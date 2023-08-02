Healthy Picks
Kitchen menu
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
PANCAKES AND FRENCH TOASTS
BREAKFAST WRAPS
17) Classic Breakfast Wrap
Eggs, beef, salami, American cheese, and home fries
18) Super Veggie Wrap
Eggs, mushrooms, spinach, peppers, onions, and pepper jack cheese
19) The Philadelphie Wrap
Eggs, Philly steak, onions, peppers, and cheese
20)Healthy Picks Wrap
Egg white, Turkey bacon, and home fries and cheese
BREAKFAST OMELETTES
21) Meat Omelette
Omelette with ham, sausage, bacon, or salami
22) Cheese Omelette
Omelette with any two types of cheese
23)Western Omelette
Egg combine with ham, onions, and peppers
24)Veggie Omelette
W/ Tomatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and broccoli
25) Gyro Omelette
Lamb, with fried onions and green peppers
26) Steak & Cheese Omelette
27) Egg White Omelette & Cheese
BREAKFAST PLATTERS
28) The Breakfast Sun Light
Two eggs with home fries, and toast
29) Healthy Way
Egg white Home Fries, and wheat toast
30) The Breakfast Cambo
Bacon and sausage two eggs, home fries and toast
31) The Breakfast Delight
Turkey, ham, pastrami, or beef salami, two eggs, home fries, and toast
32) Home Fries
Seasoned boiled potato with grilled onions and peppers
HOT SPECIAL SANDWICHES
33) Belly Buster
Roast beef, pastrami with steak sauce, onions, peppers, chaddar cheese, and fresh mushrooms
34) Salt Pepper
Oven classic turkey pastrami with Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
35) Chopped Cheese
Shop Angus beef with fried onions, American cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
36) Gyro King
Grilled sliced Lamb with tomatoes, onions, peppers, topped with eggs and cheese
37) Heart Attack
Chicken tenders, Mazzarella sticks, curly fries, lettuce, tomatoes, and white sauce
38) Spicy Dragon
Buffalo chicken pepper, jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeños
39)Avocado Lover
Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, avocado,mix green and tomatoes
40) Philly Cheese Stake
Shredded steak, American cheese, fried (onions and peppers), lettuce and tomatoes
41) Healthy Picks Special
Chicken cutlet, turkey bacon, monster cheese lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard dressing.
42) Rueben
Hot pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and mustard
43) Spiciness
Cajun, chicken, pepper, jack cheese, jalapeños, and lettuce
44) The Popeye Spinach
Pesto chicken, fettuccine Spanish, cherry tomatoes, and olive oil
45) CrossFit Superstar
Oven classic turkey, turkey, bacon, lowfat Mazzarella cheese, spinach, and avocado
46) Chicken Cheese Steak
Shredded chicken, American cheese, fried (onions and peppers), lettuce, and tomatoes
BURGER PLATTERS
47) Cheese Burger
Beef burger, fried onions, American cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
48) Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, burger, turkey bacon, fried onions, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, pickles
49) Guac-bacon Burger
Beef burger, beef bacon, Swiss cheese lettuce, onions, pickles, mayonnaise
50) Blue Cheese Burger
Beef, burger, grilled onions, steak sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and crumbled blue cheese
51) Philly Burger
Double beef, burger, beef, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayonnaise, and American cheese
52) Philly Picks Patty
Turkey, burger, provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, onions, and chipotle mayonnaise
53) Sea-Side Burger
Fish Pattu, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tartar sauce
54) Veggie Burger
Veggie burger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles
DELI SANDWICHES
SIGNATURE SALADS
55) B.L.T Salads
Romain Darius, tomatoes, onions, bacon, hard, boiled eggs, avocado, and a choice of dressing
56) Mexican Fiesta
Romain, lettuce, onions, corn, avocado, black beans, chipotle, chicken with chipotle mayonnaise
57) Killer Kale
Kale, red onions, mushrooms, bacon bites and a choice of dressing
58) Summer Greens
Mixed greens, sliced apple, walnuts, raisins, with a choice of dressing
59) Chickpea Salad
Romain, lettuce, peppers, onions, avocado, chickpeas, and a choice of dressing
FRESH SALADS
60) Create Your Own
61) Chicken Caesar Salad
Romain, lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, and Cesar dressing
62) Greek Salad
Romain, lettuce, tomatoes, olives, onions, stop, grape leaves, feta cheese, and a choice of dressing
63) Classic Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, mushrooms, carrots, bacon, avocado, oven, roasted turkey, with a choice of dressing
64) Traditional Chef's Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, American cheese, hard boiled eggs with a choice of dressing
65) Southern Chicken Salad
Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, corn feta cheese, Cajun chicken and a choice of dressing
66)Turkey Club Salad
Romain, lettuce, grape tomatoes, bacon bites, croutons, Swiss cheese, smoked turkey, and ranch dressing
67)Healthy Tuna Salad
Romain, lettuce, chickpeas, carrots, Italian tuna, and Balsamic vinaigrette dressing
68)Grill Chicken Salad
Mix green, and sliced tomatoes, toast, almonds, avocado, pesto, chicken, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
69)Cinco De Mayo
Romain lettuce, black beans, corn pickle de Gallo, jalapeños, tortilla chips, Swiss cheese, avocado, chipotle chicken with a chipotle dressing
VEGETARIAN DELIGHTS
70) Broccoli & Cheese
Cajun Broccoli with Pepper Jack, Mozzarella and Cheddar
71) Tuscan
Taziki Sauce, Mozzarella, Plum Cherry Tomato, Spinach and Mushroom
72) Tony
Hummus, Black Olives, Pickles, Red Onions, Avocado and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
73) The Garden Of Eden
Cajun Broccoli, Carrots, Corn, Beans, Chickpeas and Mozzarella Cheese
74) Vinny Vinichi
Mixed Cheese, Roasted Peppers, and Mozzarella Cheese
75) Portoblello
Portobello Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Peppers, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes and Balsamic Dressing
76) Jamaican Me Crazzzy
Jerk Tofu, Broccoli, Carrot, Mozzarella, Peppers, Onions, Lettuce and Tomatoes
WRAP SPECIALS
77) Jack Wrap
Chicken Cutlet, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing
78) Buffalo Wrap
Chicken Cutlet, Buffalo Sauce, Romaine and Blue Cheese Dressing
79) Grilled Honey
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Mixed Greens, Honey Mustard, Tomato and Mozzarella
80) Chicken Caesar
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Romaine and Caesar Dressing
81) Classic Tuna
Tuna Salad, Carrot and Lettuce
82) Turkey B.L.T
Turkey Breast, Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
83) Montecristo
Ham, Smoked Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Turkey
84) Smoked Turkey
Smoked Turkey, Swiss, Apple, Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard
85)Chicken Cutlet
Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Honey Mustard
86) Turkey Burger Wrap
Turkey Burger, Cheese, Mixed Greens and Salsa
87) Falafel Wrap
Crispy Home Made Falafel, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers and Low Fat Tahini Sauce
PANINI SPECIALS
88) Meatless
Mazzarella cheese, tomatotomatoes, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes
89) Delightful
Honey glaze turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and honey mustard
90) Capri
Smoked turkey, beef, salami, provolone cheese, spinach, roasted pepper, and balsamic vinaigrette
91) Russian
Roast beef, monster cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, plum tomatoes, and Russian dressing
92) Italiano
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, and pesto sauce
FRIED SIDES
FRIED PLATTERS
PREPARED SALADS/Lb
DELI MEATS & CHEESE/LB
DM1) Oven Classic Turkey
DM2) Smoked Turkey
DM3) Honey Turkey
DM4) Buffalo Chicken
DM5) Beef Salami
DM6) Beef Pastrami
DM7) Roasted Beef
DM8) American Cheese
DM9) Cheddar Cheese
DM10) Provolone Cheese
DM11) Swiss Cheese
DM12) Muenster Cheese
DM13) Mozzarella Cheese
DM14) Pepper Jack Cheese
HALAL PLATTERS
114) Chicken over rice
Chicken with Fried Onions and Peppers over Rice and Salad
115) lamb over rice
Lamb with Fried Onions and Peppers over Rice and Salad
116) Chicken, and lamb over rice
Chicken and Lamb with Fried Onions and Peppers over Rice and Salad
117) Falafel platter
Falafel with Hummus or Baba Ganoush served with Side Salad and Pita
118) Shawarma platter
Shawarma with Hummus with Side Salad and Side Fries with Pita
119) fish over rice
Breaded Flounder with Rice and Salad
111) lamb Gyro
112) hummus, or baba ghanouj
113) Falafel Gyro
PROTEIN SHAKES
144) Oats Of Glory
Strawberry, Banana, Raw Oatmeal, Vanilla Protein and Milk
145) Banana Madness
Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Protein and Milk
146) Penut Berry Lover
Blueberries, Banana, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Protein, Honey and Milk
147) Peaches & Cream
Peaches, Slices Almonds, Vanilla Protein and Milk
148) Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Strawberry, Nutella, Chocolate Protein and Milk
149) Mighty Mango
Mango, Banana, Vanilla Protein and Milk
150) Energy Mixer Shake
Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Carrots and Vanilla Protein
151) Peanut Butter Monster
Banana, Milk, Honey, Peanut Butter, and Vanilla Protein
152) Peanut Butter Jelly Time
Strawberry, Banana, Peanut Butter and Almond Milk
AÇAÍ BOWLS
164) Classic AÇAÍ Bowl
Acia Topped with Banana, Shredded Coconut, Chia Seeds and Honey
165) Fruity Tooty
Acai Topped with Strawberry, Blueberry, Granola, Honey and Coconut Shavings
166) AÇAÍ U later
Acai Topped with Pineapple, Banana, Granola, Coconut Shavings and Nutella
167) Bella Nutella
Acai Topped with Banana, Strawberry, Granola, Coconut Shavings and Nutella
168) Koa Bowl
Acai Topped with Banana, Protein, Granola, Walnuts and Peanut Butter
AÇAÍ SMOOTHIES
169) AÇAÍ Strawberry Banana
Acai, Strawberries, Banana, Agave and Almond Milk
170) AÇAÍ Berry Party
Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Agave Vanilla and Almond Milk
171) Açaí Ginger Money
Acai, Carrots, Strawberries, Banana, Ginger, Agave and Almond Milk
172) Açaí Coca Butter
Acai, Banana, Peanut Butter and Almond Milk
173) Açaí Pineapple Smoothie
Acai, Pineapple, Mango and Coconut Milk
FRESH SQUEEZED JUICE
174) Carrot Juice
175) Orange Juice
176) California Sunset
Carrot, Apple, Ginger and Beets
177) Green Power
Green Apples, Celery, Cucumber and Kale
178) Stress Buster
Carrots, Beets and Cucumber
179) Cold Buster
Lemon, Ginger, Cucumber and Carrot
180) Wake Up Call
Cucumber, Spinach, Apple, Ginger and Orange
181) Headache Relief
Carrots, Beets and Apple
182) For The Bones
Kale, Celery and Carrots
183) Hang Over Killer
Apple, Lemon, Carrot, Beets and Ginger
184) Bright Morning
Orange, Carrot, Apple and Cucumber
185) Everything Green
Kale, Spinach, Green Apple, Ginger and Lemon
186) Quick Quencher
Watermelon, Pineapple and Lemon
187) Raymond Delight
Ginger, Kale, Orange, Carrot and Pineapple
AVOCADO SMOOTHIES
138) Berry Smoothie
Avocado, Blueberries, Almond Milk and Yogurt
139) Mango Boost
Avocado, Banana, Mango, Almond Milk and Chia Seeds
140) Raspberry Tings
Avocado, Raspberry, Banana and Orange Juice
141) Pinapple Creamsicle
Avocado, Spinach, Pineapple, Honey and Apple Juice
142) Tropical Breeze
Avocado, Mango, Peach and Coconut Water
143) King Kong
Avocado, Banana, Chocolate Protein and Almond Milk
FRUIT SMOOTHIES
153) Mango Sunrise
Mango, Pineapples and Apple Juice
154) Passionate Peach
Peach, Mango and Mango Nectar
155) Green Mountain
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Mango, Honey and Apple Juice
156) Banana Strawberry
Banana, Strawberry and Strawberry Nectar
157) Red Sun
Banana, Strawberry, Raspberry and Strawberry Nectar
158) Strawberry Banana Blast
Strawberry, Banana and Mango Nectar
159) Orang Sunrise
Peaches, Banana, Mango and Orange Juice
160) Janairy Berry
Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry and Apple Juice
161) Sweet Treo
Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango and Apple Juice
162) Sweet Blues
Blueberries, Raspberries, Banana, Honey and Apple Juice
163) Energy Mixer Smoothie
Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry and Carrots