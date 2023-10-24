Hello Cupcake 117 Biscayne Ln
Standard Cupcakes
Chocolate Silk
$3.85
Classic Red Velvet
$3.85
Red Velvet with cream cheese frosting
Signature Vanilla
$3.85
Strawberry Shortcake
$3.85
Wedding Cake
$3.85
White Chocolate Rasbperry
$3.85
Salted Caramel
$3.85
Tuxedo
$3.85
Vanilla Noir
$3.85
Carrot Cake
$3.85
Coconut
$3.85
Mint Chocolate
$3.85
Banoffe
$3.85
Lemon Blossom
$3.85
Cotton Candy
$3.85
Gluten free Red Velvet
$3.85
Jumbo
$5.85
Specialty Cupcakes
Cookie
Cookie ( Stuffed)
Mini Cupcake
Sugar Cookies
Cake icicles
Speciality Beverages
Retail items
Popcorn
$8.00
Glass
$18.00
Meringue bag
$13.00
Lollipop
$5.50
Cookie Jar
$10.20
Lollipop ( candy )
$9.50
Cotton Candy
$10.00
Minds Eye (paper plates)
$7.50
Minds Eye ( party cups)
$6.00
Minds eye (napkins)
$7.00
Minds Eye ( pumpkin plate)
$8.00
Minds Eye ( Basic Plate)
$7.00
Minds eye ( long napkins)
$8.00
Drink thermos ( wine shape)
$11.20
Drinking thermos (medium)
$12.00
Drink thermos ( medium)
$12.56
Hello Cupcake 117 Biscayne Ln Location and Ordering Hours
(337) 593-0929
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM