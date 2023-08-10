Haven Hot Chicken North Haven
Menu
Combos
The Sandwich Combo
Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with your choice of side & a drink
Tendie Trio Combo
Three buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce. Served with your choice of side & a drink
NOT Chicken Sandwich Combo
Oven-roasted, double-fried cauliflower steak, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with your choice of side & a drink
Chicken and Waffles Combo
Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with your choice of side & a drink
Kids Combo
Buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendie, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce, drink, & kid's side (Mac & Cheese or French Fries)
Featured Items
THE Sandwich
Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun
Tendie Trio
Three buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce.
The NOT Chicken Sandwich
Roasted & fried cauliflower steak, house-made creamy + tangy slaw, garlic pickles, & Rob sauce on a Martin's potato roll
Chicken and Waffles
Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar.
Tendie Roulette
Five buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies - Country, Mild, Medium, Hot, and Haven heat levels - garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce
Snack Menu
NOT Chicken Nugs
Oven-roasted, fried cauliflower florets served with choice of sauce
Tendie Slider
Buttermilk-marinated, jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato slider bun
Single Tendie
Buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendie served on white bread with garlic-dill pickles and a sauce of your choice.
Fuego Fries
Pile of crispy fries topped with a chopped jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, drizzled with Rob Sauce & extra spice shake
Sides
French Fries
Crispy, crunchy, salty, delicious french fries
Large French Fries
BIG Box full of our crispy fries
Mac & Cheese
White Cheddar Cheese Sauce & Trotolle Macaroni
Large Mac N Cheese
1 BIG quart of our White Cheddar Cheese Sauce & Trotelle Macaroni
Banana Puddin'
French Vanilla puddin' layered with Nilla wafers and fresh sliced banana, topped with whipped cream & Nilla wafer crumbles
Creamy Vinegar Slaw
Shredded cabbage, sliced red onion, carrot, & celery in our house-made dressing
Large Creamy Vinegar Slaw
1 BIG quart of our creamy slaw
Garlic-Dill Pickles
Garlic-Dill pickles to cool the burn
Large Garlic-Dill Pickles
1 BIG quart of Garlic-Dill Pickles to help cool the burn
Single Waffle
Toast - 2 Slices
We'd like to make a toast! 2 slices of Martin's Potato Bread expertly toasted and a perfect vehicle to sop up all your HHC juices!
Buy a Loaf! (sliced bread)
Who needs sandwich buns?
Who needs slider buns?
Sauces
Drinks
For The Whole Flock
Slider Kit - 12pk
Build your own sliders with a DOZEN jumbo Halal tenders, DOZEN Martin’s potato slider buns, 1 quart garlic-dill pickles, 1 quart famous creamy slaw, choice of 4 heats & choice of any large sauce.
Sandwich Kit - 6pk
Build your own sandwiches with 6 buttermilk marinated Halal boneless chicken breasts, 6 Martins Potato Buns, 1 quart garlic-dill pickles, 1 quart creamy slaw, choice of 4 heats and any large sauce.
Tendies by the Dozen
Twelve buttermilk-marinated jumbo halal tendies, a couple slices of Martin's bread, choose of up to 4 heat levels, a garlic-dill pickle garnish and any large sauce.