Loteria Paleteria
Loteria Paleteria Restaurant
1033 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, J, Taos, NM 87571
Tacos
Food
Drinks
Desserts
Tacos
Beef Birria x2
$14.00
Lamb Barbocoa x2
$14.00
Pork Carnitas x2
$12.00
Roasted Chicken x2
$12.00
Breakfast x2
$10.00
A La Mexican x2
$10.00
Beef Birria x1
$6.00
Lamb Barbocoa x1
$6.00
Pork Carnitas x1
$5.00
Roasted Chicken x1
$5.00
Rajas x2
$12.00
Rajas x1
$5.00
Breakfast x1
$4.00
A Law Mexican x1
$4.00
Food
Taco
$4.00
Chilaquiles
$10.00
Mole
$18.00
Spanish Rice
$5.00
Refried Beans
$5.00
Elote
$6.00
Birria Ramen
$9.00
Tortilla x3
$3.00
Drinks
Mexican Hot Chocolate
$5.00
Coffee
$5.00
Agua Frescas
$6.00+
Desserts
Golden Plain
$5.00+
Powdered Sugar
$6.00+
Cinnamon Dusted
$6.00+
Chocolate Dipped
$7.00+
Mapled Dipped
$7.00+
Paletas De Agua
$5.00
Paletas De Crema
$5.50
Concha
$6.00
Churros
$3.00
Loteria Paleteria Location and Ordering Hours
(505) 730-4702
1033 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, J, Taos, NM 87571
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 8AM
All hours
