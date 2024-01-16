Skip to Main content
Harold Dean Smoked Goods - Food Trailer Trailer
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
For all Trailer event orders
More
Harold Dean Smoked Goods - Food Trailer Trailer
We are not accepting online orders right now.
5801 Long Prairie Road, Suite 870, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Plates
Bulk Meat
Sides
N/a Drinks
Plates
Beck's Mac and Cheese Bowl
$10.35
JD's Sandwich
$7.05
Ale's BBQ Chips
$15.00
Kenny's BBQ Plate
$7.35
Bubba's Baked Tater
$11.50
The Butcher
$37.38
1/4 pound each of Brisket, Pulled Pork, Sausage, Turkey
Turkey Leg
$12.50
Concession flat
$10.00
Side flat
$5.00
Bulk Meat
Brisket
Pulled Pork
Sausage
Turkey Breast
Beef Rib
$36.80
Chicken
Pork Ribs
Sides
Mac and Cheese
$4.59
Potato Salad
$4.01
Cole Slaw
$4.01
chips
$1.44
N/a Drinks
Dr. Pepper
$2.00
Diet Dr Pepper
$2.00
7up
$2.00
Cola
$2.00
Ginger Ale
$2.00
Sunkist
$2.00
Water
$2.00
Unsweet Tea
$2.00
Harold Dean Smoked Goods - Food Trailer Trailer Location and Ordering Hours
(940) 453-6804
5801 Long Prairie Road, Suite 870, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 8AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement