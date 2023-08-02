Healthy Delights Coral Springs 5781 Coral Ridge Dr
Drinks
Bottled Coca Cola
$2.50
Bottled Diet Coke
$2.50
Bottled Fanta
$2.50
Bottled Ginger Ale Schweppes
$2.50
Bottled Sprite
$2.50
Bottled Water
$2.00
Can Brisk Iced Tea Lemon
$2.00
Can Coca Cola
$2.00
Can Coca Cola Zero
$2.00
Can Coca Cola Zero Caffeine
$2.00
Can Diet Coke
$2.00
Can Pepsi
$2.00
Can Pepsi Diet
$2.00
Can Sprite Zero
$2.00
Celsius Arctic Vibe
$3.00
Celsius Peach Vibe
$3.00
Celsius Tropical Vibe
$3.00
Coffee
$2.99
Fiji Water
$2.50
Gatorade Frost Arctic
$2.50
Gatorade Frost Freeze
$2.50
Gatorade Frost Glacier
$2.50
Gatorade Fruit Punch
$2.50
Gatorade Lemon-Lime
$2.50
Gatorade Orange
$2.50
Gatorade Zero Fruit Punch
$2.50
Gatorade Zero Glacier Cherry
$2.50
Gatorade Zero Lemon-Lime
$2.50
Kirkland Green Tea
$2.50
Monster
$2.99
Nesquik Chocolate
$2.99
Nesquik Strawberry
$2.99
Pellegrino
$2.50
Prime Blue Raspberry
$3.50
Prime Grape
$3.50
Prime Ice Pop
$3.50
Prime Lemon Lime
$3.50
Prime Meta Moon
$3.50
Prime Orange
$3.50
Prime Strawberry Watermelon
$3.50
Prime Tropical Punch
$3.50
Red Bull
$2.99
Red Bull Sugar Free
$2.99
Snapple Kiwi Strawberry Zero Sugar
$2.50
Snapple Lemon Zero
$2.50
Snapple Peach Zero
$2.50
Snapple Raspberry Zero
$2.50
Snapple Tea Lemon
$2.50
Snapple Tea Raspberry
$2.50
Snapple Watermelon
$2.50
Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha
$2.60
Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla
$2.60
Vitamin Water Rise
$2.50
Vitamin Water Squeezed
$2.50
Vitamin Water Xxx
$2.50
spindrift
$2.50
Food
Bagels
Bakery
Breakfast
Crepes
Quesadillas
Custom Salad \ Rice
Salads
Salteña
Smoothies
Healthy Delights Coral Springs Location and Ordering Hours
(786) 239-7682
Open now • Closes at 7:30PM