Haydee's Cafe 3204 Atlanta Highway
Appetizers
Chips and Salsa
Taco Papas
French fries mounted with bell pepper, grilled onions, and bistek covered with melted cheese and topped with jalapeño and cilantro
Papas Con Queso
French fries covered with melted cheese and topped with jalapeño
Queso Dip with Chips and Salsa
Guacamole
Made to order served with chips and salsa
Breakfast
Huevo Con Chorizo
Egg with pork sausage scrambled
Huevo Con Jamón
Egg and ham scrambled
Huevo Con Tocino
Egg and bacon scrambled
Huevo Con Win
Egg and Nathan's scrambled
Seasonal Machacado Con Huevo
Egg and dried beet scrambled
Huevo a La Mexicana
Egg scrambled with tomato, peppers, and onion
Papas Con Chorizo
Potatoes mixed with chorizo and any style eggs
Papas a La Mexicana
Potatoes cooked with jalapeño, onion, and tomato. Any style eggs
Chicharron Con Salsa
Pork skin cooked in sauce
Papas Con Huevo
Potatoes and eggs scrambled
Enchorizadas
3 rolled tortillas filled with egg topped off with salsa de chorizo no tortillas on side
Huevos Rancheros
Any-style eggs covered with ranchero sauce
Huevos Al Gusto
Any-style eggs
Migas Con Huevo
Fried tortilla chips mixed with egg (no tortillas)
Nopales Con Huevo
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Taco
Not mixed. 2 bacon strips
Steak, Egg, and Cheese Taco
Chicken, Egg, and Cheese Taco
Frijol Con Queso Fresco Taco
Breakfast Sandwich
Two over hard eggs, ham, American cheese, and mayo on a toasted Bolio
Molletes
Open-faced sandwich with re-fried beans, jalapeño, and Jack cheese topped off with chorizo or steak
Huevos Divorciados
Two any-style eggs covered with red and green sauce. Served with potatoes and beans
Chilaquiles Rojos
Any-style eggs with refried beans
Chilaquiles Verdes
Any-style eggs with refried beans
Chilaquiles Only Verdes
Chilaquiles Only Rojos
Huevo Con Frijol
Breakfast Gorditas
Breakfast Tacos
Omelettes
Ham and Cheese
Ham and cheese in an egg omelette served with breakfast potatoes and toast
Guayin
Refried beans and cheese omelette covered with ranchero sauce, grilled Nathan's, and breakfast potatoes. Served with handmade corn or flour tortillas
Steak Omelette
Bell pepper, grilled onions, and steak omelette covered with Jack cheese, diced tomato, avocado, breakfast potato, and toast
3 Meat Omelette
Grilled steak, Nathan's, and chorizo stuffed in a 4 egg omelette covered with cheese and served with breakfast potatoes and toast
Veggie Omelette
Stuffed with refried beans, stuffed with mushrooms, bell peppers, and grilled onions covered with diced tomatoes
Platos Mexicanos
Tampiqueña
Fajita steak topped with bell peppers and onions, 1 green chicken enchilada, and two chicken flautas. Served with charro beans and rice
Costillas De Res
Grilled short ribs with grilled onions
Grilled Pork Belly
Pancita de puerco con cebolla asada
Bistek a La Plancha
2 grilled steaks topped with grilled onion
Asado De Puerco
Pork cooked in peppers and spices
Puerco en Salsa Verde
Pork in green sauce and herbs
Bistek Ranchero
Steak cooked with peppers, onions, and tomato
Pollo en Mole
Slow-cooked chicken breast in mole sauce
1 Piece Tamales De Pollo
5 Pieces Tamales De Pollo
Dozen Tamales De Pollo
Nopales Con Res O Puerco
Cooked cactus with either beef or pork cooked in spices
Enchiladas Verdes
3 chicken enchiladas smothered with green sauce and covered with fresco cheese
Enchiladas Rojas
3 fresco cheese enchiladas covered with red sauce
Pollo en Salsa
Chicken cooked in sauce and spices
Flautas De Pollo
5 chicken taquitos rolled and fried covered with lettuce, tomato, and avocado with sour cream
Steak and Chorizo Burrito
A grilled burrito stuffed with pepper, onion, and steak covered with melted cheese, mole sauce, chorizo, cilantro, and avocado
Chicken Smothered Burrito
A grilled burrito stuffed with chicken, bell pepper, and onion. Covered with green sauce, melted cheese, tomato, cilantro, and avocado
Chimichanga De Pollo
Fried burrito stuffed with bell pepper, onion, and protein covered with melted cheese
Chimichanga De Puerco
Fried burrito stuffed with bell pepper, onion, and protein, covered with melted cheese
Chimichanga De Bistek
Fried burrito stuffed with bell pepper, onion, and protein, covered with melted cheese
Veggie Chimichanga
Sautéed mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers, wrapped up on a flour tortilla then fried smothered with melted cheese, and served with rice and beans
Nachos Panchos De Bistek
Piled high tortilla chips with lots of toppings, beans, onion, bell pepper, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, avocado, and melted cheese
1 Tostada
Refried beans, lettuce, fresco cheese, tomato, and avocado
3 Tostadas
Refried beans, lettuce, fresco cheese, tomato, and avocado
Quesadilla Plate
Loaded with cheese, and grilled onions (add protein)
1 Sopes
3 Sopes
Tacos Y Tortas
1 Tacos De Bistek
Fresco, cilantro, onion, avocado, and grilled onions
4 Tacos De Bistek
Fresco, cilantro, onion, avocado, and grilled onions
1 Taco Al Pastor
Cilantro, onion, and grilled onions
4 Tacos Al Pastor
Cilantro, onion, and grilled onions
1 Taco De Camaron
Lettuce, tomatoes, and cilantro
4 Tacos De Camaron
Lettuce, tomatoes, and cilantro
1 Taco De Pollo
Lettuce and tomato
4 Taco De Pollo
Lettuce and tomato
1 Taco De Chorizo
Cilantro, onion, and grilled onions
4 Tacos De Chorizo
Cilantro, onion, and grilled onions
Torta De Bistek
Torta De Pastor
Torta De Camaron
Torta De Pollo
Torta De Chorizo
Special Charro Beans
Charro beans topped with steak, onions, cilantro, fresco, and avocado
Hamburguesa Beto
Double patty, American and provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato avocado, ham, grilled onions, and tortilla strips, served with French fries
Cheeseburger
Double patty, mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Choice of American or provolone cheese
Philly Cheese
Steak, grilled onions, and peppers covered with provolone cheese served with French fries
Taco de Harina Bistek
Taco de Harina Pastor
Taco de Harina Pollo
Taco de Harina Chorizo
Taco de Harina Camaron
Taco de Harina Asado de puerco
Taco De Harina Bistek Ranchero
Taco de Harina nopales con puerco
Taco de Harina Nopales con res
Taco de Harina de avocado
Kids Menu
Side Orders
Vegan
1 Piece Tostadas
No cheese
3 Pieces Tostadas
No cheese
1 Piece Sopes
No cheese
3 Pieces Sopes
No cheese
Vegan Papas a La Mexican
No egg substitute for rice. No cheese on beans
Veggie Chimichanga*
No cheese. Mushrooms, onions, and peppers
Veggie Burrito
No cheese. Mushrooms, onions, and peppers