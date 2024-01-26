Heavenly Island Lifestyle Hawaii Kai
Food
Breakfast
- HK BREKKY$27.00
2 eggs any style, cumin, roasted local tomato, herbed garlic local mushroom, organic chili bean, bacon, and sourdough bread.
- EB HAM & Spinach$16.50
Canadian ham & spinach. Homemade hollandaise sauce with Lilikoi butter, poached local eggs, served with Okinawan sweet potato & fresh kale salad.
- EB SALMON & Spinach$17.00Out of stock
Salmon & spinach. Homemade hollandaise sauce with Lilikoi butter, poached local eggs, served with Okinawan sweet potato & fresh kale salad.
- PH & KALUA$15.50
Kalua pork served with poached eggs and herb fried potatoes, homemade hollandaise sauce, gravy, and white cheddar cheese.
- PH & SAUSAGE$15.00
Portuguese sausage served with poached eggs and herb fried potatoes, homemade hollandaise sauce, gravy, and white cheddar cheese.
- LOCO Moco$17.00
100% Local Beef patty, Local sunny side Egg, Ginger Soy Glaze, 10 Grain Rice with Green Beans, Broccolini, Organic carrot, Lentil beans & Organic Black beans.
- KOKO Moco$24.00
Marinated beef short rib grill, fried garlic rice serving with kimchi and ginger soy glaze. Otherwise known as our "KOKO MOCO".
- Flat Omelette$14.50
3 fluffy local egg omelette with english muffin. Served with organic green salad, mushroom, avocado, tomato, sweet potato and house basil cream dressing.
- Shakshuka$16.00
Soft poached egg, onion, garlic, home made spicy tomato sauce, organic tomato, local green bell pepper, feta cheese, cilantro, mint, and garbanzo beans.
- SUKIYAKI COMBO$17.50
Japanese style SUKIYAKI: beef short plate, onion, tofu with soy sauce base soup. Serving with poached egg and miso soup.
- MV Quinoa & Kale$16.00Out of stock
Choose from 3 special healthy breakfast salad sets prepared with fresh vegetables and it comes with our breakfast juice of the day, & a mini acai bowl or yogurt bowl.
- MV Mixed Green Avo$16.00
- MV Arugula & Beet$16.00
- Breakfast Pancake Set$18.00Out of stock
3 pancakes, 2 eggs, bacon, & hash brown. Served w/ fresh berries, Big Island honey-butter and maple syrup.
- BERRY Pancake$17.00
Served w/ strawberry, blueberry, & blackberry
- TROPICAL Pancake$15.00
Served w/ papaya, pineapple, mango.
- Chocolate Banana Pancake$15.00
Served w/ Manoa chocolate sauce, banana, & cacao-nibs.
- Avocado Toast$12.00
Served w/ sunny side egg
- Acai BERRY Bowl$12.00
Strawberry, Blueberry, Blackberry, & Organic Granola
- Acai TROPICAL Bowl$12.00
Papaya, Pineapple, Banana, & Organic Granola
- Acai PB Bowl$12.00
Banana, Peanut Butter, Cacao-nibs, & Organic Granola
- Acai KOKO Bowl$14.00
Papaya, Cococnut Foam, Lime, & Organic Granola
- Edamame FALAFEL$16.50Out of stock
Lunch
- PORK GINGER COMBO$16.50
- BIBIMBAP$14.00
Veggies from Local farms: carrot, bean sprout, choy sum, mushroom. Served with a local sunny side egg, Korean spicy miso and ginger seaweed soup.
- Omuhayashi Rice$15.50
Japanese style omelette rice. Chicken tomato rice(onion, mushroom, green bell pepper, chicken thigh) soft omelette egg on chicken rice. Served with homemade beet Demi sauce.
- FISH Tacos$14.00
Mahi mahi saute with cajun spice, guacamole, Mexican cheese , red pickled onion and creamy sauce.
- Chicken Katsu Curry$14.50
- Bacon/Mushroom Spaghetti$14.50
Thick cut bacon, organic mushroom, shimeji mushroom. Serving with butter shoyu sauce.
- Mentaiko Spaghetti$16.00
Wafu spaghetti noodle mentaiko is a traditional Japanese seafood dish, consisting of pollock roe, shimeji mushroom, butter, shoyu and local red shiso leaves.
- Shrimp Green Spaghetti$15.00
Local fresh basil housemade pesto sauce with shrimp and arugula.
- SALAD BAR ADD-ON$7.00
- OFFICE MEAL$8.35
Tapas
- Chicken Lettuce Wrap$14.00Out of stock
- Tofu Lettuce Wrap$12.50Out of stock
- Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp$18.00
- Avocado Guacamole$9.50
- AHI POKE$15.00
- Salmon Ceviche$15.00
- Cheese Platter$16.00
- Fried Cauliflower$8.00
- Truffle Wedge Fries$14.00
- Chicken Wings$13.00
- Calamari Fritti$15.00
- Cheese Sticks$8.00
- Mac & Cheese$11.00
- BLUE Mac & Cheese$12.50
- Takoyaki$8.50
- Mushroom Ajillo$13.00
Kids Menu
Dinner
- Fish & Chips$28.00
- Fried Chicken Wings$13.00
- Kauai Garlic Shrimp$18.00
- Mushroom Ahijo$13.00
- Takoyaki$8.50
- Cheese Stick Fries$8.00
- Mahi Mahi$32.00
- US Tenderloin Steak$42.00
- US Ribeye Steak$38.00
- New York Steak$35.00
- Cowboy Bone-In Steak$95.00
- Lamb Rack$45.00
- KOKO MOCO$28.00
- Shrimp Green Spaghetti$20.00
- Mentaiko Spaghetti$18.00
- Carbonara Penne$22.00
- Ceasar Salad$14.00
- Beet & Papaya Salad$13.00
- Papaya & Shrimp Salad$14.50
- Mahi Mahi Tacos$15.50
- Beef Tacos$16.00
- Miso Salmon$33.00
Dessert
Sides
- Avocado$3.00
- Bacon (2pc)$5.00
- Beans$2.00
- Beef Patty$7.00
- BREAD$3.00
- BUTTER NOODLES$6.00
- Cheese$0.75
- Cheese (Feta)$0.50
- Egg
- Extra Sauce (SPECIFY)$0.75
- Fruit (Mixed Berry)$3.00
- Fruit (Tropical)$3.00
- Ketchup$0.50
- Mayonaise$1.00
- Miso Soup$3.00
- Mushroom$0.50
- Onion$0.50
- Pancake (1pc)$2.00
- Potato Wedges$4.00
- Rice (10-grain)$3.00
- Rice (White)$3.00
- Sausage$5.00
- Shrimp (3pc)$6.00
- Smoked Salmon$5.00
- Tofu$2.00
- Tomato$1.00