved coconut
- BYOB - Build Your Own Bowl$12.00Out of stock
Choice of our acai plus 3 mix-ins, 3 toppings, and your choice of milk or juice
Toast
- Millennial Breakfast$8.00
Whole wheat sourdough toast, avocado, chili crisp, nutritional yeast, sliced tomato, microgreens
- Farmers Market$9.50Out of stock
Millennial Breakfast plus seasonal veggies from Kodachrome Farms
- Banana Nut Crunch$7.50
Whole wheat sourdough toast, almond butter, local honey, sliced banana, cinnamon, housemade granola
- Ode to the Goat$8.00Out of stock
Whole wheat sourdough toast, whipped goat cheese, strawberries, balsamic glaze, S&P, microgreens
Coffees & Kids
Coffee
- Cold Brew (small - 12 oz)$3.50
House brewed cold brew
- Cold Brew (large - 16 oz)$4.00
House brewed cold brew
- Drip Coffee (small - 12 oz)$3.00Out of stock
House brewed drip coffee
- Drip Coffee (large - 16 oz)$3.50Out of stock
House brewed drip coffee
- Vanilla Sweet Oat Cream Cold Brew (16 oz)$4.50Out of stock
House brewed cold brew topped with sweetened vanilla cream