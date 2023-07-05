Hawaiian Style Cafe - Hilo 681 Manono St, Ste 101
Breakfast
Two Eggs with Choice of Meat
Meat options: bacon, turkey bacon, ham, spam, sausage (Portuguese, link, pineapple)
Bacon Cheeseburger Omelet
Ground beef, bacon, tomatoes, onions, & cheddar jack cheese
Numba Juan Omelet
Chorizo, Ortega chilies, cheddar jack cheese, and avocado (when available)
Volcano Omelet
Mushroom, tomatoes, bell peppers, cheddar jack, swiss, salsa, and avocado (when available)
Portuguese & Ham Combo Omelet
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, provolone cheese, topped with brown gravy
12 Oz Rib Eye Steak & Eggs
7 Oz Guy's Sausage Ring & Eggs
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Kalua Hash and Eggs
Our specialty
Chicken Fried Steak
Two eggs & country gravy
Biscuits and Gravy
Loco Mocos
Hawaiian Style Loco Moco
White rice topped with two hamburger patties, grilled onions, two eggs & brown gravy...ono!
Chicken Cutlet Loco Moco
White rice topped with chicken cutlet, grilled onions, two eggs & brown gravy
Da Big Mok
White rice topped with spam, Portuguese sausage, link sausage, two eggs & brown gravy
Da Tita Mok
Fried rice topped with chicken cutlet, hamburger patty, spam, two eggs & brown gravy
Mok-A-Sauras
Fried rice topped with spam, chicken cutlet, kalua pork, hamburger patty, two eggs & brown gravy
Manini Kine Breakfast
House Specialty
Haupia Pancakes Set
Banana Macadamia Nut Pancake Set
Macadamia Nut Pancakes Set
Belgian Waffle
Golden brown waffle
Punalu'u Sweet Bread French Toast
Single Haupia Pancake
Single Banana Macadamia Nut Pancake
Single Macadamia Nut Pancake
Side Order Haupia Sauce
REG. PANCAKE SET
SINGLE PANCAKE
Specialty Pancakes
Specialty Waffles
Breakfast Sides
House Favorites
12 Oz Skinny Ass Ribeye Steak
With garlic butter and grilled onions
Pulehu Lamb Ribs
It's baaaad! You'll be back for more
Pulehu Beef Short Ribs
Lechon
Crispy roast pork belly with tomatoes, onions, & patis sauce
Mento Bento
Kalbi, chicken cutlet, ahi poke, spam, uzumaki, & takuan
Korean Mixed Plate
Kalbi, Korean chicken, Korean pork, Kim chee, and mac salad
Fried Saimin
Deluxe Fried Saimin
For the Keiki 0 Ka 'Aina
Sides
Dinner
Starters & Salads
Large Basket of French Fries
Garlic Parmesan French Fries Basket
Onion Ring Tower
Oriental Chicken Salad
With crispy wonton
House Special Salad
Fresh garden salad with wontons and choice of garlic chicken, Korean chicken, or Kalbi
Ahi Poke Nachos
Tomatoes, avocado, furikake, sweet wasabi aioli & green onions
Kalua Pork Nachos
Cheddar jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, and black beans
Breakfast for Dinner
Two Famous Pancakes
Seafood
Ahi Poke Bowls
New York Steak Poke Bowl
With grilled steak
Wailoa Bowl
With garlic chicken & crispy garlic shrimp
Chix-In-A-Fishbowl
With garlic chicken
Honoli'i Bowl
With garlic shrimp
Seoul Bowl
With Korean chicken & kimchi aioli
Surf & Turf Poke Bowl
With Kalbi
California Poke Bowl
Spicy Poke Bowl
Original Poke Bowl
Burgers and Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato. Served with french fries
Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese
With provolone & cheddar jack cheese. Served with french fries
Hamburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, & red onions
Cheeseburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, & red onions
Bacon Cheeseburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, & red onions
Local Favorites
Boneless Korean Chicken
Fried then dipped in a sweet spicy Korean sauce
Kalua Cabbage
Savory slow cooked pork
Korean Pork
Korean marinade grilled & ooh so good!
Hamburger Steak
Two hamburger patties with grilled onions and brown gravy
Chicken Cutlet
Fried tender and juicy with grilled onions and brown gravy
Garlic Chicken
Crispy, sweet and savory
Beef Stew
Made with tender local beef, carrots, potatoes, and celery
Tripe Stew
A tripe lover favorite! Hawaiian style with a tomato base
Luau Stew
Pork and local taro leaves in savory broth
Kalbi Ribs
Grilled boneless short-rib with a sweet sesame soy marinade
Mix Plate
Ala Carte Stew
House Favorites
With fried won tons, Korean chicken, and Kalbi
Saimin
Sides
For the Keiki 0 Ka 'Aina
N/A Beverages
Beverages
Coffee
With two free refills
Hot Cocoa
With whipped cream