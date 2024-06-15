Skip to Main content
Hawaiian Grindz
Pickup
ASAP
from
1055 Virginia Avenue
0
Your order
Hawaiian Grindz
Schedule Delivery
Schedule Pickup
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
1055 Virginia Avenue, North Bend, OR 97459
LUNCH
PASTA
POTATO
DESSERT
Schedule Delivery
Schedule Pickup
LUNCH
Lunch
Plate Lunch
$16.00
Island Mix Plate
$19.00
Sample Plate
$22.00
Ono Bowls
$13.00
Loco Moco
$10.00
Loco Burrito
$16.00
Kids Grindz
$10.00
Smoothie Bowl
$10.00
spam loco moco
$15.00
Sides
Mac
$4.00
Rice
$4.00
Veggies
$4.00
Spam Musubi
$4.00
Side Chicken
$7.00
extra sauce
$1.00
side beef
$7.00
side of spam
$2.00
Car Freshie
$13.00
large side of mac 20 people
$65.00
large coleslaw
$65.00
Beverages
Flavored Lemonade
$4.00
Flavored Red Bull
$5.00
Soda
$2.00
Hawaiian Sun
$4.00
Smoothie
$6.00
fresh squeezed lemonade 32 oz
$7.00
coffee
$3.50
redbull
$5.50
PASTA
Pasta
$16.00
POTATO
Baked Potato
$12.00
CYO Baked Potato
$14.00
DESSERT
Freeze Dried Candy
Small Skittles
$6.00
Large Skittle
$10.00
small snack box
$16.00
Large Snack Box
$18.00
Air Heads
$10.00
Gummy Sharks
$10.00
Milk Dudz
$10.00
Gummy Worms
$10.00
Nerdz
$10.00
Peach Rings
$10.00
ice cream sandwhich
$4.00
Parfait
Apple Pie
$7.00
Blueberry Pie
$7.00
Strawberry Shortcake
$7.00
Cookie Dough
Cookie Monster
$5.00
Choco chip
$5.00
Cookies & Cream
$5.00
Waffle pops
Smores
$5.00
Chocolate Strawberry
$5.00
Banana Nutella
$5.00
Strawberry Cream
$5.00
Cake
Guava
$6.00
Mango
$6.00
Pineapple
$6.00
Hawaiian Grindz Location and Ordering Hours
(541) 808-0714
1055 Virginia Avenue, North Bend, OR 97459
Closed
• Opens Monday at 11AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement