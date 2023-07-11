Heav'nly Donuts - North Andover 50 Main Street

COUPONS

Current Coupons

Donut & Small Hot Coffee

$3.00

Muffin & Small Hot Coffee

$4.00

OO COFFEE

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.39+

New England Coffee flavors brewed fresh all day

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.99+

Cooled down version of our fresh brewed hot flavors

Heav'nly Dark Roast Iced Coffee

$3.69+

Cold Brew

Hazelnut or Regular Blend Coffee Grinds Slowly Steeped to Perfection!

Espresso/Latte

Iced Latte

$4.39+

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance.

Hot Latte

$3.59+

Equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foam

Espresso

$1.59+

Rich espresso shot

Americano

$2.89+

Iced Americano

$3.99+
Cappuccino

$3.59+

Dairy of your choice with a shot of espresso over ice

Iced Cappuccino

$4.39+

Box Of Coffee

Box of Coffee

$22.99

Box of Coffee (10 small cup portions w/sides of cream and sugars)

Box of Iced Coffee

$23.99

Box of Iced Coffee (10 small iced cups, cream and sugars on the side, along with straws and ice)

Box of Cold Brew

$25.99

Box of Cold Brew (10 small iced cups w/cream & sugars on the side along with straws and ice)

Box of Cocoa

$23.99

Box of Hot Chocolate (10 small cups on the side)

OO HOT FOOD

Lunch Sandwiches

BLT

$8.99

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on your choice of bread

Grilled Cheese

$5.99
Chicken Salad

$8.99

Chicken Salad on your choice of bread

Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Hot Ham & Cheddar Cheese on your choice of bread

Bagels

Bagel

$2.19

Half Dozen Bagels w/o Toppings

$9.99

Dozen Bagels w/o Toppings

$17.99

English and Portuguese Muffins

English Muffin

$1.79

Portuguese Muffin

$2.49

Fresh Cracked Egg Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$4.95

Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.25

Bacon, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$6.25

Ham, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.25

Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.25

Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Peppers & Onions, Egg & Cheese

$6.25

The BARNYARD

$7.99

Egg & Cheese with Bacon, Ham & Sausage on your choice of bread

Side Bacon

$2.99

Side Ham

$2.29

Side Sausage

$2.29

Hash Brown

$2.29

OO DONUTS / PASTRIES

Donuts

Single Donut

$2.19

Baked fresh and Hand cut daily

1/2 Dozen Donuts

$11.99
Baker's Dozen Donuts

$20.99

Baker's Dozen

Specialty Upcharge

$0.80

Upcharge to add a Specialty Donut within an Bulk Order

Texas Donut

$3.99

Bow Tie

$3.59

Coffee Roll

$3.49

Coffee Roll w/ Chocolate Frosting

$3.69

Lg.Fritter

$3.59

Sm.Fritter

$1.99

Eclair

$3.59

Donut Holes

Single Donut Hole

$0.55
20 Donut Holes

$10.49

Box of 20 Donut Holes

40 Donut Holes

$18.99

Box of 40 Donut Holes

60 Donut Holes

$23.99

Box of 60 Donut Holes

Specialty Donut

Choc M&M

$2.99

Choc Monster

$2.99

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$2.99

Heath Bar

$2.99

Oreo Cookie

$2.99

Reese's Pieces

$2.99

M&M

$2.99

Maple Bacon

$2.99

Cookie Monster

$2.99

Fruity Pebbles

$2.99

Smores

$2.99

Muffins

Muffin

$3.29

Baked fresh daily

1/2 Dozen Muffins

$18.49

Dozen Muffins

$35.99

Gluten Free

GF Brownie

$3.49

GF Whoopie Pie

$3.99

GF Oatmeal Cookie

$3.49

GF Chocolate Chip

$3.49

Pastries

Strudel - Apple

$3.39

Turnover - Apple

$3.79

Scone - Blueberry

$3.39

Danish - Cheese

$3.39

Chocolate chip Scone

$3.39

Scone - Apple Cinnamon

$3.39

Cinnamon Swirl

$3.49
Cinnamon Stick

$3.39

Coffee Cake (slice)

$3.19

Eclair

$3.59

Elephant Ear

$3.59
Danish - Figure 8

$3.39

Heated

Raspberry Strudel Stick

$3.19

Turnover - Raspberry

$3.79

Raspberry Twist

$3.39

Cookies

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$2.39

Cookie - M & M

$2.39

Cookie - Oatmeal

$2.39

GF Oatmeal Cookie

$3.49

GF Chocolate Chip

$3.49

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$3.19

Chocolate Croissant

$3.49

Croissant with Chocolate Filling

Glazed Croissant

$3.99

Croissant with Yummy Honey Glaze

Strawberry Cheese Croissant

$3.49

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$4.79

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$4.79

OO TEA & LEMONADE

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.39+

Several Blends to choose from!

Iced Tea

$2.99+

Brewed fresh each day

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99+

Cup/Ice

Cup of Ice

$0.25+

Cup of Ice Water

$0.25+

Empty Cup

$0.25+

OO OTHER DRINKS

Heav'nly Freezes

Freezes

$4.39+

Signature Bev/Mocha Blast

Iced Mocha Blast

$4.29+

Frozen Mocha Blast

$4.39+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.69+

Red Bull Infusion

ICED Red Bull Infusion

$4.99

ICED Sugar-Free Red Bull Infusion

$4.99

Chai

$2.79+

Iced Chai

$4.19+

Caramel-Chino

$2.69+

OO COOLER DRINKS

Cooler Drinks

Simply Orange Juice

$3.19

Whole Milk

$2.89

Chocolate Milk Nesquick

$3.29

Lo-Fat Milk

$2.79

Lo-Fat Chocolate

$2.79

Dasani Water

$2.49

Poland Spring Sport Water

$2.49

Smart Water

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$3.29

AHA Sparkling Water

$2.69

Body Armour Water

$2.99

Body Armour

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Simply Cranberry Juice

$3.19

Lemonade

$2.99

Soda - Coke

$2.49

Soda - Diet Coke

$2.49

Soda - Ginger Ale

$2.49

Soda - Orange Fanta

$2.49

Soda - Sprite

$2.49

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.99

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$2.99

Powerade Lemon Lime

$2.99

Monster Regular

$4.19

Monster Zero Ultra

$4.19

Red Bull Energy Drink

$3.79

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.79

Luzianne Unsweetened Tea

$2.79

OO GRAB 'n' GO

Grab / GO

Yogurt Parfait

$4.79

Vanilla & Strawberry yogurt with bananas, strawberries & blueberries, topped with granola.

Oatmeal Cup

$4.79

Fruit Cups

$4.79

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$2.39

Cookie - M & M

$2.39

Cookie - Oatmeal

$2.39

Banana / Fresh Fruit

$0.99

Hard Boiled Eggs

$3.49

Hummus Snack Cups

$3.79

Potato Chips

$2.29

GF Brownie

$3.49

GF Chocolate Chip

$3.49

GF Oatmeal Cookie

$3.49

GF Whoopie Pie

$3.99

EXTRAS

Extras

Extra Cup

$0.25