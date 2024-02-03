Haven Hot Chicken Middletown
- Kale Salad Bowl$14.99Out of stock
A bed of fresh crisp kale topped with candied pecans, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, Robusto extra virgin olive oil, apple cider vinegar, and two jumbo Halal tendies in any spice level you want!
- Sweet Heat Mac Bowl$14.99Out of stock
Haven's classic white cheddar mac topped with two jumbo Halal chicken tendies in your choice of heat drizzled with brown-sugar maple sweet sauce topped with house shake & chopped scallions
- Family Meal Deal$59.99Out of stock
Eight buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, four sauces, a side of creamy vinegar slaw, a side of garlic-dill pickles, a family-style bowl of mac & cheese, and (of course) a family-style bowl of banana puddin'!
Combos
- The Sandwich Combo$18.49
Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with your choice of side & a drink
- Tendie Trio Combo$18.49Out of stock
Three buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce. Served with your choice of side & a drink
- NOT Chicken Sandwich Combo$15.49
Oven-roasted, double-fried cauliflower steak, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with your choice of side & a drink
- Chicken and Waffles Combo$20.49Out of stock
Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with your choice of side & a drink
- Kids Combo$7.49Out of stock
Buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendie, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce, drink, & kid's side (Mac & Cheese or French Fries)
Featured Items
- THE Sandwich$13.99
Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun
- Tendie Trio$13.99Out of stock
Three buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce.
- The NOT Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Roasted & fried cauliflower steak, house-made creamy + tangy slaw, garlic pickles, & Rob sauce on a Martin's potato roll
- Chicken and Waffles$15.99Out of stock
Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Tendie Roulette$20.99Out of stock
Five buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies - Country, Mild, Medium, Hot, and Haven heat levels - garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce
Snack Menu
- NOT Chicken Nugs$8.25Out of stock
Oven-roasted, fried cauliflower florets served with choice of sauce
- Tendie Slider$6.99Out of stock
Buttermilk-marinated, jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato slider bun
- Single Tendie$4.99Out of stock
Buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendie served on white bread with garlic-dill pickles and a sauce of your choice.
- Fuego Fries$11.49Out of stock
Pile of crispy fries topped with a chopped jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, drizzled with Rob Sauce & extra spice shake
Sides
- French Fries$5.49
Crispy, crunchy, salty, delicious french fries
- Large French Fries$11.49
BIG Box full of our crispy fries
- Mac & Cheese$5.99
White Cheddar Cheese Sauce & Trotolle Macaroni
- Large Mac N Cheese$19.49
1 BIG quart of our White Cheddar Cheese Sauce & Trotelle Macaroni
- Banana Puddin'$5.49
French Vanilla puddin' layered with Nilla wafers and fresh sliced banana, topped with whipped cream & Nilla wafer crumbles
- Creamy Vinegar Slaw$4.49
Shredded cabbage, sliced red onion, carrot, & celery in our house-made dressing
- Large Creamy Vinegar Slaw$15.49
1 BIG quart of our creamy slaw
- Garlic-Dill Pickles$2.49
Garlic-Dill pickles to cool the burn
- Large Garlic-Dill Pickles$7.99
1 BIG quart of Garlic-Dill Pickles to help cool the burn
- Single Waffle$3.99
- Toast - 2 Slices$1.76
We'd like to make a toast! 2 slices of Martin's Potato Bread expertly toasted and a perfect vehicle to sop up all your HHC juices!
Sauces
Drinks
- Fountain Soda Regular$2.99
- Fountain Soda Large$3.29
- Celcius - Orange$4.99
- Celcius - Watermelon$4.99
- Gatorade - Fruit Punch$3.99
- Gatorade - Glacier Freeze$3.99
- Pure Leaf Raspberry Iced Tea - 20oz bottle$3.99
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea - 20oz bottle$3.99
- Dole Lemonade - 20oz bottle$3.99
- Bubbly - Lime$3.49Out of stock
- Life Water - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Pepsi - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Diet Pepsi - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Mountain Dew - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Dr. Pepper - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Starry Lemon Lime - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Orange Crush - 20oz bottle$3.49Out of stock
For The Whole Flock
- Slider Pack - 12pk$67.99Out of stock
Build your own sliders with a DOZEN jumbo Halal tenders, DOZEN Martin’s potato slider buns, 1 quart garlic-dill pickles, 1 quart famous creamy slaw, choice of 4 heats & choice of any large sauce.
- Sandwich Pack - 6pk$67.99
Build your own sandwiches with 6 buttermilk marinated Halal boneless chicken breasts, 6 Martins Potato Buns, a large garlic-dill pickles, a large creamy slaw, choice of 4 heats and any large sauce.
- Tendies by the Dozen$45.99Out of stock
Twelve buttermilk-marinated jumbo halal tendies, a couple slices of Martin's bread, choose of up to 4 heat levels, a garlic-dill pickle garnish and any large sauce.
