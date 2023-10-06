Hawaiian Bros HB0069_Arlington_TX_N Collins
Plate Lunch
Classic - Huli Huli Chicken
Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.
Small - Huli Huli Chicken
Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.
Classic - Honolulu Chicken
Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.
Small - Honolulu Chicken
Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.
Classic - Molokai Chicken
Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.
Small - Molokai Chicken
Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.
Classic - Kilauea Chicken
Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.
Small - Kilauea Chicken
Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.
Classic - Luau Pig
Slow-roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt. Comes with 1 pineapple-infused BBQ sauce packet.
Small - Luau Pig
Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt. Comes with 1 pineapple infused BBQ sauce packet.
Classic - Seasoned Vegetables
Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.
Small - Seasoned Vegetables
Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.
Classic - Mixed Plate
Can’t decide? Mix it up! Choose any two entrées in one plate. Classic & large size only. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet & 1 pineapple infused BBQ sauce packet