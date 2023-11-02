Henry's Majestic 2303 Pittman St
Speed Screen
- Snaquiri Shot$5.00
- Green Tea Shot$8.00
- House Red$8.00
- House White$8.00+
- Headless Espresso Martini$14.00
Pumpkin-infused tequila, espresso liqueur, pumpkin spiced agave, saline
- Ford's Cooler$12.00
Gin, fresh cucumber, pamplemousse, citrus, sparkling water
- La Margarita$12.00
- Frozen Margarita$12.00
- Frozen Hibiscus Mezcal Paloma$12.00
- Henry's Bone Marrow Spiked Burger$17.00
Akaushi beef on brioche, bacon, caramelized onions, aged cheddar, house pickles with side of fresh cut potato chips
- Korean BBQ Duck Wings$11.00
Togarashi, sesame, ginger, slaw
- Fried Cauliflower$9.00
Scallion, herb cream
Brunch Food
For the Table
Mains
Lunch
For the Table
Mains
Salads+Sands
- Shaved Strip Sandwich$17.00
Prime Ribeye, medium rare in a hoagie with horseradish cream, a side of french onion jus and dressed greens.
- High Rise Club$14.00
House smoked turkey, jowl bacon, aioli, swiss, deviled egg salad, pickles, tomatoes, bibb lettuce with a side of potato chips.
- Beer Braised Corned Beef Rueben$15.00
Marble rye, riesling kraut, russian spread, swiss with a side of fresh cut potato chips.
- Rotisserie Chicken+Pt Reyes Bleu Salad$14.00
- Majestic Wedge Salad$14.00
Tallegio, tomato, jowl bacon, pickled shallots and brioche crumbs tossed with our green goddess dressing.
- Avocado Shrimp Salad$16.00
Roasted corn, black beans, cotija, blue corn tostada, with field greens and tossed in our honey lime vinaigrette.
- Rotisserie Chicken Wrap$12.00
Jalapeno bacon, avocado crema, peppadew peppers, sharp cheddar with a side of fresh cut potato chips.
Sides
Dinner
For the Table
- Cured Meats + Cheeses$24.00
Homemade spicy pickles, crispy lavosh and odd + ends.
- Halibut Aguachile$19.00
- Korean BBQ Duck Wings$15.00
- Crispy Carnitas Dumplings$12.00
Tomatillo salsa, jalapeno chorizo oil with drizzle of lime crema.
- Hatch Chile Crab Dip$16.00
- Maple Bourbon Meatballs$11.00
- Hummus + Naan$9.00
Toasted sesame seeds and chile oil
- Cuban Cigars$13.00
Ham, Cuban roasted pork, house pickles, Swiss cheese and grained mustard with a side of mojo sauce.
- Crispy Calamari$11.00
- Housemade Onion Dip$7.00
Crudite, and fresh cut potato chips.
- Fried Cauliflower$9.00
Mains
- Lemon Shrimp Fettuccine$19.00
Homemade Fettuccine. Lemon Cream. Leek. Garlic. Brioche Crumb
- Seared Atlantic Halibut$28.00
- Prime Ribeye Strip$36.00
Fries, ancho butter, broccolini
- Rotisserie Chicken$19.00
- Birria Ramen$14.00
- Braised Pork Tacos$19.00
- Henry's Bone Marrow Spiked Burger$17.00
Akaushi beef on brioche, bacon, caramelized onions, aged cheddar, house pickles with side of fresh cut potato chips
Salads+Sands
Sides
Merch
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Well Tequila$7.00
- Angelisco Tequila Blanco$9.00
- Espolòn Blanco$11.00
- El Silencio$12.00
- Patron Blanco$12.00
- Patron Repo$14.00
- Fortaleza Blanco$13.00
- Foraleza Repo$15.00
- Casamigos Blanco$13.00
- Casamigos Repo$14.00
- El torso Blanco$14.00
- El torso Anjeo$18.00
- Don Julio Blanco$15.00
- Don julio Repo$16.00
- Don Julio Anjeo$18.00
- Donjulio 1942$45.00
- Mijenta Tequila Blanco$11.00
- IXA Tequila Blanco$11.00
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey
- Evan Willaims$8.00
- Makers Marks$9.00
- Buffolo Trace$8.00
- Four Roses Small Batch$11.00
- Bookers$30.00
- Blantons$16.00
- Widow Jame$14.00
- High West American Praire$12.00
- FEW$10.00
- Leopold$8.00
- Blacones Baby Blue$10.00
- Iron root$13.00
- Lone elm$12.00
- Yellow rose$14.00
- Still Austin$14.00
- Balcones boubron$12.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Woodford$10.00
Scotch and Bourbon
Cognac & Brandy
Liquor & Cordials
- Midori
- St. George Abisnthe
- Disarrono
- Aperol
- Campari
- Yellow Chartuese
- Green Chartuese
- Angostura Amaro
- Averna
- Carloins Irish
- Benedictine
- Grind Coffee
- CHAREAU ALOE LIQUEUR
- Jalisco Orange Liqeuer
- Liq 43
- Frenet
- Ferand Dry Curaco
- Fruitlab Ginger
- Fruitlab Hibscus
- Fruitlab Jasmine
- Fruitlab Orange
- Giffard Peach
- Giffard Pamplemousse
- Martini & Rossie Ambrato
- Mathlide Cassis
- Montenegro
- R & W Violet
- Rumple
- St George Bruto Americano
Cocktails
Menu Cocktails
- Spec $12$12.00
- Spec $14$14.00
- Spec $16$16.00
- 66th Old Fashioned$13.00
- 8 AM$12.00
- Can't Hardly Wait$13.00
- Ford's Cooler$12.00
- Frozen Margarita$12.00
- Frozen Paloma$12.00
- Headless Espresso Martini$14.00
- La Margarita$12.00
- Lookin' Like A Luchador$12.00
- Majestic Swizzle$12.00
- Scarlet Begonia$13.00
- Smiling Jack$13.00
- Sparkling Cosmo$13.00
- The 8AM$12.00
Vanilla-infused bourbon, nitrous charged coffee, sweetened condensed coconut milk
- 66th Old Fashioned$13.00
- Scarlet Begonia$13.00
- Can't Hardly Wait$13.00
Bourbon, blackberry preserve, sage, citrus, honey
- Smiling Jack$13.00
- Frozen Paloma$12.00
- Ford's Cooler$12.00
- Lookin' Like A Luchador$12.00
- Majestic Swizzle$12.00
- La Margarita$12.00
- Sparkling Preserved Strawberry Cozmo$13.00
Vodka, sparkling grapefruit cordial, agave, citrus, sea salt
Brunch Cocktails
Zero Proof Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Aperol Spritz$11.00
- Bloody Mary$11.00
- Champagne Cocktail$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$11.00
- Daiquiri$11.00
- Dark 'N Stormy
- French 75$12.00
- Gimlet$11.00
- Greyhound$11.00
- Hot Toddy$11.00
- Hurricane$11.00
- Lemon Drop$11.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$13.00
- Madras
- Mai Tai
- Manhattan
- Margarita
- Martini
- Mimosa
- Mint JulepOut of stock
- MojitoOut of stock
- Moscow Mule
- Mudslide
- Rob Roy
- Sazerac
- Screwdriver
- Sea Breeze
- Sidecar
- Tequila Sunrise
- Tom Collins
- Whiskey Smash
- Whiskey Sour
- White Russian
Beer Cider Seltzer
Draft
- 3 Nations Sucker Punch$6.50
- Altstadt Hefeweizen$5.50
- Bells Two Hearted IPA$8.00
- Cedar Creek Dankasourus$7.00
- Community Texas Lager$5.00
- Deep Ellum Dream Crusher IPA$8.00
- Estrella Jalisco$5.50
- Four Corners El Grito$5.50
- Karbach Love Street Kolsh$6.00
- Lakewood Lager$6.00
- Lakewood Temptress$7.50
- Manhattan Project Half-Life$7.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- OHB Vanilla Porter$9.50
Ask a staff member or check out the board in the bar to see what is available today
- Tupps Juice Pack IPA$6.50
5.5% ABV
- Wild Acre Billy Jenkins Bock$6.00
Package
Wine
Red
- House Red$8.00
- Fossil Point PN$12.00+
- Tinto Negro Malbec$12.00+
- Tahuan Cabernet Sauvignon$13.00+
- Planet Oregon PN$13.00+
- Altocedro Cab$14.00
- Perrin Cotes Du Rhone$13.00+
White
- Broken Dreams$10.00+
- Wente Vineyards Chardonnay$11.00+
- Lievland Chenin Blanc$11.00+
- Love Block$12.00+
- Mar De Frades$15.00+
- House White$8.00+
- Friuli Pinot Grigio$12.00
