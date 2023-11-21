Haven Hot Chicken Storrs
Menu
Combos
- The Sandwich Combo$18.49
Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with your choice of side & a drink
- Tendie Trio Combo$18.49
Three buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce. Served with your choice of side & a drink
- NOT Chicken Sandwich Combo$15.49
Oven-roasted, double-fried cauliflower steak, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with your choice of side & a drink
- Chicken and Waffles Combo$20.49
Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with your choice of side & a drink
- Kids Combo$7.49
Buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendie, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce, drink, & kid's side (Mac & Cheese or French Fries)
Featured Items
- THE Sandwich$13.99
Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun
- Tendie Trio$13.99
Three buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce.
- The NOT Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Roasted & fried cauliflower steak, house-made creamy + tangy slaw, garlic pickles, & Rob sauce on a Martin's potato roll
- Chicken and Waffles$15.99
Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Tendie Roulette$20.99
Five buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies - Country, Mild, Medium, Hot, and Haven heat levels - garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce
Snack Menu
- NOT Chicken Nugs$8.25
Oven-roasted, fried cauliflower florets served with choice of sauce
- Tendie Slider$6.99
Buttermilk-marinated, jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato slider bun
- Single Tendie$4.99
Buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendie served on white bread with garlic-dill pickles and a sauce of your choice.
- Fuego Fries$11.49
Pile of crispy fries topped with a chopped jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, drizzled with Rob Sauce & extra spice shake
Sides
- French Fries$5.49
Crispy, crunchy, salty, delicious french fries
- Large French Fries$11.49
BIG Box full of our crispy fries
- Mac & Cheese$5.99
White Cheddar Cheese Sauce & Trotolle Macaroni
- Large Mac N Cheese$19.49
1 BIG quart of our White Cheddar Cheese Sauce & Trotelle Macaroni
- Banana Puddin'$5.49
French Vanilla puddin' layered with Nilla wafers and fresh sliced banana, topped with whipped cream & Nilla wafer crumbles
- Creamy Vinegar Slaw$4.49
Shredded cabbage, sliced red onion, carrot, & celery in our house-made dressing
- Large Creamy Vinegar Slaw$15.49
1 BIG quart of our creamy slaw
- Garlic-Dill Pickles$2.49
Garlic-Dill pickles to cool the burn
- Large Garlic-Dill Pickles$7.99
1 BIG quart of Garlic-Dill Pickles to help cool the burn
- Single Waffle$3.99
- Toast - 2 Slices$1.50
We'd like to make a toast! 2 slices of Martin's Potato Bread expertly toasted and a perfect vehicle to sop up all your HHC juices!
- Buy a Loaf! (sliced bread)$5.99
- Who needs sandwich buns?$5.99
- Who needs slider buns?$5.99
Sauces
Drinks
For The Whole Flock
- Slider Kit - 12pk$67.99
Build your own sliders with a DOZEN jumbo Halal tenders, DOZEN Martin’s potato slider buns, 1 quart garlic-dill pickles, 1 quart famous creamy slaw, choice of 4 heats & choice of any large sauce.
- Sandwich Kit - 6pk$67.99
Build your own sandwiches with 6 buttermilk marinated Halal boneless chicken breasts, 6 Martins Potato Buns, 1 quart garlic-dill pickles, 1 quart creamy slaw, choice of 4 heats and any large sauce.
- Tendies by the Dozen$45.99
Twelve buttermilk-marinated jumbo halal tendies, a couple slices of Martin's bread, choose of up to 4 heat levels, a garlic-dill pickle garnish and any large sauce.
