Haven Hot Chicken Oxford
Donations
The Great Banana Pudding Drive - CT Foodshare
Menu
Specials
- Sweet Heat Mac Bowl
Haven's classic white cheddar mac topped with two jumbo Halal chicken tendies in your choice of heat drizzled with brown-sugar maple sweet sauce topped with house shake & chopped scallions$14.99
- Family Meal Deal
Eight buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, four sauces, a side of creamy vinegar slaw, a side of garlic-dill pickles, a family-style bowl of mac & cheese, and (of course) a family-style bowl of banana puddin'!$59.99
- Chocolate Fudge Brownie$3.95
- Snickerdoodle Blondie$3.95
- Strawberry Banana Pudding
A classic summer pairing of strawberries and bananas. Strawberry cream pudding, nilla wafers, sliced banana, juicy red strawberries & whipped topping$5.49
- Summer Salad
A sweet summer salad tossed with dried blueberries, slivered almonds, pickled purple cabbage, in a strawberry white balsamic vinaigrette topped with a jumbo tendie (your choice of heat).$12.99
Combos
- The Sandwich Combo
Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with your choice of side & a drink$18.49
- Tendie Trio Combo
Three buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce. Served with your choice of side & a drink$18.49
- NOT Chicken Sandwich Combo
Oven-roasted, double-fried cauliflower steak, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with your choice of side & a drink$15.49
- Chicken and Waffles Combo
Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with your choice of side & a drink$20.49
- Kids Combo
Buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendie, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce, drink, & kid's side (Mac & Cheese or French Fries)$7.49
Featured Items
- THE Sandwich
Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun$13.99
- Tendie Trio
Three buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce.$13.99
- The NOT Chicken Sandwich
Roasted & fried cauliflower steak, house-made creamy + tangy slaw, garlic pickles, & Rob sauce on a Martin's potato roll$10.99
- Chicken and Waffles
Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar.$15.99
- Tendie Roulette
Five buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies - Country, Mild, Medium, Hot, and Haven heat levels - garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce$20.99
Snack Menu
- NOT Chicken Nugs
Oven-roasted, fried cauliflower florets served with choice of sauce$8.25
- Tendie Slider
Buttermilk-marinated, jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato slider bun$6.99
- Single Tendie
Buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendie served on white bread with garlic-dill pickles and a sauce of your choice.$4.99
- Fuego Fries
Pile of crispy fries topped with a chopped jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, drizzled with Rob Sauce & extra spice shake$11.49
Sides
- French Fries
Crispy, crunchy, salty, delicious french fries$5.49
- Large French Fries
BIG Box full of our crispy fries$11.49
- Mac & Cheese
White Cheddar Cheese Sauce & Trotolle Macaroni$5.99
- Large Mac N Cheese
1 BIG quart of our White Cheddar Cheese Sauce & Trotelle Macaroni$19.49
- Banana Puddin'
French Vanilla puddin' layered with Nilla wafers and fresh sliced banana, topped with whipped cream & Nilla wafer crumbles$5.49
- Creamy Vinegar Slaw
Shredded cabbage, sliced red onion, carrot, & celery in our house-made dressing$4.49
- Large Creamy Vinegar Slaw
1 BIG quart of our creamy slaw$15.49
- Garlic-Dill Pickles
Garlic-Dill pickles to cool the burn$2.49
- Large Garlic-Dill Pickles
1 BIG quart of Garlic-Dill Pickles to help cool the burn$7.99
- Single Waffle$3.99
- Toast - 2 Slices
We'd like to make a toast! 2 slices of Martin's Potato Bread expertly toasted and a perfect vehicle to sop up all your HHC juices!$1.76
Sauces
Drinks
- Fountain Soda Regular$2.99
- Fountain Soda Large$3.29
- Monster Energy - 12oz can$4.99
- Monster Ultra - 12oz can$4.99
- Powerade - Mountain Berry Blast$3.99
- Powerade - Fruit Punch$3.99
- Gold Peak California Raspberry Tea - 18.5oz bottle$3.99
- Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea - 18.5oz bottle$3.99
- Minute Maid Lemonade - 20oz bottle$3.99
- Coke - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Diet Coke - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Coke Zero - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Dr. Pepper - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Fanta Orange - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Sprite - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Barq's Rootbeer - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Smart Water - 20oz bottle$3.49
- Everybody Water - 16.9oz carton$2.00
- Apple Juice Box$1.95
For The Whole Flock
- Family Meal Deal
Eight buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, four sauces, a side of creamy vinegar slaw, a side of garlic-dill pickles, a family-style bowl of mac & cheese, and (of course) a family-style bowl of banana puddin'!$59.99
- Slider Pack - 12pk
Build your own sliders with a DOZEN jumbo Halal tenders, DOZEN Martin’s potato slider buns, 1 quart garlic-dill pickles, 1 quart famous creamy slaw, choice of 4 heats & choice of any large sauce.$67.99
- Sandwich Pack - 6pk
Build your own sandwiches with 6 buttermilk marinated Halal boneless chicken breasts, 6 Martins Potato Buns, a large garlic-dill pickles, a large creamy slaw, choice of 4 heats and any large sauce.$67.99
- Tendies by the Dozen
Twelve buttermilk-marinated jumbo halal tendies, a couple slices of Martin's bread, choose of up to 4 heat levels, a garlic-dill pickle garnish and any large sauce.$45.99
- Order Attention Required