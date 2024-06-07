Heav'nly Donuts - Merrimack 1 Continental Blvd
COFFEE
Coffee
Cold Brew
Espresso/Latte
- Iced Latte
Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance.$3.99
- Hot Latte
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foam$3.49
- Espresso
Rich espresso shot$1.69
- Americano$2.79
- Iced Americano$3.79
- Cappuccino
Dairy of your choice with a shot of espresso over ice$3.49
- Iced Cappuccino$3.99
Box Of Coffee
- Box of Coffee
Box of Coffee (10 small cup portions w/sides of cream and sugars)$21.99
- Box of Coffee Iced
Box of Iced Coffee (10 small iced cups, cream and sugars on the side, along with straws and ice)$21.99
- Box of Cold Brew
Box of Cold Brew (10 small iced cups w/cream & sugars on the side along with straws and ice)$23.99
- Box of Cocoa
Box of Hot Chocolate (10 small cups on the side)$22.99
HOT FOOD
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Keto Breakfast Sandwich
Keto sandwich with 0 net carb bread. . Your choice of bacon Egg and cheese, Ham egg and cheese or Sausage egg and cheese$6.19
- THE FENWAY
SAUSAGE EGGS AND CHEESE WITH ONIONS AND PEPPERS ON YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD.$7.49
- BARNYARD
Egg & Cheese with Bacon, Ham & Sausage & a Hash Brown on your choice of bread$7.99
- Egg & Cheese
Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread$4.89
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread$6.19
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread$6.19
- Ham, Egg & Cheese
Ham, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread$6.19
- Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread$6.19
- Egg cheese Pepper/onions$6.19
- Side Bacon$2.99
- Side Ham$2.99
- Side Sausage$2.99
- Hash Brown$1.99
- Hash Brown on Top$1.99
- Turkey Sausage, Egg&Cheese$6.19
- Turkey Bacon
Turkey Bacon Egg and Cheese$6.19
English and Portuguese Muffins
Lunch Sandwiches
- BLT Sandwich "LTM"
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on your choice of bread$8.79
- Chicken Salad Sandwich LTM
Home Made Chicken Salad with Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & tomatoes on your choice of bread.$8.79
- Ham & Cheddar Bacon Sandwich LTM
Hot Ham & Cheddar Cheese on your choice of bread$8.79
- Avocado Toast
Avocado spread on texas toast$4.49
DONUTS / PASTRIES
Donuts
Donut Holes
Pastries
- Apple Strudel Stick$3.39
- Apple Turnover$3.59
- Baklava$2.99
- Blueberry Scone$3.29
- Cheese Danish$3.49
- Cranberry Scone$3.29
- Cinnamon Scone$3.29
- Cinnamon Swirl$3.29
- Cinnamon Twist$3.29
- Apple Danish$3.49
- Eclair$3.39
- Elephant Ear$3.39
- Figure 8 Danish$3.39
- Raspberry Strudel Stick$3.29
- Raspberry Turnover$3.59
- Raspberry Twist$3.29