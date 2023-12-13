Heavenly Island Lifestyle Hawaii Kai
Food
Breakfast
- PANCAKE SET$16.00
- Hawaii Kai Special Brekky Set$23.00
2 eggs any style, cumin, roasted local tomato, herbed garlic local mushroom, organic chili bean, bacon, and sourdough bread.
- Eggs Benedict Canadian Ham & Spinach$15.50
Canadian ham & spinach. Homemade hollandaise sauce with Lilikoi butter, poached local eggs, served with Okinawan sweet potato & fresh kale salad.
- Eggs Benedict Salmon & Spinach$16.00
Salmon & spinach. Homemade hollandaise sauce with Lilikoi butter, poached local eggs, served with Okinawan sweet potato & fresh kale salad.
- Potato Hash & Kalua Pork$14.50
Kalua pork served with poached eggs and herb fried potatoes, homemade hollandaise sauce, gravy, and white cheddar cheese.
- Potato Hash & Portuguese Sausage$14.00
Portuguese sausage served with poached eggs and herb fried potatoes, homemade hollandaise sauce, gravy, and white cheddar cheese.
- Heavenly's Loco Moco$17.00
100% Local Beef patty, Local sunny side Egg, Ginger Soy Glaze, 10 Grain Rice with Green Beans, Broccolini, Organic carrot, Lentil beans & Organic Black beans.
- Koko Head Loco Moco$23.00
Marinated beef short rib grill, fried garlic rice serving with kimchi and ginger soy glaze. Otherwise known as our "KOKO MOCO".
- Local Egg Flat Omelette$14.50
3 fluffy local egg omelette with english muffin. Served with organic green salad, mushroom, avocado, tomato, sweet potato and house basil cream dressing.
- Organic Tomato Shakshuka$15.00
Soft poached egg, onion, garlic, home made spicy tomato sauce, organic tomato, local green bell pepper, feta cheese, cilantro, mint, and garbanzo beans.
- Beef Sukiyaki Combo Set$16.50
Japanese style SUKIYAKI: beef short plate, onion, tofu with soy sauce base soup. Serving with poached egg and miso soup.
- MV Quinoa & Kale Set$16.00
Choose from 3 special healthy breakfast salad sets prepared with fresh vegetables and it comes with our breakfast juice of the day, & a mini acai bowl or yogurt bowl.
- MV Mixed Green Avocado Set$16.00
- MV Arugula & Beet Set$16.00
- Breakfast Pancake Set$18.00Out of stock
3 pancakes, 2 eggs, bacon, & hash brown. Served w/ fresh berries, Big Island honey-butter and maple syrup.
- Fresh Berry Pancake$16.00
Served w/ strawberry, blueberry, & blackberry
- Fresh Tropical Fruit Pancake$17.00
Served w/ papaya, pineapple, mango.
- Manoa Chocolate & Banana Pancake$15.00
Served w/ Manoa chocolate sauce, banana, & cacao-nibs.
- Avocado Toast$11.00
Served w/ sunny side egg
- Acai Berry Bowl$12.00
Strawberry, Blueberry, Blackberry, & Organic Granola
- Acai Tropical Fruit Bowl$12.00
Papaya, Pineapple, Banana, & Organic Granola
- Acai Peanut Butter Bowl$12.00
Banana, Peanut Butter, Cacao-nibs, & Organic Granola
- Acai Koko Bowl$14.00
Papaya, Cococnut Foam, Lime, & Organic Granola
- Yogurt Berry Bowl$11.00
BERRY -Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, & Organic Granola
- Chunky Monkey Banana Bowl$12.00
Banana, mixed nuts, cacao nibs, granola, Nutella, and organic chia seeds
- Papaya Lime Bowl$14.00
Local papaya, banana, lime zest, lime, homemade tropical jam, and organic granola.
- Edamame Falafel Rice Bowl$16.50
Lunch
- Vegetable & Pork Bibimbap$13.00
Veggies from Local farms: carrot, bean sprout, choy sum, mushroom. Served with a local sunny side egg, Korean spicy miso and ginger seaweed soup.
- Hainanese Chicken Rice$15.00
Your choice of chilled OR grilled chicken breast, jasmine rice, papaya, green onion, cilantro, sweet chili sauce and homemade ginger soy sauce served with hot ginger soup.
- Omuhayashi Rice Bowl$14.50
Japanese style omelette rice. Chicken tomato rice(onion, mushroom, green bell pepper, chicken thigh) soft omelette egg on chicken rice. Served with homemade beet Demi sauce.
- Fish Tacos$13.00
Mahi mahi saute with cajun spice, guacamole, Mexican cheese , red pickled onion and creamy sauce.
- Korean Style Beef Tacos$15.00Out of stock
Korean style Bulgogi beef, mexican cheese, con queso, sour cream, kimchi, and gochujang sauce. Served w/ white corn tortilla, cabbage, red cabbage, arugula, cilantro, lime, & tomato salsa.
- Chicken Katsu Curry$14.50
- Bacon & Mushroom Pasta$14.50
Thick cut bacon, organic mushroom, shimeji mushroom. Serving with butter shoyu sauce.
- Mentaiko Pasta$16.00
Wafu spaghetti noodle mentaiko is a traditional Japanese seafood dish, consisting of pollock roe, shimeji mushroom, butter, shoyu and local red shiso leaves.
- Shrimp Green Pasta$15.00
Local fresh basil housemade pesto sauce with shrimp and arugula.
- SALAD BAR ADD-ON$7.00
- OFFICE MEAL$8.35
Tapas
Kids Menu
Dinner
- Fish & Chips$15.00
- Fried Chicken Wings$13.00
- Kauai Garlic Shrimp$18.00
- Mushroom Ahijo$12.00
- Organic Chicken NANBAN with Local Egg Tar Tar Sauce$18.00
- Takoyaki$9.50
- Cheese Stick Fries$8.00
- Mahi Mahi$28.00
- Garlic Chicken Steak$26.00
- US Tenderloin Steak (9oz)$38.00
- US Ribeye Steak (9oz)$32.00
- Cowboy Bone-In Steak$95.00
- Lamb Rack Grill$32.00
- Heavenly Big Island Beef Loco Moco$17.00
- Koko Head Loco Moco$23.00
- Shrimp Green Spaghetti$16.50
- Penne Pasta
- Ceasar Salad
- Beet & Papaya Salad
- Wedge (lettuce) Salad
Dessert
Sides
- Avocado$3.00
- Bacon (2pc)$5.00
- Beans$2.00
- Beef Patty$7.00
- Bread$3.00
- Butter$0.25
- Cheese$0.75
- Cheese (Feta)$0.50
- Dressing (Apple, Ranch...)$1.00
- Egg
- Extra Sauce (SPECIFY)$0.75
- Fruit (Mixed Berry)$3.00
- Fruit (Tropical)$3.00
- Hainanese Chicken$7.50
- Ketchup$0.50
- Mayonaise$1.00
- Miso Soup$3.00
- Mushroom$0.50
- Onion$0.50
- Pancake (1pc)$2.00
- Pasta noodles$5.00
- Potato Wedges$4.00
- Rice (10-grain)$3.00
- Rice (White)$3.00
- Sausage$5.00
- Shrimp (3pc)$6.00
- Smoked Salmon$5.00
- Tofu$2.00
- Tomato$1.00