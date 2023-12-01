Hello Chonky Cookie Co
Cookies
Single Cookies
- Chonky Chip$4.59
Dive into the world of Chonkyliciousness with our legendary 6oz Chonky Chip Cookies! 🍪 These masterpieces are packed with 1/3 cup of Guittard semi-sweet chocolate chips, premium King Arthur flours, and the magic touch of Plugra Premium Butter! Get ready for a dance party in your mouth!
- Texas Ranger$4.59
- Banana Pudding$4.59
- Sugar Cookie$4.59
- Biscoff Stuffed Oreo$4.59
- To Go Box$4.59Out of stock
Vanilla brown sugar dough, mixed with mini M&M's, peanut butter chips, and sprinkles. These cookies are stuffed with marshmallow and peanut butter for an extra dose of deliciousness!
- Ultimate Peanut Butter Chip$4.59
- M&M Chonky Chip$4.59
- Stuffed Cereal Killer$4.59
- Pumpkadoodle$4.59
- Stuffed Red Velvet$4.59
- Granny's Stuffed Apple Pie$4.59
- Kentucky Butter$4.59Out of stock
Cookie Packs
Cookies & Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Extreme Milkshakes
- Chocolate Cheesecake$17.95
- Strawberry Cheesecake$17.95
- Coffee & Donuts$17.95
- Peanut Butter Me Up$17.95
- Cookies & Cream Milkshake$17.95
- SupercalaSnickerlicous$17.95
- Biscoff Cookie Butter Shake$17.95
- Banana Split Shake$17.95
- Banana Cream Dream$17.95
- Suck It Up Buttercup$17.95
- Strawberrylicous Shortcake$17.95
- Chocoholic$17.95
- 'Merica Shake$17.95
- It's Your Birthday!$17.95
- Drivin' Me Bananas$17.95
- Dat Cookie Dough$17.95
Sundaes/Novelties
Ultimate Cake Shakes
Coffee Bar
Classics
- Brewed Coffee$2.75+
- Americano$3.75+
Espresso Shots topped with water
- Cortado$3.75+
Equal parts espresso & frothed milk SM - 2 oz espresso / 2oz milk MD - 3 oz espresso / 3 oz milk LG - 4 oz espresso / 4 oz milk
- Espresso$1.90+
- Flat White$4.75+
Medium Roast Columbian Espresso & Frothed Milk, Microfoam
- Café Latte$4.75+
Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam.
- Cappuccino$4.75+
Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.
- Espresso Con Panna$2.85+
- Café Au Lait$4.00+
Equal parts Hot coffee and steamed milk.
- Red Eye$4.00+
Brewed Coffee with a shot of espresso
Drinks
Sodas
Food Items
Biscuits
Waffles
- The House - Liege Pearl Sugar Waffle$9.75
- Happy Camper - Liege Pearl Sugar Waffle$8.00
- The Elvis - Liege Pearl Sugar Waffle$9.25
- Southern Belle - Liege Pearl Sugar Waffle$9.50
- Strawberries & Cream - Liege Pearl Sugar Waffle$8.25
- All American - Liege Pearl Sugar Waffle$9.50
- Bacon & Brisket - Liege Pearl Sugar Waffle$10.95
- Banana & Nutella - Liege Pearl Sugar Waffle$8.50
- Liege Pearl Sugar Waffle$5.50