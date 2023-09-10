HC Burger Company HC Burger Company-2315 N Davidson St #300
Burger/Fries
Kimchi Burger
All Burgers are hand chopped! The meat grinder sacrificed taste for speed. We are bringing taste back. There is a different bite to the burger and it is juicer. This Patty has Kimchi mixed in with the patty. Kimchi is like a spicy sourcrout
Chorizo Burger
All Burgers are hand chopped! The meat grinder sacrificed taste for speed. We are bringing taste back. There is a different bite to the burger and it is juicer. The Chorizo Burger is a Pork Patty that is spiced with Mexican Spices.
Original Burger
All Burgers are hand chopped! The meat grinder sacrificed taste for speed. We are bringing taste back. There is a different bite to the burger and it is juicer.
Wagyu Burger
All Burgers are hand chopped! The meat grinder sacrificed taste for speed. We are bringing taste back. There is a different bite to the burger and it is juicer. The Wagyu is the most tender of these meats with the highest marbling.