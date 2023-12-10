Henlopen Pizza Kitchen Plaza 24
Starters
- Calamari$14.00
Hand battered & fried. Served w/side of marinara sauce
- Wings$14.00
A dozen wings. Buffalo, BBQ or Chipotle Old Bay. Choice of ranch or blue cheese
- Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$7.00
Served w/honey mustard dressing.
- Buffalo Style Chicken Tenders$7.00
Breaded & tossed in buffalo sauce. Blue cheese or ranch dressing
- Meatball Trio$8.00
Three 2oz meatballs w/marinara & pizza cheese
Fries
Salads
Pizza 16" Pies
- Bacon Chicken Ranch$24.00
Ranch sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken & bacon
- BBQ Chicken$23.00
Bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken & red onion
- Bianca$18.00
Garlic sauce, mozzarella & ricotta cheese blend
- Bruschetta Bianca$24.00
Garlic sauce, mozzarella & ricotta cheese blend, bruschetta & fresh basil
- Buffalo Chicken$21.00
House-made spicy buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese & chicken
- Margherita$21.00
Marinara sauce, basil leaves & fresh mozzarella
- Pepperoni$21.00
Tomato sauce, cheese & pepperoni
- Spinach Bianca$24.00
Garlic sauce, mozzarella & ricotta cheese blend, baby spinach & diced tomato
- Supreme$27.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion, mushrooms & olives
- The Butcher$26.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage & bacon
- The Veggies$23.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, baby spinach, mushrooms, red onion & black olives
- Traditional Cheese$18.00
Tomato Sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Jimmy The Greek$25.00
Garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, tomatoes, kalamata olive, pepperocini & feta cheese
- Half & Half Pizza$18.00
Tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on whole pie. Choose your first half & second half toppings
- Half Cheese Half Pepperoni$21.00
Traditional cheese pizza, pepperoni on half
- Half Cheese Half Sausage$21.00
Traditional cheese pizza, sausage on half
- By the Slice$3.00
Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust (Personal Size Only)
10" Sandwiches
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.00
Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlet, topped w/house made tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich$14.00
Hand Breaded Eggplant, topped w/tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Meatball Parmesan Sandwich$14.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato & drizzled w/balsamic vinaigrette
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Hand breaded chicken cutlet, tossed in house-made Buffalo Sauce, topped w/lettuce & tomato. Served with side of homemade blue cheese dressing
- Roast Pork$14.00
Philly style roast pork, topped w/provolone cheese & sautéed broccoli rabe
- Chicken Cheesesteak$14.00
Grilled chicken, chopped & topped w/choice of provolone, mozzarella or american cheese
- Pizza Chicken Cheesesteak$14.00
Grilled chicken, chopped & topped w/pizza cheese & tomato sauce
- Cheesesteak$14.00
Philly style beef, chopped & topped w/ choice of provolone, mozzarella or american cheese