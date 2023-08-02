Kitchen menu

BAGELS

1) Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.50
2) Bagel with Cream Cheese & Bacon

$4.99

GRILL CHEESE

3)Grill American Cheese

$3.99
4) Grill America Cheese with Bacon

$4.99

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

5) Two Eggs

$3.50

6) Two Eggs And Cheese

$3.99

7) Beef Bacon, Eggs & Cheese

$5.49

8)Turkey Bakon Egg & Cheese

$4.99

9) Sausage, Eggs & Cheese

$4.99

10) The Hungry Man

$8.99

12) Turkey BLT

$4.99

11) Beef BLT

$5.99

12) Sausage Lettuce Tomato (SLT)

$5.49

PANCAKES AND FRENCH TOASTS

15) 3 French Toasts

$6.99
16) 3 Pancakes

$6.99

BREAKFAST WRAPS

17) Classic Breakfast Wrap

$8.49

Eggs, beef, salami, American cheese, and home fries

18) Super Veggie Wrap

$8.49

Eggs, mushrooms, spinach, peppers, onions, and pepper jack cheese

19) The Philadelphie Wrap

$8.49

Eggs, Philly steak, onions, peppers, and cheese

20)Healthy Picks Wrap

$8.49

Egg white, Turkey bacon, and home fries and cheese

BREAKFAST OMELETTES

21) Meat Omelette

$9.99

Omelette with ham, sausage, bacon, or salami

22) Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Omelette with any two types of cheese

23)Western Omelette

$9.99

Egg combine with ham, onions, and peppers

24)Veggie Omelette

$8.99

W/ Tomatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and broccoli

25) Gyro Omelette

$9.99

Lamb, with fried onions and green peppers

26) Steak & Cheese Omelette

$9.99

27) Egg White Omelette & Cheese

$7.99

BREAKFAST PLATTERS

28) The Breakfast Sun Light

$8.99

Two eggs with home fries, and toast

29) Healthy Way

$8.99

Egg white Home Fries, and wheat toast

30) The Breakfast Cambo

$9.99

Bacon and sausage two eggs, home fries and toast

31) The Breakfast Delight

$10.99

Turkey, ham, pastrami, or beef salami, two eggs, home fries, and toast

32) Home Fries

$4.49

Seasoned boiled potato with grilled onions and peppers

HOT SPECIAL SANDWICHES

33) Belly Buster

$8.99

Roast beef, pastrami with steak sauce, onions, peppers, chaddar cheese, and fresh mushrooms

34) Salt Pepper

$8.99

Oven classic turkey pastrami with Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes

35) Chopped Cheese

$9.99

Shop Angus beef with fried onions, American cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

36) Gyro King

$8.99

Grilled sliced Lamb with tomatoes, onions, peppers, topped with eggs and cheese

37) Heart Attack

$9.99

Chicken tenders, Mazzarella sticks, curly fries, lettuce, tomatoes, and white sauce

38) Spicy Dragon

$8.99

Buffalo chicken pepper, jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeños

39)Avocado Lover

$9.99

Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, avocado,mix green and tomatoes

40) Philly Cheese Stake

$9.99

Shredded steak, American cheese, fried (onions and peppers), lettuce and tomatoes

41) Healthy Picks Special

$9.49

Chicken cutlet, turkey bacon, monster cheese lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard dressing.

42) Rueben

$8.99

Hot pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and mustard

43) Spiciness

$8.99

Cajun, chicken, pepper, jack cheese, jalapeños, and lettuce

44) The Popeye Spinach

$9.49

Pesto chicken, fettuccine Spanish, cherry tomatoes, and olive oil

45) CrossFit Superstar

$9.99

Oven classic turkey, turkey, bacon, lowfat Mazzarella cheese, spinach, and avocado

46) Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.99

Shredded chicken, American cheese, fried (onions and peppers), lettuce, and tomatoes

BURGER PLATTERS

47) Cheese Burger

$6.99

Beef burger, fried onions, American cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles

48) Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.49

Beef, burger, turkey bacon, fried onions, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, pickles

49) Guac-bacon Burger

$9.26

Beef burger, beef bacon, Swiss cheese lettuce, onions, pickles, mayonnaise

50) Blue Cheese Burger

$8.49

Beef, burger, grilled onions, steak sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and crumbled blue cheese

51) Philly Burger

$10.49

Double beef, burger, beef, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayonnaise, and American cheese

52) Philly Picks Patty

$6.99

Turkey, burger, provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, onions, and chipotle mayonnaise

53) Sea-Side Burger

$8.49

Fish Pattu, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tartar sauce

54) Veggie Burger

$6.99

Veggie burger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles

DELI SANDWICHES

Create Your Own :)

SIGNATURE SALADS

55) B.L.T Salads

$10.99

Romain Darius, tomatoes, onions, bacon, hard, boiled eggs, avocado, and a choice of dressing

56) Mexican Fiesta

$10.99

Romain, lettuce, onions, corn, avocado, black beans, chipotle, chicken with chipotle mayonnaise

57) Killer Kale

$9.99

Kale, red onions, mushrooms, bacon bites and a choice of dressing

58) Summer Greens

$9.99

Mixed greens, sliced apple, walnuts, raisins, with a choice of dressing

59) Chickpea Salad

$10.49

Romain, lettuce, peppers, onions, avocado, chickpeas, and a choice of dressing

FRESH SALADS

60) Create Your Own

$4.99

61) Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romain, lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, and Cesar dressing

62) Greek Salad

$9.99

Romain, lettuce, tomatoes, olives, onions, stop, grape leaves, feta cheese, and a choice of dressing

63) Classic Cobb Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, mushrooms, carrots, bacon, avocado, oven, roasted turkey, with a choice of dressing

64) Traditional Chef's Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, cucumber, turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, American cheese, hard boiled eggs with a choice of dressing

65) Southern Chicken Salad

$10.99

Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, corn feta cheese, Cajun chicken and a choice of dressing

66)Turkey Club Salad

$10.99

Romain, lettuce, grape tomatoes, bacon bites, croutons, Swiss cheese, smoked turkey, and ranch dressing

67)Healthy Tuna Salad

$9.99

Romain, lettuce, chickpeas, carrots, Italian tuna, and Balsamic vinaigrette dressing

68)Grill Chicken Salad

$9.99

Mix green, and sliced tomatoes, toast, almonds, avocado, pesto, chicken, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing

69)Cinco De Mayo

$12.99

Romain lettuce, black beans, corn pickle de Gallo, jalapeños, tortilla chips, Swiss cheese, avocado, chipotle chicken with a chipotle dressing

VEGETARIAN DELIGHTS

70) Broccoli & Cheese

$8.99

Cajun Broccoli with Pepper Jack, Mozzarella and Cheddar

71) Tuscan

$8.99

Taziki Sauce, Mozzarella, Plum Cherry Tomato, Spinach and Mushroom

72) Tony

$8.99

Hummus, Black Olives, Pickles, Red Onions, Avocado and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

73) The Garden Of Eden

$8.99

Cajun Broccoli, Carrots, Corn, Beans, Chickpeas and Mozzarella Cheese

74) Vinny Vinichi

$8.99

Mixed Cheese, Roasted Peppers, and Mozzarella Cheese

75) Portoblello

$8.99

Portobello Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Peppers, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes and Balsamic Dressing

76) Jamaican Me Crazzzy

$8.99

Jerk Tofu, Broccoli, Carrot, Mozzarella, Peppers, Onions, Lettuce and Tomatoes

WRAP SPECIALS

77) Jack Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Cutlet, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing

78) Buffalo Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Cutlet, Buffalo Sauce, Romaine and Blue Cheese Dressing

79) Grilled Honey

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Mixed Greens, Honey Mustard, Tomato and Mozzarella

80) Chicken Caesar

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Romaine and Caesar Dressing

81) Classic Tuna

$9.99

Tuna Salad, Carrot and Lettuce

82) Turkey B.L.T

$9.99

Turkey Breast, Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

83) Montecristo

$9.99

Ham, Smoked Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Turkey

84) Smoked Turkey

$9.99

Smoked Turkey, Swiss, Apple, Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard

85)Chicken Cutlet

$9.99

Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Honey Mustard

86) Turkey Burger Wrap

$9.99

Turkey Burger, Cheese, Mixed Greens and Salsa

87) Falafel Wrap

$9.99

Crispy Home Made Falafel, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers and Low Fat Tahini Sauce

PANINI SPECIALS

88) Meatless

$9.99

Mazzarella cheese, tomatotomatoes, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes

89) Delightful

$9.99

Honey glaze turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and honey mustard

90) Capri

$9.99

Smoked turkey, beef, salami, provolone cheese, spinach, roasted pepper, and balsamic vinaigrette

91) Russian

$9.99

Roast beef, monster cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, plum tomatoes, and Russian dressing

92) Italiano

$9.99

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, and pesto sauce

FRIED SIDES

93) French Fries

$3.99

94) Cheese Fries

$4.29

95) Curly Fries

$4.29

96) Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29

97)Onion Rings

$4.29

98) Loaded Fries

$7.49

99)Mozzarella Sticks

$5.29

FRIED PLATTERS

100) 4 Pcs Wings

$6.29

101) 6 Pcs Wings

$9.49

102) 8 Pcs Wings

$13.49

103) 12 Pcs Wings

$17.49

104) 20 Pcs Wings

$28.99

105) 4 Pcs Ch. Tenders

$8.29

106) 6 Pcs Ch. Tenders

$11.29

107) 8 Pcs Ch. Tenders

$14.49

108) 12 Pcs Ch. Tenders

$21.29

109) 20 Pcs Ch. tenders

$32.49

PREPARED SALADS/Lb

S1) Tuna Salad

$5.24+

S2) Chicken Salad

$5.49+

S3) Seafood Salad

$5.49+

S4) Egg Salad

$3.99+

S5) Macaroni Salad

$3.99+

S6) Potato Salad

$3.99+

DELI MEATS & CHEESE/LB

DM1) Oven Classic Turkey

$2.75+

DM2) Smoked Turkey

$2.75+

DM3) Honey Turkey

$2.75+

DM4) Buffalo Chicken

$2.75+

DM5) Beef Salami

$2.75+

DM6) Beef Pastrami

$2.75+

DM7) Roasted Beef

$2.75+

DM8) American Cheese

$2.50+

DM9) Cheddar Cheese

$2.50+

DM10) Provolone Cheese

$2.50+

DM11) Swiss Cheese

$2.50+

DM12) Muenster Cheese

$2.50+

DM13) Mozzarella Cheese

$2.50+

DM14) Pepper Jack Cheese

$2.50+

HALAL PLATTERS

114) Chicken over rice

$9.49

Chicken with Fried Onions and Peppers over Rice and Salad

115) lamb over rice

$9.49

Lamb with Fried Onions and Peppers over Rice and Salad

116) Chicken, and lamb over rice

$11.99

Chicken and Lamb with Fried Onions and Peppers over Rice and Salad

117) Falafel platter

$10.49

Falafel with Hummus or Baba Ganoush served with Side Salad and Pita

118) Shawarma platter

$13.99

Shawarma with Hummus with Side Salad and Side Fries with Pita

119) fish over rice

$11.99

Breaded Flounder with Rice and Salad

111) lamb Gyro

$7.49

112) hummus, or baba ghanouj

$5.49

113) Falafel Gyro

$7.49

PROTEIN SHAKES

144) Oats Of Glory

$7.99

Strawberry, Banana, Raw Oatmeal, Vanilla Protein and Milk

145) Banana Madness

$7.99

Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Protein and Milk

146) Penut Berry Lover

$7.99

Blueberries, Banana, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Protein, Honey and Milk

147) Peaches & Cream

$7.99

Peaches, Slices Almonds, Vanilla Protein and Milk

148) Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$7.99

Strawberry, Nutella, Chocolate Protein and Milk

149) Mighty Mango

$7.99

Mango, Banana, Vanilla Protein and Milk

150) Energy Mixer Shake

$7.99

Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Carrots and Vanilla Protein

151) Peanut Butter Monster

$7.99

Banana, Milk, Honey, Peanut Butter, and Vanilla Protein

152) Peanut Butter Jelly Time

$7.99

Strawberry, Banana, Peanut Butter and Almond Milk

AÇAÍ BOWLS

164) Classic AÇAÍ Bowl

$11.49

Acia Topped with Banana, Shredded Coconut, Chia Seeds and Honey

165) Fruity Tooty

$11.49

Acai Topped with Strawberry, Blueberry, Granola, Honey and Coconut Shavings

166) AÇAÍ U later

$11.49

Acai Topped with Pineapple, Banana, Granola, Coconut Shavings and Nutella

167) Bella Nutella

$11.49

Acai Topped with Banana, Strawberry, Granola, Coconut Shavings and Nutella

168) Koa Bowl

$11.49

Acai Topped with Banana, Protein, Granola, Walnuts and Peanut Butter

AÇAÍ SMOOTHIES

169) AÇAÍ Strawberry Banana

$10.49

Acai, Strawberries, Banana, Agave and Almond Milk

170) AÇAÍ Berry Party

$10.49

Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Agave Vanilla and Almond Milk

171) Açaí Ginger Money

$10.49

Acai, Carrots, Strawberries, Banana, Ginger, Agave and Almond Milk

172) Açaí Coca Butter

$10.49

Acai, Banana, Peanut Butter and Almond Milk

173) Açaí Pineapple Smoothie

$10.49

Acai, Pineapple, Mango and Coconut Milk

FRESH SQUEEZED JUICE

174) Carrot Juice

$8.49

175) Orange Juice

$8.49

176) California Sunset

$8.49

Carrot, Apple, Ginger and Beets

177) Green Power

$8.49

Green Apples, Celery, Cucumber and Kale

178) Stress Buster

$8.49

Carrots, Beets and Cucumber

179) Cold Buster

$8.49

Lemon, Ginger, Cucumber and Carrot

180) Wake Up Call

$8.49

Cucumber, Spinach, Apple, Ginger and Orange

181) Headache Relief

$8.49

Carrots, Beets and Apple

182) For The Bones

$8.49

Kale, Celery and Carrots

183) Hang Over Killer

$8.49

Apple, Lemon, Carrot, Beets and Ginger

184) Bright Morning

$8.49

Orange, Carrot, Apple and Cucumber

185) Everything Green

$8.49

Kale, Spinach, Green Apple, Ginger and Lemon

186) Quick Quencher

$8.49

Watermelon, Pineapple and Lemon

187) Raymond Delight

$8.49

Ginger, Kale, Orange, Carrot and Pineapple

AVOCADO SMOOTHIES

138) Berry Smoothie

$7.99

Avocado, Blueberries, Almond Milk and Yogurt

139) Mango Boost

$7.99

Avocado, Banana, Mango, Almond Milk and Chia Seeds

140) Raspberry Tings

$7.99

Avocado, Raspberry, Banana and Orange Juice

141) Pinapple Creamsicle

$7.99

Avocado, Spinach, Pineapple, Honey and Apple Juice

142) Tropical Breeze

$7.99

Avocado, Mango, Peach and Coconut Water

143) King Kong

$7.99

Avocado, Banana, Chocolate Protein and Almond Milk

FRUIT SMOOTHIES

153) Mango Sunrise

$7.99

Mango, Pineapples and Apple Juice

154) Passionate Peach

$7.99

Peach, Mango and Mango Nectar

155) Green Mountain

$7.99

Spinach, Kale, Banana, Mango, Honey and Apple Juice

156) Banana Strawberry

$7.99

Banana, Strawberry and Strawberry Nectar

157) Red Sun

$7.99

Banana, Strawberry, Raspberry and Strawberry Nectar

158) Strawberry Banana Blast

$7.99

Strawberry, Banana and Mango Nectar

159) Orang Sunrise

$7.99

Peaches, Banana, Mango and Orange Juice

160) Janairy Berry

$7.99

Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry and Apple Juice

161) Sweet Treo

$7.99

Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango and Apple Juice

162) Sweet Blues

$7.99

Blueberries, Raspberries, Banana, Honey and Apple Juice

163) Energy Mixer Smoothie

$7.99

Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry and Carrots

DESSERTS

120) lobster tail

$7.99

121) Pear Tart

$7.99

123) Strawberry Ricotta Cheese Cake

$7.99

124) Carrot Sliced Cake

$7.99

125) Fruit Tart

$7.99

126) Lemon Cello

$7.99

127) World's Richest Brownies

$7.99

128) Penut Butter Ganache

$7.99

129) Mascarpone Eclair

$7.99

130) Eclair

$7.99

131) Creme Brûlée

$7.99

133) Napoleon

$7.99

Drinks

Fnda

$1.30

Chocolate

Ritter Sport Milk Chocolate with Chopped Hazelnuts, 100 G

$4.49
Ritter Sportchocolate Coconut Bar 3.5 Oz

$4.69
Ritter Sport Chocolate Bittersweet with Marzipan 3.5 Oz

$4.69

Belgian Chocolate Thins

$5.29
Belgian Thins 924723 Caramel & Sea Salt 12 Count

$5.29
Ritter Sport White Chocolate with Whole Hazelnuts 3.5 Oz

$4.69
(Price/Case)Ritter Sport - Bar Strawberries and Crme - Case of 12-3.5 OZ

$4.69
Ritter Sport Dark Chocolate Bar 3.5 Oz

$4.69
Ritter Sport Chocolate Peppermint Bar 3.5 Oz

$4.69
13 Ritter Sport DARK CHOCOLATE W/ WHOLE ALMONDS 3.5 Oz Bars 05/13/2022 Sale

$4.69
Ritter Sport Milk Chocolate with Whole Hazelnuts - 3.5 Oz

$4.69
Royal Chocolates Royal Chocolates Dark Chocolate, 4.4 Oz

$5.29
Godiva Premium Chocolate Milk Chocolate Caramel Lion - 3.0 Oz

$4.49
Godiva Premium Chocolate Milk Chocolate Bliss - 3.1 Oz

$4.49
Godiva Masterpieces Premium Chocolate Dark Chocolate Ganache Heart - 3.0 Oz

$4.49
Godiva Masterpieces Premium Chocolate Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Oyster - 2.9 Oz

$4.49
Dolcetto Zesty Lemon Rolled Wafers

$3.29
Dolcetto Wafer Rolls - Vanilla (Can) 3oz (6 Pack!)

$3.29
Green & Black's Organic White Chocolate 3.17 Oz

$5.79
Dolcetto Premium Cream Filled Rolled Wafers Gourmet Cookies 4 X 3 Ounce Flavor Variety Bundle Hazelnut Cream Strawberry Cream Chocolate Cream Vanilla

$3.29
Dolcetto Wafer Rolls - Tiramisu (Can) 3oz (3 Pack!)

$3.29
Green & Black's Organic Milk Chocolate 3.17 Oz

$5.79
GHIRARDELLI Intense Dark Chocolate Bar 92% Cacao 3.17 Oz Bar

$4.99
Mondelez Milka Milk Chocolate Confection 3.52 Oz

$3.49
(5 Pack) Mondelez Milka Milk Chocolate Confection, 3.52 Oz

$3.49
Milka Cherry Cream 100g

$3.49
Mondelez Milka Dark Chocolate 3.5 Oz

$3.49
Milka Happy Cow Milk and White Chocolate Bar 3.5 Ounce Chocolate Bars (Pack of 21)

$3.49
Mondelez Milka White Chocolate Confection, 3.52 Oz

$3.49
Milka Raisins and Nuts Milk Chocolate Bar 3.5 Ounce Chocolate Bars (Pack of 20)

$3.49
Milka Raspberry 100g

$3.49
Mondelez Milka Milka & Lu, 3 Oz

$3.49

Juice

Beverages

Beetology Berry Beet Juice 8.45 OZ

$4.49
Beetology: Beet Tropical Fruit Juice, 8.45 Oz (2622513)

$4.49
Beetology: Beet Cherry Juice, 8.45 Oz (2622518)

$4.49
Wonder Melon Organic Watermelon Juice with Lemon & Cayenne, 8.45oz (6 Pack) 100% Juice, Cold Pressed

$4.49

Strawberry hibiscus

$1.99

Watermelon mint nixie

$1.99

Lemon lime pp

$2.99
KHRM00316618 12 Fl Oz Probiotic Strawberry Lemonade Drink

$2.99

Strawberry rhubarb pp

$2.99
JUICE COCONUT-11.8 OZ -Pack of 24

$1.79
Foco Tamarind Juice

$1.79
Foco: Juice Coconut, 17.6 Oz (2640288)

$3.69
SANGARIA Ramune Soda - Lychee Flavor, 6.76fl Oz

$4.99
Ramune Orange Soda 200ml

$4.99
Monster Zero Ultra Sugar Free Energy Drink 16 Fl Oz

$3.49

Nixie

$1.99
Poppi Prebiotic Soda Ginger Lime, 355mL

$2.55
Culture Pop Watermelon 12oz

$2.55
Culture Pop Orange Mango 12oz

$2.55
Foco Lychee Drink

$1.79
Foco Mango Juice

$1.79
2-Pack Poppi Raspberry Rose 12 Fl Oz Can

$2.55
Diet Sunkist Soda Orange, 20 Oz. Bottle - 20.0 Oz

$2.55
Tropicana Pure Premium Calcium & Vitamin D Orange Juice, 12 Oz

$2.75
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 333-ml

$2.99
Mira Mango Juice, 8.1 Oz. Glass Bottles, 24PK

$1.49
$1.39
Schweppes Caffeine-Free Ginger Ale, 12 Fl. Oz., 6 Count

$1.39
Coca-Cola Zero Soda, 12 Fl. Oz.

$1.39
Diet Coke

$1.39
Mountain Dew Original Soda, 12 Fl. Oz., 6 Count

$1.39
Sunkist Grape Soda, 12 Fl. Oz., 6 Count

$1.39
Pepsi 6 Pack 12 Fl. Oz. Cans

$1.39
Lipton Brisk Lemon Iced Tea 12 Fl. Oz. Can

$1.39
Dr Pepper 12oz Cans

$1.39

Pepsi Diet Can 6 Pack/12oz

$1.39
Sprite Lemon Lime Soda Soft Drink 12 Fl Oz

$1.39
Coca-Cola Orange Fanta Soda, 12 Oz, 24/Carton (49000030730)

$1.39
Sunkist Orange Soda, 12 Fl. Oz., 6 Count

$1.39
Sunkist Berry Lemonade 20oz Btl

$2.55
Coca-Cola Soda - 12.0 Oz

$2.55
Diet Coke Mexican Mini Glass Bottle 8oz

$1.39

Sprite lemon lime 8oz

$1.39

Coca-Cola Soda - 8 Fl Oz

$1.39
Mexican Sprite 335ml

$2.55
Mountain Dew Soda - 20 Fl Oz

$2.55
Diet Mountain Dew Soda - 20.0 Oz

$2.55
A&W Soda Root Beer - 20.0 Oz

$2.55
Diet Dr. Pepper Soda - 20.0 Oz

$2.55
Sunkist Grape Soda, 20 Fl. Oz.

$2.55
Sunkist Strawberry Lemonade Soda - 20.0 Oz

$2.55
Sunkist Soda Orange - 20.0 Oz

$2.55
Coca-Cola Soda - 20.0 Oz

$2.55
Coca-Cola ZERO SUGAR 20 Oz Beverage

$2.55
Coca-Cola Soda, Vanilla - 20.0 Oz

$2.55
Coca-Cola Diet Coke Soda Soft Drink, 20 Oz

$2.55

Schwepps Ginger Ale - 20.0 Fl Oz

$2.55
Citrus Green Tea, Plastic, 20oz., 24/CT, GN PK

$2.55
Sprite Soda, Lemon-Lime Lemon Lime - 20.0 Fl Oz

$2.55
Fanta Soda Pineapple - 20.0 Oz

$2.55
Fanta Soda Orange - 20.0 Oz

$2.55
Minute Maid Lemonade, 20 Oz. Bottle

$2.55

Flavored Fruit Drink

$2.55

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade Fruit Drink 20 Fl Oz

$2.55
Minute Maid Watermelon Punch (Rare American)

$2.55
Fuze Minute Maid Blue Raspberry 20oz Sgl

$2.55
7-up Lemon Lime Soda - 20.0 Fl Oz

$2.55

Canada Dry Pineapple Soda, 20 Fl. Oz.

$2.55

Canada Dry Vanilla Cream Soda 20 Fl. Oz.

$2.55
Canada Dry Zero Sugar Ginger Ale Soda 20 Fl Oz Bottle

$2.55

Canada Dry: Peach Soda 20 Oz

$2.55
Canada Dry Ginger Ale Soda 20 Fl Oz Bottle

$2.55
Canada Dry Black Cherry Wishniak Soda, 20 Fl. Oz.

$2.55
Pepsi Diet Cola - 20.0 Oz

$2.55
Diet Pepsi Wild Cherry - 20 Fl Oz Bottle

$2.55
Pepsi Bottle, 20 Oz

$2.55
Starry Lemon Lime Reg 20oz

$2.55

Dr Pepper, 20 Fl Oz

$2.55
Lipton Brisk Iced Tea Lemon

$2.55
308-32867 20Oz. Orange Wide Mouthbottle

$2.55
Gatorade Thirst Quencher Lemon-Lime Sport Drink, 20 Fl. Oz.

$2.55
Gatorade Glacier Freeze Thirst Quencher Sports Drink 20 Oz Bottle

$2.55
Gatorade Perform 02 Thirst Quencher Fruit Punch - 20.0 Fl Oz

$2.55

Mistic kiwiStrawberry 16oz

$2.55

Mistic Beach 16 Oz

$2.55

Mistic Lotta colada 16oz

$2.55

Mistic grape strawberry 16oz

$2.55

Mistic mango carrot 16oz

$2.55
Powerade Fruit Punch Liquid Sports Drink, 20 Fl. Oz

$2.55
Coca-Cola Powerade Mountain Berry Blast Liquid Sports Drink, 20 Fl. Oz

$2.55

Power ade orange 16oz

$2.55
Snapple All Natural Zero Sugar Kiwi Strawberry, 20 Fl. Oz.

$2.55
Snapple Half N Half Tea and Lemonade 16 Fl Oz Recycled Plastic Bottle

$2.55
Snapple Juice Drink, Peach Mangosteen - 16 Fl Oz

$2.55
Snapple Juice Drink, Pink Lemonade - 16 Fl Oz

$2.55

Diet Snapple Lemon Tea, 20 Fl. Oz.

$2.55
Snapple Juice Drink, Orangeade - 16 Fl Oz

$2.55
Snapple Tea, Raspberry, Diet - 16 Fl Oz

$2.55
Snapple Drink Fruit Punch, 16 Oz

$2.55
Vitamin Water Water Beverage, Nutrient Enhanced, Essential, Orange-Orange - 20 Fl Oz

$2.55
Glaceau Vitaminwater Beverage, Nutrient Enhanced, Power-C Dragonfruit Dragonfruit - 20.0 Fl Oz

$2.55
Vitaminwater Nutrient Enhanced Water Beverage, Kiwi-Strawberry Kiwi-Strawberry - 20.0 Oz

$2.55
Poland Spring 16.9 FL OZ (500 Ml) Bottle Water

$1.39
Clearfruit Peach Fling Flavored Water - 20 Fl Oz Bottle

$2.32
Clearfruit Strawberry Watermelon Flavored Water - 20 Fl Oz Bottle

$2.32
Clearfruit Cherry Blast Flavored Water - 20 Fl Oz Bottle

$2.32
Clearfruit Fruit Punch Flavored Water - 20 Fl Oz Bottle

$2.32
Fiji Natural Artesian Water - 16.9 Oz

$2.08
Essentia Purified Water with Electrolytes 20 Fl. Oz.

$2.08
Gatorade Thirst Quencher Lemon Lime - 28.0 Fl Oz

$3.01
Gatorade Thirst Quencher Fruit Punch - 28.0 Fl Oz

$3.01
KHFM00279639 Sport Cap Bottle - 700 Ml

$2.78
Horizon Organic Milk - Lowfat Chocolate, 8 Fl Oz

$2.32
Essentia Ionized Alkaline Water 50.7 Fl Oz Bottle

$4.63
231520 8.8 Ph Purified Water

$4.63
Smartwater Vapor Distilled Water - 50.7 Oz

$4.63
Lipton Brisk Iced Tea, Lemonade Flavor - 1 Lt

$3.01

Brisk Strawberry Melon Iced Tea, 33.8 Fl. Oz.

$3.01
Fiji Artesian Water 1.5L

$4.63
Fiji Artesian Water 1.5L

$4.63
Essentia Water - 33.8 OZ

$3.70
CORE Hydration Nutrient Enhanced Water 30.4 Fl Oz Bottle

$3.70
Poland Spring Water 1L- 33.8oz/15pk..CT NY ME 5c REFUND

$2.32
Poland Spring 100% Natural Spring Water Plastic Bottle - 1.5 Lt

$2.55
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Green Iced Tea 18.5oz

$2.99
Pure Leaf Iced Tea Unsweetened - 18.5 Fl Oz

$2.99
Pure Leaf Lower Sugar Subtly Sweet Peach 18.5oz

$2.99
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Black Iced Tea with Lemon 18.5oz

$2.99
Aloevine Aloe Vera Pomegranate, 16.9 Fl. Oz.

$2.55
Gold Peak Lemon Sweetened Iced Tea Drink - 18.5 Fl Oz

$3.49

100% Apple Juice Golden Delicious

$5.49
V8 Splash Fruit Juice

$2.55
V8 Splash Tropical Blend 16oz

$2.55
V8 Splash, Strawberry Kiwi, 16 Ounce

$2.55
Lakewood Cranberry Blend Juice Cranberry, 12.5 Fl Oz

$4.99
Lakewood Organic Pure Juice Fresh Pressed Orange 12.5 Fl Oz

$4.99
Best Mango Juice Drink 8.3 Fl Oz

$2.99

Passion Fruit with Turmeric Unfiltered Ginger Ale, Passion Fruit with Turmeric

$3.29
Original Unfiltered Ginger Ale, Original

$3.29
146522 Sparkling Orange Energy Drink - 12 Oz.

$3.99

Celsius

$3.99
Love Potion Energy Drink

$2.99

Mojito

$2.99

Limonata

$2.99
Calypso Lemonade, Natural - 20 Fl Oz

$2.99

Clipso green tea

$2.99
Calypso Lemonades | Made with Real Fruit and Natural Flavors | Paradise Punch Lemonade, 16 Fl Oz (Pack of 12)

$2.99
Calypso Lemonades | Made with Real Fruit and Natural Flavors | Coral Blast Lemonade, 16 Fl Oz (Pack of 12)

$2.99

Clipso tropical mango lemonade

$2.99
Calypso Lemonade, Strawberry - 20 Fl Oz

$2.99
Calypso Limeade | Made with Real Fruit and Natural Flavors | Cucumber Limeade, 16 Fl Oz (Pack of 12)

$2.99
Harney &amp; Sons - Organic Refreshing Black Tea Black Currant - 16 Oz.

$3.49
KHLV01515485 Organic Peach Tea, 16 Oz

$3.49
Harney & Sons: Organic Supreme Green Unsweetened Iced Tea, 16 Fo (2663925)

$3.49

Everfresh

$2.99
Welch's Cranberry Cocktail Juice, 16 Fluid Ounce, 12 Pack

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

100% Grape Juice

$2.99

Citrus Blend

$4.99

Lemon ginger

$4.99

Juicy peach tea

$4.99

Pinapple ginger

$4.99

Rica orange

$2.49

Joe Tea, Raspberry 20 Oz (12 Count)

$3.49
Joe Tea Unsweetened Black Tea 20 Oz. (12 Bottles)

Joe Tea Unsweetened Black Tea 20 Oz. (12 Bottles)

$3.49

1/2 & 1/2 Joe tea

$3.49

Peach diet Joe Tea

$3.49

Lemone diet Joe Tea

$3.49
Best Mango Juice Drink 32 Fl Oz

$5.49
Mira Mango Nectar (glass)

$5.49
Belvoir - Cordial Elderflower

$10.30
Belvoir - Cordial Elderflower - 17 Fl. Oz.

$10.30
Belvoir: Organic Elderflower Lemonade Soft Drink, 25.4 Fo (2638754)

$7.99
Lorina Sparkling Pink Lemonade - Case of 12 - 750 Ml

$8.99
Lorina Blood Orange 750ml

$8.99

Rica naranja 33.8 fl. Oz.

$5.49

Rica fruit punch 33.8 fl. Oz.

$5.49

Energy drinks

Monster Energy Green, Original - 16.0 Oz

$3.49
Monster Ultra Blue Energy Drink, 16 Oz

$3.49
Monster Zero Ultra Rosa Energy 16oz

$4.49
Monster Ultra Fiesta Sugar Free Energy Drink - 16.0 Fl Oz

$3.49
Monster Ultra Red Energy Drink, 16 Oz

$3.49
Red Bull Drink Sugar-Free 8.4 Oz., PK24

$2.99
Sugar Free Original Energy Drink 12 Oz

$3.69
Red Bull Energy Drink, the Blue Edition Blueberry - 8.4 Oz

$2.99
Red Bull Energy Drink Watermelon - 8.4 Fl Oz

$2.99
Red Bull Energy Drink Strawberry Apricot 8.4 Fl Oz

$2.99
Red Bull Red Bull Green Edition - 8.4 Fl Oz

$2.99
Red Bull Energy Drink, Yellow Edition Tropical - 8.4 Fl Oz

$2.99
Red Bull 12oz Red Bull Drink RB4816 Pack of 24

$3.69Out of stock

Black magic

$2.99

Aranciata

$2.99
Sugar Free Original Energy Drink 16 Oz

$4.99
Red Bull Energy Drink Original - 20.0 Fl Oz

$5.99