Hellfired Pizza Kennewick
Featured Items
Food
Apps
- Wings
Bone in Wings smothered in your choice of: Smoky BBQ Sauce, Sweet-Zing Chili, Buffalo, Chipotle Dry Rub, Ranch Dry Rub, Garlic Parmesan or served Naked. Dipping Sauces: Ranch, Blue Cheese, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Sweet N’ Spicy Sauce.$16.25
- Cheesy Bread
House-Made Garlic Butter, Grated Parmesan Cheese, MORE Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese Cooked to Perfection in our Wood Fired Oven. Served with a Side of House-Made Ranch and Marinara Sauce.$13.00
- Sweet Cheesy Bread
House-Made Garlic Butter, Grated Parmesan Cheese, MORE Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with a generous portion of Brown Sugar, Cooked to Perfection in our Wood Fired Oven. Served with a Side Strawberry Puree.$13.00
- Nachos
Cheese in every bite, perfect solo or for date night! House made Guacamole and Pico de Gallo, Queso Cheese, Colby/Jack Blend, Refried Beans, Olives, Green Onions, Cilantro and Sour Cream.$16.25
- Baked Brussels
Brussel Sprouts tossed in our Sweet-Zing Chili Sauce, spun with Bacon and Candied Walnuts in a personal sized skillet.$13.50
- Calamari
Deep Fried Calamari with Pepperoncini's and topped with Fresh Parsley. Comes with Sweet N’ Spicy Sauce and House-Made Ranch Dressing.$15.50
- Cheesy Chips
Our House-Made Queso Cheese served with Tortilla Chips and Topped with Pico de Gallo and Cilantro.$8.75
- Chicken Strips
Hand Dipped and Battered Chicken Strips with your choice of: Smoky BBQ Sauce, Sweet-Zing Chili, Buffalo, Chipotle Dry Rub, Ranch Dry Rub, Garlic Parmesan, all served on the side. Dipping Sauces: Ranch, Blue Cheese, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Sweet N’ Spicy Sauce.$15.25
- Basket of Goodies
Hand Battered and Fried to Crispy Golden Perfection, Sprinkled with a Blend of Seasonings. Feelin’ Spicy? Make em’ Cajun!$8.75
Salads
- House Salad
Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Shaved Parmesan, Atop Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce Blend. Served with your choice Dressing.$12.75
- Side House Salad
Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Shaved Parmesan, Atop Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce Blend. Served with your choice Dressing.$7.25
- Family House Salad
Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Shaved Parmesan, Atop Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce Blend. Served with your choice Dressing.$20.25
- Caesar Salad
Garlic Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Grated Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing Spun with Romaine Lettuce.$12.75
- Side Caesar Salad
Garlic Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Grated Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing Spun with Romaine Lettuce.$7.25
- Family Caesar Salad
Garlic Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Grated Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing Spun with Romaine Lettuce.$20.25
- BBQ Chicken and Crispy Onion Salad
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Onions, Bacon, Drizzled BBQ Sauce Tossed with Romaine Lettuce and House-Made Ranch Dressing.$17.25
- Caprese Salad
A Combination of Fresh Mozzarella and Sliced Tomatoes, Layered with Basil and a Balsamic Glaze Drizzle.$11.00
- Seasonal Fruit Salad
A rotating special, ask for details.$16.25
Burgers
- Cheesy Stack
Two Smash Patties, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Sliced Onions, Secret Sauce atop a Brioche Bun.$16.50
- Bacon Cheesy Stack
Two Smash Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Sliced Onions, Secret Sauce on a Brioche Bun.$17.50
- Mush and Swissy Stack
Two Smash Patties, Crispy Onions, Mushrooms, Garlic Aioli, Swiss Cheese, on a Brioche Bun.$17.50
- Crispy Onion and Bbq Burger
Two Smash Patties, Bacon, Crispy Onions, Pickles, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, on a Brioche Bun. Served with a Hellfired Jalapeno on the side.$18.00
- Crispy Man Burger
Two Smash Patties, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Crispy Onions, Pickles, Chipotle Mayo, on a Brioche Bun.$18.00
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Brioche Bun, Secret Sauce.$17.50
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, on a Brioche Bun, Secret Sauce.$17.50
- Spicy Fish Sandwich
Hand Battered Cod on a Brioche Bun with House-Made Coleslaw, layered with a Spicy Tartar Sauce.$17.50
Entree's
Wraps
- Cheesy Stack Wrap
Two Smash Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Sliced Onions, Secret Sauce on a Tomato Basil Tortilla$16.50
- Bacon Cheesy Stack Wrap
Two Smash Patties, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Sliced Onions, Secret Sauce atop a Tomato Basil Tortilla.$17.50
- Crispy Onion and BBQ Stack Wrap
Two Smash Patties, Bacon, Crispy Onions, Pickles, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, on a Tomato Basil Tortilla. Served With a Hellfired Jalapeno on the Side.$18.00
- Crispy Man Burger Wrap
Two Smash Patties, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Crispy Onions, Pickles, Chipotle Mayo, on a Tomato Basil Tortilla.$18.00
- Mush N Swissy Stack Wrap
Two Smash Patties, Crispy Onions, Mushrooms, Garlic Aioli, Swiss Cheese, on a Tomato Basil Tortilla.$17.50
- Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy Fried Chicken, Hot Honey, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Spicy Mayo on a Tomato Basil Tortilla.$17.50
- Spicy Fish Wrap
Battered Fish, Close Slaw, Spicy Tartar, atop a Tomato Basil Tortilla.$17.50
- Spicy Chicken Wrap
Crispy Fried Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Shredded Carrots, Peppercorn Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, in a Tomato Basil Tortilla.$16.25
Desserts
- Skillet Con Choco Chip
Wood Fired Oven Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie that is finished with Vanilla Ice Cream and Chocolate Drizzle$8.25
- Salty Skillet Con White Chocolate Chip
Wood Fired Oven Baked Salted White Chocolate Cookie with real Caramel and Pretzel Chunks. finished with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel Drizzle.$8.25
Kids Menu
- Kids dough
- Cheesy Noodles
Our Kids Mac N Cheese$7.25
- Red Noodles
Our Delicious Red Sauce with Penne Pasta.$7.25
- Lil' Nuggies and Fries
Chicken Nuggies fried to Perfection served with Fries!$7.25
- Lil' Cheesy Pie
Our Cheesy Pie "Kids" Style.$7.75
- Lil' Pepperoni Pie
Our Pepperoni For Days "Kids Style"$8.25
- Lil' Hamburger
Brioche bun, and Burger Patty. Served with Fries!$7.75
- Lil Cheesy Burger
Brioche bun, Burger Patty, and American Cheese. Served with Fries!$8.25
- Lil Grilled Cheese
Texas Toast with American Cheese grilled to perfection. Served with Fries.$7.25
Extras
Pizza
Small Red Sauce Pizzas
- Small Hellfired
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Pepperoncini's, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Oregano and Red Pepper Flakes$16.75
- Small For the Carnivore
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Bacon, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$16.75
- Small Throw It All on There
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Green Peppers, White Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$16.75
- Small Aloha Hawaii
Ham, Pineapple, and Mozzarella Cheese.$15.50
- Small Spicy Aloha
Ham Pineapple, Garlic, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$16.75
- Small Pepperoni for Days
Pepperoni and Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$15.50
- Small Cheesy
Lots of Mozzarella Cheese.$14.25
- Small Everything Minus Meats
Green Peppers, White Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese.$16.00
- Small Meats Ricotta
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Ricotta Cheese, and Mozzarella Cheese.$16.00
- Small Aloha Deluxe
Ham, Pineapple, Garlic, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$15.50
- Small Margherita Pie
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, and Olive Oil.$15.50
Medium Red Sauce Pizzas
- Medium Hellfired
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Pepperoncini's, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Oregano and Red Pepper Flakes$28.00
- Medium For the Carnivore
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Bacon, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$28.00
- Medium Throw It All on There
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Green Peppers, White Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$28.00
- Medium Aloha Hawaii
Ham, Pineapple, and Mozzarella Cheese.$24.00
- Medium Spicy Aloha
Ham Pineapple, Garlic, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$28.00
- Medium Pepperoni for Days
Pepperoni and Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$24.00
- Medium Cheesy
Lots of Mozzarella Cheese.$21.25
- Medium Everything Minus Meats
Green Peppers, White Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese.$25.00
- Medium Meats Ricotta
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Ricotta Cheese, and Mozzarella Cheese.$25.00
- Medium Aloha Deluxe
Ham, Pineapple, Garlic, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$24.00
- Medium Margherita Pie
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, and Olive Oil.$24.00
Large Red Sauce Pizzas
- Large Hellfired
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Pepperoncini's, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Oregano and Red Pepper Flakes$35.00
- Large For the Carnivore
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Bacon, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$35.00
- Large Throw It All on There
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Green Peppers, White Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$35.00
- Large Aloha Hawaii
Ham, Pineapple, and Mozzarella Cheese.$31.00
- Large Spicy Aloha
Ham Pineapple, Garlic, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$35.00
- Large Pepperoni for Days
Pepperoni and Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$31.00
- Large Cheesy
Lots of Mozzarella Cheese.$26.25
- Large Everything Minus Meats
Green Peppers, White Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese.$32.00
- Large Meats Ricotta
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Ricotta Cheese, and Mozzarella Cheese.$32.00
- Large Aloha Deluxe
Ham, Pineapple, Garlic, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$31.00
- Large Margherita Pie
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, and Olive Oil.$31.00
Small Specialty Pies
- Small Backyard BBQ
Chicken, Pineapple, White Onion, Cole Slaw, Colby/Jack Blend, Mozzarella Cheese, and a BBQ Ranch Base. Topped with Cold Crisp Dill Pickles and BBQ Drizzle.$16.75
- Small BBQ Chicken Thunda
BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Pineapple topped with Cilantro and BBQ Sauce.$16.75
- Small Dillfired Delight
Italian Sausage, Bacon, Fresh Jalapenos, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Pepper Flakes, and a Sriracha Ranch Base. Topped with Cold Crisp Dill Pickles$16.75
- Small Snobby Evil Veggie
Sun-dried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onions, Sauteed Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, atop our Pesto Cream Sauce.$16.00
- Small Thai Pie
Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Green Peppers, White Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, garnished with Cilantro and a Sweet Chili Sauce Drizzle.$16.00
Medium Specialty Pies
- Medium Backyard BBQ
Chicken, Pineapple, White Onion, Cole Slaw, Colby/Jack Blend, Mozzarella Cheese, and a BBQ Ranch Base. Topped with Cold Crisp Dill Pickles and BBQ Drizzle.$28.00
- Medium BBQ Chicken Thunda
BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Pineapple topped with Cilantro and BBQ Sauce.$28.00
- Medium Dillfired Delight
Italian Sausage, Bacon, Fresh Jalapenos, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Pepper Flakes, and a Sriracha Ranch Base. Topped with Cold Crisp Dill Pickles$28.00
- Medium Snobby Evil Veggie
Sun-dried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onions, Sauteed Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, atop our Pesto Cream Sauce.$25.00
- Medium Thai Pie
Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Green Peppers, White Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, garnished with Cilantro and a Sweet Chili Sauce Drizzle.$25.00
Large Specialty Pies
- Large Backyard BBQ
Chicken, Pineapple, White Onion, Cole Slaw, Colby/Jack Blend, Mozzarella Cheese, and a BBQ Ranch Base. Topped with Cold Crisp Dill Pickles and BBQ Drizzle.$35.00
- Large BBQ Chicken Thunda
BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Pineapple topped with Cilantro and BBQ Sauce.$35.00
- Large Dillfired Delight
Italian Sausage, Bacon, Fresh Jalapenos, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Pepper Flakes, and a Sriracha Ranch Base. Topped with Cold Crisp Dill Pickles$35.00
- Large Snobby Evil Veggie
Sun-dried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onions, Sauteed Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, atop our Pesto Cream Sauce.$32.00
- Large Thai Pie
Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Green Peppers, White Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, garnished with Cilantro and a Sweet Chili Sauce Drizzle.$32.00
Small White Sauce Pies
- Small Chicken and Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, White Onions, Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Ranch, Garnished with Fresh Parsley.$16.00
- Small Savory Swine
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, White Onions, topped with a Ranch Drizzle.$16.00
- Small Chicken Pesto Paradise
Chicken, Garlic, Sundried Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with dollops of Pesto cooked on top.$15.50
- Small Cheesey Adult Pie
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Swiss Cheese, and Fresh Garlic.$15.50
- Small Buffalo Chicken and Bacon Pie
Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Blue Cheese, topped with Green Onions, Shredded Carrots with a Buffalo Ranch Drizzle.$16.75
Medium White Sauce Pies
- Medium Chicken and Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, White Onions, Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Ranch, Garnished with Fresh Parsley.$25.00
- Medium Savory Swine
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, White Onions, topped with a Ranch Drizzle.$25.00
- Medium Chicken Pesto Paradise
Chicken, Garlic, Sundried Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with dollops of Pesto cooked on top.$24.00
- Medium Cheesey Adult Pie
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Swiss Cheese, and Fresh Garlic.$24.00
- Medium Buffalo Chicken and Bacon Pie
Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Blue Cheese, topped with Green Onions, Shredded Carrots with a Buffalo Ranch Drizzle.$28.00
Large White Sauce Pies
- Large Chicken and Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, White Onions, Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Ranch, Garnished with Fresh Parsley.$32.00
- Large Savory Swine
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, White Onions, topped with a Ranch Drizzle.$32.00
- Large Chicken Pesto Paradise
Chicken, Garlic, Sundried Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with dollops of Pesto cooked on top.$31.00
- Large Cheesey Adult Pie
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Swiss Cheese, and Fresh Garlic.$31.00
- Large Buffalo Chicken and Bacon Pie
Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Blue Cheese, topped with Green Onions, Shredded Carrots with a Buffalo Ranch Drizzle.$35.00