Drinks

Bottled Coca Cola

$2.50

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottled Fanta

$2.50

Bottled Ginger Ale Schweppes

$2.50

Bottled Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Can Brisk Iced Tea Lemon

$2.00

Can Coca Cola

$2.00

Can Coca Cola Zero

$2.00

Can Coca Cola Zero Caffeine

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Pepsi

$2.00

Can Pepsi Diet

$2.00

Can Sprite Zero

$2.00

Celsius Arctic Vibe

$3.00

Celsius Peach Vibe

$3.00

Celsius Tropical Vibe

$3.00

Coffee

$2.99

Fiji Water

$2.50

Gatorade Frost Arctic

$2.50

Gatorade Frost Freeze

$2.50

Gatorade Frost Glacier

$2.50

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.50

Gatorade Lemon-Lime

$2.50

Gatorade Orange

$2.50

Gatorade Zero Fruit Punch

$2.50

Gatorade Zero Glacier Cherry

$2.50

Gatorade Zero Lemon-Lime

$2.50

Kirkland Green Tea

$2.50

Monster

$2.99

Nesquik Chocolate

$2.99

Nesquik Strawberry

$2.99

Pellegrino

$2.50

Prime Blue Raspberry

$3.50

Prime Grape

$3.50

Prime Ice Pop

$3.50

Prime Lemon Lime

$3.50

Prime Meta Moon

$3.50

Prime Orange

$3.50

Prime Strawberry Watermelon

$3.50

Prime Tropical Punch

$3.50

Red Bull

$2.99

Red Bull Sugar Free

$2.99

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry Zero Sugar

$2.50

Snapple Lemon Zero

$2.50

Snapple Peach Zero

$2.50

Snapple Raspberry Zero

$2.50

Snapple Tea Lemon

$2.50

Snapple Tea Raspberry

$2.50

Snapple Watermelon

$2.50

Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha

$2.60

Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla

$2.60

Vitamin Water Rise

$2.50

Vitamin Water Squeezed

$2.50

Vitamin Water Xxx

$2.50

spindrift

$2.50

Food

Bagels

Avocado Egg Bagel

$8.50
Bacon, Egg And Cheese Bagel

$8.00

Egg And Cheese Bagel

$7.00

Egg, Onion, Tomato And Cheese Bagel

$7.50

Ham, Egg And Cheese Bagel

$8.00

Steak, Eggs And Cheese Bagel

$10.00

Chicken Salad Bagel

$9.00
Tuna Salad Bagel

$9.00

Bakery

Cheese Roll

$5.99

Mini Cheese Roll Ham

$3.50
Cuñape

$2.50

Cuñape Guava

$2.50

Mini Rollito

$3.50

Mini Rollito Guava

$3.50

Puka

$3.99

Bites

Keep Grazin' Grilled Cheese

$4.99
Keep Grazin' Rosemary Garlic

$4.99
Keep Grazin' Truffle

$4.99

Breakfast

Build Your Own Omelette

$11.50

Denver Omelette

$12.50

Eggs Florentine

$11.50

Fresh Veggie Omelette

$11.50

Ham, Cheese And Eggs

$12.50

Healthy Delights Omelette

$11.50

Western Omelette

$12.50

Crepes

Dulce Tree Crepe

$8.50
Fruit Delight Crepe

$8.50
Nutella Solo Crepe

$7.00

Red And Black Crepe

$8.50

Strawberry Fields Crepe

$8.50

Sweet Minel Crepe

$8.50

Extra

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Extra Toss In

$0.25

Side Tortilla

$1.00

Kids

Kids Bowl

$8.00

Kids Wrap

$5.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.50

Steak Quesadilla

$10.50

Custom Salad \ Rice

Create Your Own Bowl

$11.49

Salads

Asian Salad

$11.50

Caesar's Salad

$11.50

Chef's Salad

$14.50

Greek Salad

$11.50
Spinach Salad

$11.50
Strawberry Walnut Salad

$11.50

Salteña

Beef Salteña

$4.99
Chicken Salteña

$4.99

Vegetarian Salteña

$4.99

Vegetarian Salteña Small

$3.50

Vegetarian Salteña Small Spicy

$3.50

Vegetarian Salteña Spicy

$4.99

Smoothies

Blondie

$8.50

Dancing Princess

$8.50
French Kiss

$8.50

Funky Monkey

$8.50

Lip Smacking

$8.50

My Thai

$8.50
The Hulk

$8.50

Tickle Me

$8.50

Soup

Bowl Of Soup (12oz)

$5.00

Cup Of Soup

$3.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Build Your Own Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Build Your Own Steak Wrap

$13.50
Caesar Wrap

$11.99
California Wrap

$11.99

Tuna Salad Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.99

Florida Delight Wrap

$11.99
Francesca's Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Healthy Combo Wrap

$13.50