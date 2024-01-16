Hay Jay Coffee
Drinks
Spring Season Specialties
- Toasted Lavender Latte$5.75+
White Mocha, Toasted Marshmallow & Lavender
- Fluffy Bunny Latte$5.75+
White Mocha, Caramel & Toasted Marshmallow
- Hoppy Toffee Latte$5.75+
This delightful concoction combines the sweet essence of caramel sauce, the nostalgic notes of English toffee syrup, and the deep, caramelized taste of brown sugar cinnamon & salted caramel syrups. For an iced variation, we recommend enhancing the experience with a decadent salted caramel cold foam topping, adding a creamy and refreshing element to every sip.
Hay Jay Favorites
Espresso Drinks
- Cappuccino$5.75+
A cappuccino is a coffee made with equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam, creating a creamy and balanced drink.
- Americano$4.75+
An Americano is espresso diluted with hot water, delivering a bold coffee flavor in a smooth drink.
- Breve Latte$5.75+
A breve latte is a creamy espresso-based drink made with half-and-half or cream instead of milk. It offers a rich, indulgent flavor, perfect for coffee lovers seeking a luxurious experience.
- 2 Shots Espresso$4.00
- 4 Shots Espresso$4.50
- 6 Shots Espresso$5.00
Coffee Drinks
- Bullet Proof Coffee$5.00+
Indulge in our Keto Coffee, a delicious blend of coffee, ghee, coconut oil, and collagen. Energize your day with this creamy, low-carb treat!
- Café Au Lait$4.00+
A harmonious blend of rich coffee and velvety steamed whole milk. This timeless beverage is crafted by carefully combining equal parts of our bold, aromatic coffee with creamy, steamed milk, resulting in a smooth and balanced flavor profile
- Coffee$3.00+
Dark roast or rotating blend
- Cold Brew$4.25+
- Montana$4.50+
Extras
RedBull Drinks
Smoothies
Water/Sparkling Soda
Specialty Coffee Drinks
Hot Chocolate/Steamers
Monster Drinks
Food
- 6 pack donut$14.00
- Blueberry Scone$5.00
- Cheddar Bacon Scone$5.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
- Donut - vegan churro$3.50
Cinnamon and sugar, vegan
- Egg Frittata$5.00
Gluten-free, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomatoes, Egg Whites, Mozzarella Cheese
- English muffin sandwich$5.00
English muffin, turkey sausage, cage free egg whites & American cheese
- GF/V Coffee Cake$6.75
- Pumpkin Bar V/GF$7.00
- Raspberry Scone$5.00
- Red's Burrito$5.00
Turkey sausage, cage free eggs, pepper jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, white cheddar cheese, green Chile peppers
- Spinach Feta Scone$5.00
- Spiral Butter Croissant Sandwich$5.00
Butter Croissant, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cage Free Egg, Cheddar Cheese
- Chocolate Chip Scone$5.00
- Cranberry Orange Scone$5.00
- Sausage Burrito$6.00
- Sausage Cheddar English muffin$6.00
- Vanilla Blueberry Scone$5.00
- Bacon Swiss Ciabatta$6.00
- Bacon Burrito$6.00
- Jalapeño cheddar scone$5.00