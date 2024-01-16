Hoppy Toffee Latte

$5.75 +

This delightful concoction combines the sweet essence of caramel sauce, the nostalgic notes of English toffee syrup, and the deep, caramelized taste of brown sugar cinnamon & salted caramel syrups. For an iced variation, we recommend enhancing the experience with a decadent salted caramel cold foam topping, adding a creamy and refreshing element to every sip.