Hen House Food Truck
We are not accepting online orders right now.
370 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Grilled Cheese & Ham
$15.00
Grilled Cheese & Chopped Chicken
$16.00
Grilled Cheese
$12.00
Kale Caesar + Asiago Crisp
$13.00
Beet & Goat Cheese
$13.00
Chopped Chicken
$6.00
Extra Dressing
$0.50
Cup Tomato Soup
$6.00
Bowl Tomato Soup
$11.00
Duck Fat Fries
$6.00
Chopped Chicken
$6.00
Patatas Bravas
$12.00
Extra Dressing
$0.50
Extra Chimichurri
$0.50
Cheese
$1.00
Sparkling Water
$4.00
Bottled Water
$3.00
Coconut Water
$5.00
Chicken Tenders + Fries
$9.00
Tenders + Fries
$13.00
Hen House Food Truck Location and Ordering Hours
(707) 601-5176
