Henrys Burgers and Subs - new account
7" Subs
- 7" Turkey$7.99
- 7" Ham$7.99
- 7" Bacon$8.49
Sub comes TOASTED with 5 slices of bacon
- 7" Roast Beef$8.49
- 7" Club$8.49
Ham, turkey and bacon
- 7" Italian$8.49
Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, and Cheese
- 7" Country club$8.49
Roast beef, turkey and bacon
- 7" Chicken Salad$8.49
Homemade Plain Chicken Salad
- 7" City Chicken Salad$8.49
Homemade Chicken Salad with Grapes and Pecans
- 7" Veggie$7.49
Choice of any sub toppings with cheese
- 7" Hamburger$8.49
Grilled Hamburger Sub with Cheese / Then Steamed
- 7" Steak Philly$8.99
Shaved steak, & Cheese / Grilled then steamed
- 7" Chicken Philly$8.49
Sliced chicken breast, & Cheese /Grilled then Steamed
- 7" Meatball$8.49
Italian meatballs topped w/marinara and cheese / Comes Toasted
- 7" French Dip$8.49
Shaved Roast Beef and choice of Cheese with Au Jus Dipping Sauce / Comes Toasted
- 7" Chicken Marinara$8.49
Sliced Chicken, Marinara and Cheese / Comes Toasted
- 7" Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.49
Sliced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Ranch and Melted Cheese / Comes Toasted
14" Subs
- 14" Turkey$13.99
- 14" Ham$13.99
- 14" Roast Beef$14.49
- 14" Bacon$14.49
Sub comes TOASTED with 10 slices of Bacon
- 14" Club$14.49
Ham, turkey and bacon
- 14" Italian$14.49
Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, and Cheese
- 14" Country club$14.49
Roast beef, turkey and bacon
- 14" Chicken Salad$14.49
Homemade Plain Chicken Salad
- 14" City Chicken Salad$14.49
Homemade Chicken Salad with Grapes and Pecans
- 14" Veggie$12.49
Choice of any sub toppings with cheese
- 14" Hamburger SUB$14.49
Grilled Hamburger Sub with Cheese / Steamed
- 14" Steak Philly$14.99
Shaved steak, & Cheese / Grilled then Steamed
- 14" Chicken Philly$14.49
Sliced chicken breast, & Cheese / Grilled then Steamed
- 14" Meatball$14.49
Italian meatballs topped w/marinara and cheese / Toasted
- 14" French Dip$14.49
Shaved Roast Beef and choice of Cheese with Au Jus Dipping Sauce / Toasted
- 14" Chicken Marinara$14.49
Sliced Chicken, Marinara and Cheese / Toasted
- 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.49
Sliced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Ranch and Melted Cheese / Toasted
Burgers/Chicken Tender Sandwich
Specialty Sandwich
- Turkey Reuben$8.99
Sliced Turkey, Grilled Marble Rye, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island, Sauerkraut
- Patty Melt$7.99
Grilled Marble Rye, Hamburger, Grilled Onions, and Swiss Cheese
- DOUBLE Patty Melt$9.49
- Smash Cowboy Burger$9.79
1/4lb of Fresh Angus Ground Beef, Topped with BBQ sauce, Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, and Two Onion Rings
- Cornbeef Reuben$8.99
Corned Beef, Grilled Marbled Rye, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island, Sauerkraut