Heat Lounge 338 N Rock Rd.
Food
Entrees
Sides
Dessert
NA Drinks
Retail
Coals
Cigars
- Acid Kuba Kuba$10.00
- Acid Blondie$7.00
- Arturo Fuente Short Story$7.00
- Arturo Fuente Double Chateau Fuente$11.00
- Arturo Fuente Canones$13.00
- Arturo Fuente Chatue Fuente$9.00
- Arturo Fuente Chateau Fuente Pyramid$12.00
- Arturo Fuente Royal Salute$13.00
- Ashton Aged Maduro No. 10$16.00
- CAO Brazilla Lambada$8.00
- CAO Brazilla Gol$8.00
- Cohiba Nicaragua Robusto Crystal N5$18.00
- H.upman 1844 Reserve Toro$9.00
- La Gloria Cubana Serie R Black #60$9.00
- Montecristo Classic Toro$13.00
- Montecristo Platinum Toro$14.00
- Montecristo Crafter by Figurado AJ Fernandez$12.00
- Partagas Cortado Toro$8.00
- Partagas Black Label Piramide$14.00
- Romeo Y Julieta Crafted by AJ Fernandez Toro$10.00
Tobacco
- Banana Custard$19.99
100 grams
- Blueberry Muffin$19.99
100 grams
- French Vanilla$19.99
- Mojito$7.00
- Blue Lit$5.25+
- Lemon Lit$5.25+
- Lime Lit$5.25+
- Peach Lit$5.25+
- Watermelon Lit$5.25+
- Mint$3.99+
- Banana$3.99+
- Berry$3.99+
- Black Peach Mint$15.55+
- Blue Mist$13.95+
- Blue Surfer$13.95+
- Blueberry$3.99+
- Blueberry with Mint$3.99+
- Candy$13.95+
- Cherry$3.99+
- Citrus Mist$13.95+
- Citrus with Mint$3.99+
- Cocktail$3.99+
- Coconut$3.99+
- Code 69$13.95+
- Exotic Pink$13.95+
- Geisha$15.55+
- Grape$3.99+
- Grape with Berry$3.99+
- Grape with Mint$3.99+
- Grapefruit$3.99+
- Grapefruit with Mint$3.99+
- Green Savior$15.55+
- Grenadine$3.99+
- Guava$3.99+
- Gum with Mint$3.99+
- Hard Rush$13.95+
- Kiwi$3.99+
- Lemon$3.99+
- Lemon with Mint$3.99+
- Lucid Dream$3.99+
- Magic Love$3.99+
- Mango$3.99+
- Melon$3.99+
- Melon Blue$13.95+
- Mint with Cream$3.99+
- Orange$3.99+
- Orange with Mint$3.99+
- Peach$3.99+
- Pineapple$3.99+
- Pirate's Cave$13.95+
- Purple Savior$15.55+
- Queen of S**$15.55+
- Rose$3.99+
- S** on the Beach$13.95+
- Safari Melon Dew$13.95+
- Two Apples$3.99+
- Vanilla$3.99+
- Watermelon$3.99+
- Watermelon Freeze$15.55+
- Watermelon with Mint$3.99+
- White Grape$13.95+
- White Mint$15.55+
- White Peach$13.95+
- Winter Fresh$13.95+
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch
Liqueur
- XRated$6.50+
- Watermelon Pucker$5.00+
- Tuaca$5.50+
- Triple Sec$5.00+
- St. Germaine$7.25+
- Rumpleminze$6.00+
- Rumchata$6.50+
- Razzmatazz$8.00+
- Peppermint Schnapps$5.00+
- Peach Schnapps$5.00+
- Pama$6.50+
- Midori$6.50+
- Kahlua$6.50+
- Jagermeister$6.00+
- Hypnotiq$6.00+
- Hennessy*$9.00+
- Hazelnut$5.00+
- Grand Marnier$7.75+
- Frangelico$6.50+
- Crème De Cacao$5.00+
- Cointreau$6.50+
- Chambord$6.50+
- Butterscotch Schnapps$5.00+
- Blue Curaçao$5.00+
- Baileys$6.50+
- Apple Pucker$5.00+
- Amaretto$5.00+
Beer + Wine
Beer
- Angry Orchard$5.00
- Blue Moon$4.50+
- Bud Light$4.00+
- Budweiser$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Corona Extra$5.00
- Corona Premier$5.00
- Dos Equis$5.00
- Founder's IPA$5.50
- Heineken$5.00
- Leinenkugels$5.50+
- Mango Cart$4.50
- Michelob Ultra$4.50
- Miller Light$4.00
- Modelo$5.00
- Sam Adams$5.00
- Stella Artois$5.50+
- Tank 7$6.00+
- White Claw$4.50
- Yuengling$5.00+
Wine
Drinks I Shots
Cocktails
- Cherry Pop$6.50
- Loaded Raspberry Lemonade$6.50
- Liquid Marijuana$7.50
- Cherry Rum Punch$7.00
- Peachy Punch$7.00
- Lemondrop$7.00
- X-Rated on The Beach$6.50
- Top Shelf Margarita$8.00
- Adios MF$7.00
- Bloody Mary$6.50
- Stoli Cosmo$7.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$7.00
- Mule$7.00
- S** on the Beach$6.00
- Old Fashion$6.50
- Mojito*$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$6.00
- White Russian$6.00
- Lunchbox$6.00
Heat Drinks
Shots
Heat Lounge 338 N Rock Rd. Location and Ordering Hours
(316) 260-8895
Closed