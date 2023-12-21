Hell's Fried Chicken 11324 Euclid Ave
Combos
- Combo 1$9.95
Four chicken tenders, cole slaw, one waffle, fries, one sauce, and can drink
- Combo 2$9.25
Three chicken tenders, one waffle, fries, one sauce, and can drink
- Combo 3$11.50
Six chicken tenders, one coleslaw, one waffle, fries, 2 sauces, and can drink
- Combo 4$9.25
Chicken sandwich, fries, and one can drink
- Combo 5$9.99
Four whole wings, one waffle, fries, and one can drink
- Combo 6$10.99
Four pieces mixed (one drumstick, one thigh, one wing, and one chicken tender), one waffle, fries, and one can drink
- Combo 7$9.75
Chicken wraps (2), fries, sauce, and canned drink
- Combo 8$9.99
Four drumstick, one sauce, fries, wafflet, and med drink
- Fried Shrimp Combo 9$11.75
6 pieces fried shrimps, fries, 1 waffle, 1 sauce, M drink, and no side
Extras
- Chicken Tender$1.55
- Chicken Wing$1.95
- Chicken Thigh$1.95
- Drumsticks$1.95
- Fries$2.50
Fried
- Waffle(2)$2.50
- Chicken Sandwich$6.75
- Chicken Wrap$6.75
- Hell's Special Chicken$4.50
3 piece tenders with Hell's special sauce
- 6 Pieces Fried Shrimp$7.25
6 pieces fried shrimp with 1 sauce
- Crazy Rings$2.75
Onion rings with spicy Cheetos topping
- mashed potato$3.50
- fried mac&cheese$4.00
- rice cake$4.50
drinks
sides
party trays
sauce
Hell's Fried Chicken 11324 Euclid Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(216) 331-1005
Open now • Closes at 8PM