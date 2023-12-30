Hawaiian Bros HB0070_Midland_TX_W Loop 250
Plate Lunch
- Classic - Huli Huli Chicken$11.95
Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.
- Small - Huli Huli Chicken$9.25
- Classic - Low Carb Huli Huli Chicken$12.95
- Large - Low Carb Huli Huli Chicken$17.95
- Small - Low Carb Huli Huli Chicken$9.25
- Classic - Honolulu Chicken$11.95
Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.
- Small - Honolulu Chicken$9.25
- Classic - Low Carb Honolulu Chicken$11.95
- Large - Low Carb Honolulu Chicken$17.95
- Small - Low Carb Honolulu Chicken$10.25
- Classic - Molokai Chicken$11.95
Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.
- Small - Molokai Chicken$9.25
- Classic - Low Carb Molokai Chicken$12.95
- Large - Low Carb Molokai Chicken$17.95
- Small - Low Carb Molokai Chicken$10.25
- Classic - Kilauea Chicken$11.95
Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.
- Small - Kilauea Chicken$9.25
- Classic - Low Carb Kilauea Chicken$12.95
- Large - Low Carb Kilauea Chicken$16.95
- Small - Low Carb Kilauea Chicken$10.25
- Classic - Luau Pig$11.95
Slow-roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt. Comes with 1 pineapple-infused BBQ sauce packet.
- Small - Luau Pig$9.25
- Classic - Low Carb Luau Pig$12.95
- Large -Low Carb Luau Pig$17.95
- Small - Low Carb Luau Pig$10.25
- Classic - Seasoned Vegetables$9.50
Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet.
- Small - Seasoned Vegetables$7.00
- Classic - Low Carb Seasoned Vegetables$10.50
- Large - Low Carb Seasoned Vegetables$12.50
- Small - Low Carb Seasoned Vegetables$8.00
- Classic - Mixed Plate$12.95
Can’t decide? Mix it up! Choose any two entrées in one plate. Classic & large size only. Comes with 1 signature teriyaki sauce packet & 1 pineapple infused BBQ sauce packet
- Classic - Low Carb Mixed Plate$13.95
- Large - Low Carb Mixed Plate$18.95