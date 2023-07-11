Heav'nly Donuts - North Andover 50 Main Street
COUPONS
Current Coupons
OO COFFEE
Coffee
Cold Brew
Espresso/Latte
Iced Latte
Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance.
Hot Latte
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foam
Espresso
Rich espresso shot
Americano
Iced Americano
Cappuccino
Dairy of your choice with a shot of espresso over ice
Iced Cappuccino
Box Of Coffee
Box of Coffee
Box of Coffee (10 small cup portions w/sides of cream and sugars)
Box of Iced Coffee
Box of Iced Coffee (10 small iced cups, cream and sugars on the side, along with straws and ice)
Box of Cold Brew
Box of Cold Brew (10 small iced cups w/cream & sugars on the side along with straws and ice)
Box of Cocoa
Box of Hot Chocolate (10 small cups on the side)
OO HOT FOOD
Lunch Sandwiches
English and Portuguese Muffins
Fresh Cracked Egg Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese
Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread
Ham, Egg & Cheese
Ham, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread
Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread
Peppers & Onions, Egg & Cheese
The BARNYARD
Egg & Cheese with Bacon, Ham & Sausage on your choice of bread
Side Bacon
Side Ham
Side Sausage
Hash Brown
OO DONUTS / PASTRIES
Donuts
Single Donut
Baked fresh and Hand cut daily
1/2 Dozen Donuts
Baker's Dozen Donuts
Baker's Dozen
Specialty Upcharge
Upcharge to add a Specialty Donut within an Bulk Order
Texas Donut
Bow Tie
Coffee Roll
Coffee Roll w/ Chocolate Frosting
Lg.Fritter
Sm.Fritter
Eclair
Donut Holes
Specialty Donut
Pastries
Strudel - Apple
Turnover - Apple
Scone - Blueberry
Danish - Cheese
Chocolate chip Scone
Scone - Apple Cinnamon
Cinnamon Swirl
Cinnamon Stick
Coffee Cake (slice)
Eclair
Elephant Ear
Danish - Figure 8
Heated
Raspberry Strudel Stick
Turnover - Raspberry
Raspberry Twist
Cookies
Croissants
OO OTHER DRINKS
Heav'nly Freezes
Signature Bev/Mocha Blast
Hot Chocolate
Red Bull Infusion
Caramel-Chino
OO COOLER DRINKS
Cooler Drinks
Simply Orange Juice
Whole Milk
Chocolate Milk Nesquick
Lo-Fat Milk
Lo-Fat Chocolate
Dasani Water
Poland Spring Sport Water
Smart Water
Vitamin Water
AHA Sparkling Water
Body Armour Water
Body Armour
Apple Juice
Simply Cranberry Juice
Lemonade
Soda - Coke
Soda - Diet Coke
Soda - Ginger Ale
Soda - Orange Fanta
Soda - Sprite
Powerade Fruit Punch
Powerade Mountain Berry Blast
Powerade Lemon Lime
Monster Regular
Monster Zero Ultra
Red Bull Energy Drink
Red Bull Sugar Free
Luzianne Unsweetened Tea
OO GRAB 'n' GO
Grab / GO
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla & Strawberry yogurt with bananas, strawberries & blueberries, topped with granola.