Haywood's Hotdogg's Haywood's Hotdogg's - Antelope Valley
Food
Hotdogs
- All Beef Dog$6.24
A quarter pound 100% beef hot dog.
- Bacon Wrapped Dog$7.28
A quarter pound 100% beef hot dog wrapped in Hickory smoked bacon.
- Pastrami Dog$10.40
A quarter pound 100% beef hot dog topped with flat grilled pastrami.
- Pastrami N Cheese Dog$11.44
A quarter pound 100% beef hot dog topped with flat grilled pastrami and a slice of swiss cheese melted to perfection.
- Chicago Dog$9.36
Premium Vienna Beef frank nestled in a warm Poppy seed bun, topped with tomato wedges, Mustard, a dill spear, Raw onions, Neon Green relish, sport peppers, and a dash of celery salt.
- Chili Dog$7.28
A quarter Pound 100% all beef dog topped with Homemade all beef chili meat sauce with no beans
- Chili Cheese Dog$8.32
A quarter Pound 100% all beef dog topped with Homemade all beef chili meat sauce with no beans and shredded cheese
- Steak Dog$10.40
All beef hot dog topped with thinly sliced Beef
- Steak N Cheese Dog$11.44
All beef hot dog topped with thinly sliced Beef and a slice of swiss cheese.
- Vegan Smoked Dog$7.28
Delicious Vegetable based Hot dog for our vegan customers.
- Spicy Dog$7.28
1/4 Pound All Beef Hotdog with some Kicked up with some spice.
Sandwiches
- Chicago's Italian Beef sandwich$12.48
Thinly sliced Vienna Beef Served on a Freshly sliced hoagie roll smothered with Authentic Vienna beef gravy and topped with Authentic Fresh Giardiniera (pickled peppers, cauliflower, carrots and celery)
- Pastrami Sandwich$12.48
High quality pastrami Flat grilled and placed in a Freshly sliced hoagie roll.
- Pastrami N Cheese Sandwich$13.52
High quality pastrami Flat grilled topped with American swiss cheese and placed in a Freshly sliced hoagie roll.
- Steak Sandwich$12.48
Thinly sliced authentic beef flat grilled to perfection placed in a freshly sliced hoagie roll.
- Steak N Cheese Sandwich$13.52
Thinly sliced authentic beef flat grilled to perfection topped with California swiss cheese placed in a freshly sliced hoagie roll.
Sausages
- Vegan Mexican Spicy Chipotle Sausage$8.32
A vegan Sausage bursting with Mexican Chipotle flavor.
- Hot Link$7.28
A Sausage that is bursting with Flavor.
- Cajun Link$8.32
A Sausage that is bursting with Cajun Flavor.
- Andouille Chicken Sausage$8.32
Louisiana Style Sausage bursting with Louisiana style seasoning like grandma used to make.
- Polish Sausage$8.32
A Sausage that is bursting with Flavors from Poland.
- Garlic Sausage$7.28
A Sausage with a Garlic twist that is bursting with Flavor.
- Mommas Original Chicken Sausage$8.32
The Original chicken sausage from Mommas Chicken in South Central Los Angeles.
Additional Items
- 5 with Fries$10.40
Five mini corn dogs with a side of crispy golden fries.
- Corn Dog$4.16
Corn dog deep fried to perfection.
- French Fry$5.20
Crispy golden Fries
- Pastrami Fries$15.60
Crispy golden Fries topped with Pastrami and Nacho Cheese.
- Loaded Fries$16.64
Crispy golden Fries, with Nacho cheese, grilled onions, jalapeños, and a quarter pound all beef dog chopped up and placed on top.
- Loaded Nachos$16.64
Nacho chips with Nacho cheese, grilled onions, jalapeños, and a quarter pound all beef dog chopped up and placed on top.
- Chili Cheese fries$12.48
Crispy golden Fries, topped with Homemade all beef chili meat sauce with no beans and shredded cheese
- Chili fries$12.00
- Nacho's$9.36