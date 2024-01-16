Hechalou - Lakewood 2604 E Carson St
Loose Leaf Tea
- 01 Signature Blend
Smooth black tea blend with a hint of malt.$4.55
- 02 Daydream
Rich black tea blend with a smokey caramel flavor.$4.55
- 03 Earl Grey
Rich black tea with a floral flavor.$4.55
- 04 Geisha Peach
Peach infused black tea.$4.55
- 05 Magnolia Green
Green tea with Jasmine and Magnolia$4.55
- 06 Osmanthus Oolong
Medium roast Oolong tea with slight floral flavor.$4.55
- 07 Jinxuan Oolong
Light roasted mountain tea with a milky aftertaste.$4.55
Tea Latte
- 08 Signature Blend Latte
Smooth black tea blend with a hint of malt.$5.25
- 09 Daydream Latte
Rich black tea blend with a smokey caramel flavor.$5.25
- 10 Earl Grey Latte
Rich black tea with a floral flavor.$5.25
- 11 Osmanthus Oolong Latte
Medium roast Oolong tea with slight floral flavor.$5.25
- 12 Geisha Peach Latte
Peach infused black tea.$5.25
- 13 Matcha Latte$5.25
- 14 Divine Awakening Latte
Mix of Daydream and Earl Grey Teas. Brewed with a higher caffeine level.$5.25
Fruit Tea
Brown Sugar Boba
