Hawaii Poke Bowl W Lake St
Create Your Own Bowl
Signature Bowls
- Rainbow Bowl$18.95
Ahi tuna, salmon, marinate tuna, green onion, edamame, cucumber mixed with Japanese citrus sauce. Topped with avocado, crab salad, sesame seeds and Wonton chips.
- Volcano$14.50
Salmon, pepper tuna, crab meat, jalapeno, cherry tomato, cucumber mixed with jalapeno sauce. Topped with furikake, spicy mayo, siracha hot sauce, onion crisps, tempura flakes.
- Tuna Lover$14.95
Ahi tuna, spicy tuna, pepper tuna, mango, cucumber, green onion, sweet onion. Mixed with spicy ponzu. Topped with crab salad, avocado, shredded nori, rice pearl and onion crisps.
- Hawaii Bowl$13.95
Cooked. Chicken, shrimp, organic tofu, edamame, sweet onion, pineapple, mixed with lemon ginger sauce. Topped with avocado, yum yum sauce, sesame seeds, onion crisps and wonton chips.
- Dragon Bowl$14.50
Cooked. Eel, shrimp, cucumber, edamame, green onion, pineapple, mixed with sesame yuzu. Topped with crab salad, avocado, eel sauce, furikake, garlic crisps, onion crisps and shredded nori.
- Vegetarian Bowl$11.95
Cooked. Organic tofu, edamame, cucumber, mango, and cherry tomato mixed with ponzu sauce. Topped with avocado, seaweed salad, sesame seeds and shredded nori.
- Kids Bowl$10.50
Chicken, Crab Meat, Edamame, Mango, Cherry Tomato, Topped with Yum Yum Sauce, Eel Sauce, Tempura Flakes & Wonton Chips.
Smoothies
- Strawberry Sunset$7.95
Strawberry, Banana, Orange Juice, Coconut Milk, Agave.
- Dragon Fruit$7.95
Dragon Fruit, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk, Water.
- Almond Joy$7.95
Almond Butter, Coconut Milk, Water, Banana, Agave, Vegan Protein.
- Blueberry Burst$7.95
Blueberries, Banana, Almond Milk, Agave.
- Avocardio$7.95
Avocado, Banana, Spinach, Coconut Milk, Water, Agave.
- Cool-cumber Refresher$7.95
Cucumber, Banana, Water, Agave.
Mini Bowls
- Amazing Crunch$7.50
Brown rice, crabmeat, with pineapple, edamame, cucumber topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo with tempura flakes and wonton chips. *Item is sold as is, no substitutions or modifications allowed.*
- Hello Keto$10.50
Mix greens, shrimp with cucumber, edamame, tomato topped with avocado, yum yum sauce, with sesame seeds. *Item is sold as is, no substitutions or modifications allowed. *
- Quinoa Salad$7.50
Base brown rice, quinoa. Protein chicken. Mix-in flavor ponzu, lemon ginger. Mix-ins mango, cilantro, edamame cucumber, cherry tomato. *Item is sold as is, no substitutions or modifications allowed. *
- Kiss of Fire$8.50
White rice, spicy tuna, with cucumber and pineapple topped with spicy crab salad, avocado, and spicy mayo, sprinkled with tempura flakes. *Item is sold as is, no substitutions or modifications allowed. *
- Chips N Dip$14.95
Blue Corn Chips, Marinate Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Yalah Poke, Jalapeno Sauce, topped with Crab Salad, Avocado, Cilantro, Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo, Rice Pearl. *Item is sold as is, no substitutions or modifications allowed. *
Sides
Hot Food Menu
- Beef Sukiyaki Rice$14.95
Japanese beef bowl consisting of thinly sliced fatty beef and onions in a lightly sweet mixture of mirin and soy sauce.
- Taiyaki Fish Cone$3.00Out of stock
Japanese fish-shaped pastry with a crispy waffle exterior and a delightful red bean filling.
- Taiyaki Fish Cone ( 2 for $5 )$5.00Out of stock
Japanese fish-shaped pastry with a crispy waffle exterior and a delightful red bean filling.