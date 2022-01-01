Hayne Street Gastrolounge 109 N Hayne Street Unit 100
Dinner Menu
Appetizer
- Baked Halloumi$10.00
House made chow chow
- Boudin Noir$10.00
HP sauce
- Brussels$10.00
Chorizo vinaigrette, parmesan, sunflower seeds
- Charcuterie board$20.00
Honeycomb, olives, nuts, dried fruit, artisan breads
- Chicken wings$14.00
- Cod$15.00
Tartare sauce
- Deviled Eggs$10.00
Bacon jam
- Flatbread$12.00
Prosciutto, brie, apricot jam, sauteed apple, goat cheese, arugula
- Maitake mushrooms$10.00
Labneh, chili crisp, scallions
- Parmesan Fries$10.00
- Pita chips$10.00
Buffalo chicken dip, blue cheese crumbles
- Sausage Roll$10.00
Tomato and onion jam
- Short rib croquettes$15.00
Spicy tomato mayonnaise sauce
- Tuna Tartare$12.00
Avocado, Furikake, tamari vinaigrette, taro root chips
Salads
Entrée
- Filet steak$24.00
Au poivre, house fries
- Gastroburger$15.00
6oz patty, cheddar, onion jam, bacon, pretzel roll, fries
- Chicken Alfredo$18.00
Peas, lemon gremolata, alfredo sauce, linguini
- Heirloom carrots$14.00
Carrot tofu spread, carrot jus, puffed rice crisps
- Macaroni And Cheese$15.00
Cheddar, Gouda, Parmesan
- Meatballs$18.00
Marinara sauce, parmesan, white cheddar grits
- Salmon$18.00
Sauteed kale, tomatoes, capers, lemon vinaigrette
- Short Ribs$18.00
Roasted broccoli, chimichurri sauce
- Shrimp And Grits$18.00
Creole gravy, Tasso ham, white cheddar grits
Dessert
Kids Meal
Brunch Menu
Brunch
- Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Chili, eggs, avocado, cheese, bacon, fries
- Brownie$8.00
Salted caramel with ice cream
- Brunchburger$16.00
6oz patty, cheddar, fried egg, bacon, onions, pretzel roll, fries
- Charcuterie board$20.00
- Cheesecake$8.00
- Chicken & Waffles$12.00
Honey butter, maple syrup, fries
- Chicken sliders$14.00
House pickles, hot chili honey, fries
- Chicken wings$14.00
- French toast$12.00
Fruit compote, caramelized nuts, maple syrup, whipped cream
- Hayne St Biscuit$8.00
Egg, sausage, cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, meatless sausage
- Hayne St Breakfast$15.00
Eggs, sausage, bacon, black pudding, toast
- Parmesan Fries$10.00
- Quiche$15.00
Sun dried tomato, spinach, onion, Gruyere, asiago, side salad
- Sausage Roll$10.00
Tomato and onion jam
Liquor
Bourbon
- Angel's Envy$12.00
- Angel's Envy Rye$20.00
- Basil Hayden$10.00
- Bernheim Original Wheat$8.00
- Blanton's$15.00
- Buffalo Trace$8.00
- Bulleit Rye$8.00
- Eagle Rare$10.00
- Elijah Craig$8.00
- Four Roses$8.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Knob Creek$9.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Old Forester 1870$10.00
- Whistlepig Piggyback 6yr$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
Liqueurs & Cordials
- Amaretto Di Saronno$7.00
- Amaro Montenegro$6.00
- Aperol$6.00
- Baileys$6.00
- Benedictine DOM$6.00
- Campari$6.00
- Chambord$5.00
- Chartreuse, Green$10.00
- Christian Drouin$10.00
- Cointreau$6.00
- Drambuie$8.00
- Fireball$4.00
- Frangelico$6.00
- Kahlua$5.00
- Limoncello$5.00
- Lucid Absinthe$10.00
- Malibu$5.00
- Mozart Chocolate$6.00
- Mozart White Chocolate$6.00
- Novo Fogo$5.00
- Pimms$5.00
- Southern Comfort$5.00
Rum
Tequila
Whisky
Cocktails
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$9.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$8.00
- Espresso Martini$10.00
- French 75$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$15.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$9.00
- Martini$12.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mint Julep$10.00
- Mojito$8.00
- Mule - Cuban$11.00
- Mule - Kentucky$11.00
- Mule - Mexicali$11.00
- Mule - Moscow$11.00
- Mule - Scouser$11.00
- Negroni$14.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Sazerac$14.00
- Tom Collins$9.00
- Whiskey & Ginger$9.00
- Whiskey Sour$13.00
Non alcoholic cocktails
Beer
Draft
Canned
Wine
Wine Bottle
- Barolo - Silvio Grasso Barolo Bottle$75.00
- Cabernet Franc - Domaine Mas Barrau Bottle$36.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Noah River Bottle$24.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Tarrica$30.00
- Chianti - Balfi$30.00
- Garnacha - Cabeza Casa$35.00
- Malbec - Altos Las Hormigas Bottle$30.00
- Merlot - Trig Point Bottle$42.00
- Pinot Noir - Montinore Bottle$42.00
- Pinot Noir - Valravn Bottle$50.00
- Syrah - 6th Sense M David$36.00
- Tuscany - Montepeloso A Quo$55.00
- Valpolicella - Vigneti di Ettore Clasico$45.00
- Zinfandel - 3 Wine Old Vine Bottle$42.00
- Albarino - A Veira Do Mar Bottle$36.00
- Chardonnay - Barrique Bottle$36.00
- Chardonnay - Bishop's Peak Bottle$36.00
- Chenin Blanc - Les Pouches Bottle$36.00
- Moscato d'Asti - Alasia Bottle$30.00
- Muscadet - Domaine Quatre Routes Bottle$30.00
- Pinot Gris - Tarrica Bottle$24.00
- Reisling - Single Post Qba Bottle$30.00
- Sauvignon Blanc - Dancing Crow Bottle$30.00
- Sauvignon Blanc - Huia Bottle$36.00
- Cava - Kila Brut Bottle$30.00
- Champagne - Gatinois Brut Reserve Bottle$75.00
- Prosecco - Poggio Costa Bottle$30.00
- Rose - Bodegas Olivares Bottle$24.00
- Rose - Prisma Bottle$30.00
Wine Glass
- Cabernet Franc - Domaine Mas Barrau$12.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Noah River$8.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Tarrica$10.00
- Chianti - Balfi$10.00
- Malbec - Altos Hormigas$10.00
- Merlot - Trig Point$14.00
- Pinot Noir - Montinore$14.00
- Pinot Noir - Valravn$17.00
- Syrah - 6th Sense M David$12.00
- Zinfandel - 3 Wine Old Vine$14.00
- Albarino - A Veira Do Mar$12.00
- Chardonnay - Barrique$12.00
- Chardonnay - Bishop's Peak$12.00
- Chenin Blanc - Les Pouches$12.00
- Moscato d'Asti - Alasia$10.00
- Muscadet - Domaine Quatre Routes$10.00
- Pinot Gris - Tarrica$8.00
- Reisling - Single Post Qba$10.00
- Sauvignon Blanc - Dancing Crow$10.00
- Sauvignon Blanc - Huia$12.00
- 10 yr old Tawny Port - Romaneira$15.00
- 20 yr old Tawny Port - Romariz$30.00
- Cava - Kila Brut$10.00
- Dry white port - Kopke$12.00
- Prosecco - Poggio Costa$10.00
- Rose - Bodegas Olivares$8.00
- Rose - Prisma$10.00
Retail Wine
- Dry White Port - Kopke$30.00
- 10 yr old Tawny Port - Romaneira$40.00
- 20 yr old Tawny Port - Romariz$80.00
- Amarone Vigneti di Ettore$96.00
- Barbaresco - Moccagatta$66.00
- Barbera - Elio Perrone Tasmorcan$30.00
- Barolo - Seghesio Castelletto$66.00
- Barolo - Silvio Grasso$54.00
- Beaujolais Villages Rouge - Perrachon$20.00
- Bordeaux Superior - Chateau Macard$30.00
- Cabernet Franc - Domaine Mas Barrau$20.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Atamisque$44.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Band of Vintners$50.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Noah River$20.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Tarrica$20.00
- Chateauneuf du Pape Cristia Rouge$72.00
- Chianti - Balfi$24.00
- Chianti - Dievole Novecento Classico$64.00
- Condado de Haza Crianza$36.00
- Garnacha - Cabeza Casa$22.00
- Malbec - Altos Las Hormigas$20.00
- Merlot - Leese Fitch$21.00
- Merlot - Trig Point$36.00
- Montalcino - Pieri Rosso$40.00
- Pinot Noir - Girardin Bourgogne Rouge$40.00
- Pinot Noir - Montinore$30.00
- Pinot Noir - Valravn$34.00
- Red Blend - Solroom Cali Red$16.00
- Sangiovese - Perazetta Sara$20.00
- Shiraz - Soldiers Block$16.00
- St Emilion Grand Cru - Chateau Candale$54.00
- Super Tuscan - Montepeloso A Quo 2022$35.00
- Syrah - 6th Sense M David$22.00
- Tempranillo - Flaco$18.00
- Tempranillo - Lan$28.00
- Valpolicella - Bussola Ca' de Laito Ripasso$38.00
- Valpolicella - Vigneti di Ettore Valpolicella Classico$30.00
- Zinfandel - 3 Wine Old Vine$28.00
- Zinfandel - Lapis Luna$20.00
- Cava - Kila Brut$20.00
- Champagne - Gatinois Brut Reserve$65.00
- Champagne - Le Grand Courtage$28.00
- Chandon Brut$40.00
- Cremant d'Alsace - Stoeffler$30.00
- Cremant de Loire - Bonnamy$20.00
- Prosecco - Coste Petrai$20.00
- Prosecco - Poggia Costa$20.00
- Rose - Prisma$20.00
- Rose - 3 Old Vine$22.00
- Rose - Bodegas Olivares$16.00
- Albarino - A Veira do Mar$20.00
- Bourgogne Blanc - Bouchard Reserve$40.00
- Chardonnay - Barrique$30.00
- Chardonnay - Bishop's Peak$28.00
- Chardonnay - Chamilly Bourgogne$36.00
- Chardonnay - Lapis Luna$20.00
- Chardonnay - San Elias$17.00
- Chenin Blanc - Les Pouches$18.00
- Chenin Blanc - Protea$18.00
- Chenin Blanc - Vouvray$24.00
- Moscato d'Asti- Alasia$20.00
- Muscadet - Domaine Quatre Routes$24.00
- Pinot Grigio - San Pietro$24.00
- Pinot Grigio - Tarrica$16.00
- Reisling - Cave Spring Peninsula$24.00
- Reisling - Lucashof$24.00
- Reisling - Single Post Qba$20.00
- Sauvignon Blanc - Dancing Crow$24.00
- Sauvignon Blanc - Huia$28.00
- Sauvignon Blanc - Hunky Dory$24.00
- Sauvignon Blanc - Le Grand St Vincent Touraine$18.00
- Soave - Monte Tondo Classico$24.00
- Torrontes - El Porvenir$20.00
- Vinho Verde - Raza$14.00
NA Beverages
Soda
Lunch Menu
- Brownie$8.00
Salted caramel with ice cream
- Burata Di Bufalo$14.00
Sun dried tomato vinaigrette, prosciutto and balsamic glaze
- Cheesecake$8.00
- Chicken sliders$14.00
House pickles, hot chili honey, fries
- Chicken wings$14.00
- Cod$15.00
Tartare sauce
- Flatbread$12.00
Prosciutto, brie, apricot jam, sauteed apple, goat cheese, arugula
- Gastroburger$15.00
6oz patty, cheddar, onion jam, bacon, pretzel roll, fries
- Meatballs$18.00
Marinara sauce, parmesan, white cheddar grits
- Beignets$8.00
Served a la mode
- Pita chips$10.00
Buffalo chicken dip, blue cheese crumbles
- Sausage Roll$15.00
Tomato and onion jam
- Short rib croquettes$15.00
Spicy tomato mayonnaise sauce
- Wedge Salad$12.00
Buttermilk bleu dressing, bacon, lardons, shallots, garlic croutons