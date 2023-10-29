Henlopen Pizza Kitchen Plaza 24
Starters
Calamari rings served with house-made marinara sauce
Hand Breaded and served w/honey mustard dressing. Make them "Buffalo Style" Served w/blue cheese
P.E.I. Mussels simmered in a house made marinara sauce
A dozen wings. Buffalo, BBQ or Chipotle Old Bay. Choice of ranch or blue cheese
Salads
Pizza 16" Pies
Ranch sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken & bacon
Bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken & red onion
Garlic sauce, mozzarella & ricotta cheese blend
Garlic sauce, mozzarella & ricotta cheese blend, bruschetta & fresh basil
House-made spicy buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese & chicken
Marinara sauce, basil leaves & fresh mozzarella
Tomato sauce, cheese & pepperoni
Garlic sauce, mozzarella & ricotta cheese blend, baby spinach & diced tomato
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion, mushrooms & olives
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage & bacon
Tomato sauce, baby spinach, mushrooms, red onion & black olives
Tomato Sauce & mozzarella cheese