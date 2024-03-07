Heav'nly Donuts - Nashua 104 Canal St
COFFEE
Coffee
Cold Brew
Espresso/Latte
- Iced Latte$3.99+
Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance.
- Hot Latte$3.49+
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foam
- Espresso$1.59+
Rich espresso shot
- Americano$2.79+
- Iced Americano$3.79+
- Cappuccino$3.49+
Dairy of your choice with a shot of espresso over ice
- Iced Cappuccino$3.99+
Box Of Coffee
- Box of Coffee$21.99
Box of Coffee (10 small cup portions w/sides of cream and sugars)
- Box of Coffee Iced$21.99
Box of Iced Coffee (10 small iced cups, cream and sugars on the side, along with straws and ice)
- Box of Cold Brew$23.99
Box of Cold Brew (10 small iced cups w/cream & sugars on the side along with straws and ice)
- Box of Cocoa$22.99
Box of Hot Chocolate (10 small cups on the side)
HOT FOOD
Breakfast Sandwiches
- The BARNYARD$7.99
Egg & Cheese with Bacon, Ham & Sausage on your choice of bread
- Egg & Cheese$4.89
Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread
- Egg cheese Pepper/onions$6.19
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese$6.19
Bacon, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread
- Ham, Egg & Cheese$6.19
Ham, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese$6.19
Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread
- Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese$6.19
Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread
- Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese$6.19
- Avocado Toast$4.99
- Side Bacon$2.99
- Side Ham$2.99
- Side Sausage$2.99
- Hash Brown$1.99
- Hash Brown on Top$1.99
English and Portuguese Muffins
Lunch Sandwiches
- BLT Sandwich$8.79
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on your choice of bread
- Grilled Cheese$6.99
american and cheddar on texas toast.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.79
Chicken Salad on your choice of bread
- Ham & Cheddar Bacon Sandwich$8.79
Hot Ham & Cheddar Cheese on your choice of bread
- Tuna Salad$8.79
- Ham & Cheese$7.49
- Avocado Toast$4.99
DONUTS / PASTRIES
Donuts
- 1 Donut$2.19
Baked fresh and Hand cut daily
- SPECIALTY DONUT$2.79
- Coffee Roll$3.59Out of stock
- C.H. COFFEE ROLL$3.59Out of stock
- Bow Tie$3.49Out of stock
- Lg.Fritter$3.59Out of stock
- Eclair$3.39Out of stock
- Texas Donut$3.99Out of stock
- 6 Donuts$11.99
- DZ 13 Donuts$20.99
Baker's Dozen
- Specialty Upcharge$0.60
Upcharge to add a Specialty Donut within an Bulk Order
Donut Holes
Pastries
- Apple Strudel Stick$3.39Out of stock
- Apple Turnover$3.49Out of stock
- Baklava$3.29Out of stock
- Blueberry Scone$3.29Out of stock
- Cheese Danish$3.49
- Cranberry Scone$3.29Out of stock
- Cinnamon Scone$3.29Out of stock
- Cinnamon Swirl$3.29Out of stock
- Cinnamon Twist$3.29Out of stock
- Apple Danish$3.49
- Eclair$3.39Out of stock
- Elephant Ear$3.39Out of stock
- Figure 8 Danish$3.29Out of stock
- Raspberry Strudel Stick$3.29Out of stock
- Raspberry Turnover$3.29Out of stock
- Raspberry Twist$3.29Out of stock