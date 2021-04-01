Heritage Steak & Whiskey 28869 Chagrin Blvd
Food
Appetizers
- Beef Tartar$18.00
wagyu hanger steak, fried shallots, egg yolk, capers, corn starch, Worcestershire, whole grain mustard. Served with grilled crostini.
- Burrata$15.00
- French Onion Soup$14.00
Cubed crutons, gruyere, and sharp provolone.
- Maryland Style Crab Cake$20.00
Griddled maryland style crab cake, and whole grain mustard buerre blanc.
- Octopus$18.00
- Oysters on the Half -6$18.00
- Oysters on the Half-12$36.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$20.00
- Shrimp Scampi$20.00
- Bar Bread for 2
- Bar Bread for 4
Salads
- Warm Frisee Salad$14.00
- Wedge Salad$12.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, smoked blue cheese, oven roasted tomato, red onion, 1000 island dressing.
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Roasted garlic croutons, fried capers, little gem romaine.
- Mixed Salad$12.00
Cherry tomato, cucumber, radish, crispy chickpeas, feta, castelvetrano olives, pickled red onion, lemon-oregano vin.
Steaks
Entreés
- Double Rib Pork Chop$32.00
- Dover Sole
- Duck Confit$30.00
- Half Chicken$20.00
- Burger$20.00
- Linguini with Clams$22.00
Little neck clams, pork belly, black pepper linguini, calarian chili, pea tendrils, poor mans parm ( )
- Salmon$28.00
Type of Salmon, Salsa Verde, whole grain mustard buerre blanc, beet and horseradish gremolata.
- Seared Tuna$38.00
- Smoked Prime Rib
- Veg Entree
- Friends & Family$1.00
Sides
- Hash Browns$13.00
- Creamed Mustard Greens$13.00
- Baked Potato$14.00
- Twice Baked Potato$14.00
- Griddled Gouda Mac and Cheese$15.00
- Grilled Asparagus$14.00
- Marinated and Roasted Mushrooms$14.00
- Potato Gratin$15.00
- Snap Peas$12.00
- Steak Fries$12.00
- Whipped Potatoes$12.00
- Bacon & Onion Jam$5.00
- Bearnaise$5.00
- Heritage Steak Sauce$5.00
- Horseradish Salsa Verde$5.00
- Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce$5.00
Dessert
Cocktails
Original Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
Johnnies Old Fashioned's
Beer
- 3 Floyds Zombie Dust$8.00
- Fatheads Groovy Juice$8.00
- Great Lakes Christmas Ale$8.00
- Great Lakes Dortmunder$8.00
- Heretic Chocolate Hazelnut Porter$12.00
- Immigrant Son Pilsner$8.00
- La Chouffe Belgian Blonde Ale$12.00
- Market Garden Prosperity Wheat$8.00
- Miller Light$6.00
(12oz) Spiked Sparkling Water, IL 5% ABV
- Untitled Art N/A Pilsner$10.00
Wine By Glass
Sparkling BTG
White BTG
- GLS Frenzy Sauvignon Blanc$14.00
- GLS Ferdinand Riesling$14.00
- GLS La Chablisienne Chablis$20.00
- GLS Route Stock Chardonnay$16.00
- GLS Torre di Luna Pinot Grigio$14.00
- BTL Frenzy Sauvignon Blanc$56.00
- BTL Ferdinand Riesling$56.00
- BTL La Chablisienne Chablis$80.00
- BTL Route Stock Chardonnay$64.00
- BTL Torre di Luna Pinot Grigio$56.00
Red BTG
Wine By Bottle
Champagne & Sparkling
- Btl. Frey-Sohler, Crémant d'Alsace, Brut, FR$85.00
- Btl. Drappier, Carte d'Or Cuvée, Brut, Côte des Bar, FR$150.00
- Btl. Bruno Paillard, Première Cuvée, Extra Brut, Reims FR$195.00
- Btl. R.H. Coutier, Grand Cru, Blanc de Blancs, Brut, Ambonnay FR$200.00
- Btl. Coquillette, Grand Cru, Blanc de Blancs, Brut, Chouilly FR$200.00
- Btl. Paul Launois, Monochrome, Blanc de Blancs, Extra Brut, Mesnil-sur-Oger FR$225.00
- Btl. Waris-Larmandier, Particules Crayeuses, Grand Cru, Blanc de Blancs, Avize FR$275.00
- Btl. Ruinart, Blanc de Blancs, Brut, Reims FR$310.00
- Btl. Jacques Selosse, Initial, Grand Cru, Blanc de Blancs, Brut, FR$425.00
- Btl. Jacques Selosse, Substance, Grand Cru, Blanc de Blancs, Brut, FR$845.00
Rose Champagne
White Wine
- Btl. Domaine Drouhin, Arthur, Dundee Hills, Willamette Valley, OR 2016$68.00
- Btl. Le P'tit Paysan, Jacks Hill, Monterey, CA 2018$68.00
- Btl. Chanin, Los Alamos, Santa Barbera, CA 2015$85.00
- Btl. Mt. Eden, Santa Cruz, CA 2015$88.00
- Btl. Talbott, Sleepy Hollow Vineyard, Santa Lucia Highlands, CA 2014$88.00
- Btl. Pisoni, Lucia, Santa Lucia Highlands, Monterey, CA 2017$128.00
- Btl. Chateau Montelena, Napa Valley, CA 2016$138.00
- Btl. Grgich Hills Estate, Napa Valley, CA 2016$138.00
- Btl. Shafer, Red Shoulder Ranch, Napa Valley, CA 2019$156.00
- Btl. Paul Hobbs, Richard Dinner Vineyard, Sonoma Mauntain, CA 2016$190.00
- Btl. Kosta Browne, One Sixteen, Russian River, CA 2017$200.00
- Btl. Ritchie, Aubert, Sonona, CA 2014$240.00
- Btl. Kongsgaard, Napa Valley, CA 2017$285.00
- Btl. Palazzo, Cuvée Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc/Sémillon, Napa Valley, CA 2014$98.00
- Btl. Hourglass Estate, Napa Valley, CA 2017$108.00
- Btl. Shared Notes, Les Lecons des Maitres, Russian River, CA 2015$120.00
- Btl. Quintessa, Illumination, Rutherford, CA 2017$120.00
- Btl. Rococo, Alta Colina, Central Coast, CA 2017$90.00
- Btl. Husch, Mendocino County, CA 2020$68.00
- Btl. Mason Idiart, Chenin Blanc 2016$55.00
- Btl. Domaine Les Trois Toits, Melon de Bourgogne, Muscadet-Sevre-Et-Maine 2015$62.00
- Btl. Domaine des Baumard, Chenin Blanc, Coteaux du Layon 2008$72.00
- Btl. Philippe Foreau, Chenin Blanc, Vouvray Moelleux 2011$115.00
- Btl. Domaine de Lovernoy-Crinquand, Savagnin, Arbois-Pulpillin 2014$65.00
- Btl. Domaine de la Tournelle, Macvin du Jura 2017$90.00
- Btl. Domaine de la Tournelle, Les Corvees sous Curon, Chardonnay, Arbois 2015$110.00
- Btl. Léon Beyer, Riesling 2017$80.00
- Btl. Nicolas Potel, Mãcon-Villages, Chardonnay 2019$68.00
- Btl. Marcel Couturier, Le Burg, Chardonnay, Poully-Loche 2015$75.00
- Btl. Gilbert Picq, En Vaudecorse, Chablis 2015$90.00
- Btl. Louis Michel & Fils, Butteaux, 1er-Cru, Chablis 2015$130.00
- Btl. Domaine Vincent Dauvissat, Chablis 2017$215.00
- Btl. Comtes Lafon, Chardonnay, Clos de la Barre, Meursault 2013$410.00
- Btl. Domaine de la Beaurenardd, Boisrenard, Clairette Blend, CNDP 2016$160.00
- Btl. Domaine Labbé, Abymes, Jacquere 2018$58.00
- Btl. Rechsteiner, Venezia, Pinot Grigio 2017$65.00
- Btl. Gianni Gagliardo, Vermentino, Piedmont 2019$68.00
- Btl. Borgo Maragliano, Moscato, Piedmont 2020$68.00
- Btl. Taliano, Serni, Roero, Arneis, Piedmont 2016$70.00
- Btl. Mastroberardino, Fiano di Avellino 2019$80.00
- Btl. Miani, Colli Orientali Del Fruili, Chardonnay 2016$180.00
- Btl. Nik Weis, St. Urbans-Hof, Riesling, Mosel GE 2019$56.00
- Btl. Schloss Gobelsburgh, Schlosskellerei, Grüner Veltliner, Kamptal, AT 2016$58.00
- Btl. Heymann-Löwenstein, Riesling, Mosel, GE 2018$58.00
- Btl. Birgit Eichinger, Grüner Veltliner, Kamptal, AT 2017$60.00
- Btl. Dönnhoff, Trocken, Riesling, Nahe GE 2017$192.00
- Btl. Wagner Stempel, Heerkretz, Riesling, Rheinhessen GE 2013$192.00
- Btl. Dr. Bürklin-Wolf, Ruppertsberger Gaisböhl, Riesling, Pfalz GE 1998$205.00
- Btl. Cune, Manopole Classico, Viura, Rioja 2015$68.00
- Btl. Vina Mein, Erias Atlas, Treixadura Blend, Ribero 2016$82.00
- Btl. Giesen, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough NZ 2020$56.00
- Btl. Henschke, Julis, Riesling, Eden Valley, AU 2016$128.00
Red Wine
- Btl. Matthiason, Village, Cabernet Sauvignon 2018$60.00
- Btl. Elizabeth Rose, Chockablock, Red Blend 2017$72.00
- Btl. The Vice, The House, Cabernet Sauvignon 2020$94.00
- Btl. Faust, Cabernet Sauvignon 2018$100.00
- Btl. Amici, Cabernet Sauvignon 2019$120.00
- Btl. Royal Prince, Cabernet Sauvignon 2019$120.00
- Btl. Le Pich, Cabernet Sauvignon 2017$140.00
- Btl. Teeter Totter, Cabernet Sauvignon 2017$160.00
- Btl. Keveer Vineyards, Inspirado, Cabernet Sauvignon 2017$165.00
- Btl. Arkenstone, NVD, Cabernet Sauvignon 2016$180.00
- Btl. Cade, Howell Mountain, Cabernet Sauvignon 2016$180.00
- Btl. Anderson's Conn Valley Vineyards, Estate Reserve, Cabernet Sauvignon 2016$180.00
- Btl. Beringer, Private Reserve, Cabernet Sauvignon 2014$205.00
- Btl. Carte Blanche, Cabernet Sauvignon 2013$220.00
- Btl. Shafer, Stags Leap District, Cabernet Sauvignon 2017$220.00
- Btl. Ashes & Diamonds, Grand Vin No. 2, Oak Knoll, Red Blend 2014$220.00
- Btl. Caymus, Caymus Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon 2019$235.00
- Btl. Disciples, Red Blend 2018$235.00
- Btl. Keever, Inspirado, Red Blend 2017$236.00
- Btl. POV, Sinskey Vineyards, Los Carneros, Red Blend 2014$238.00
- Btl. Antica Terra, Lillian, Cabernet Sauvignon NV$275.00
- Btl. Robert Mondavi Winery, The Reserve, To-Kalon Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon 2015$290.00
- Btl. Corison, St. Helena, Cabernet Sauvignon 2016$300.00
- Btl. Robert Mondavi Winery, The Reserve, To-Kalon Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon 2014$300.00
- Btl. Martin Estate, Collector's Reserve, Rutherford, Cabernet Sauvignon 2014$350.00
- Btl. Peter Michael Winery, Au Paradis, Cabernet Sauvignon 2014$375.00
- Btl. Cliff Lede Vineyards, Poetry, Stags Leap District, Cabernet Sauvignon 2015$450.00
- Btl. Terlato, Episode, Red Blend 2012$468.00
- Btl. Cliff Lede Vineyards, Poetry, Stags Leap District, Cabernet Sauvignon 2013$475.00
- Btl. Eisele Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon 2012$585.00
- Btl. Continuum, St. Helena, Red Blend 2013$624.00
- Btl. Au Sommet, Atlas Peak, Cabernet Sauvignon 2015$640.00
- Btl. Opus One, Oakville, Red Blend 2015$720.00
- Btl. Continuum, St. Helena, Red Blend 2016$732.00
- Btl. Dana Estates, Helms Vineyard, Rutherford, Cabernet Sauvignon 2011$750.00
- Btl. Dana Estates, Hershey Vineyard, Rutheford, Cabernet Sauvignon 2011$750.00
- Btl. Hundred Acre, Wraith, Cabernet Sauvignon 2013$850.00
- Btl. Bond, Quella, Oakville, Red Blend 2013$930.00
- Btl. Colgin, IX Estate, Red Blend 2013$958.00
- Btl. Dalla Valle, Maya, Red Blend 2016$1,125.00
- Btl. Araujo Estate, Eisele Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon 2012$1,150.00
- Btl. Bond Estates, Melbury, Oakville, Cabernet Sauvignon 2015$1,200.00
- Btl. Bond, Quella, Oakville, Red Blend 2015$1,340.00
- Btl. Harlan Estate, Red Blend 2009$1,724.00
- Btl. Harlan Estate, Red Blend 2014$2,115.00
- Btl. Harlan Estate, Red Blend 2015$2,960.00
- Btl. Palazzo, Reserve 2014$248.00
- Btl. Chappellet 2016$272.00
- Btl. Peter Franus 2016$116.00
- Btl. Pride, Mountain Vineyards 2017$172.00
- Btl. Twomey, Silver Oak 2014$186.00
- Btl. Jarvis, Cave Fermented 2012$240.00
- Btl. Buccella 2013$320.00
- Btl. Turley, Juvenile 2019$88.00
- Btl. Elizabeth Rose, Pinot Noir, Yountville 2017$70.00
- Btl. Elyse, York Creek Vineyard, Petite Sirah 2013$104.00
- Btl. Cherry Pie, Stanley Ranch, Pinot Noir 2015$136.00
- Btl. Kongsgaard, Hudson Vineyard, Syrah 2008$525.00
- Btl. Trentadue, La Storia, Alexander Valley 2017$65.00
- Btl. Edge, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley 2018$68.00
- Btl. Trentadue, Storia, Cabernet Sauvignon 2017$68.00
- Btl. Bedrock, Old Vine Zinfandel 2017$68.00
- Btl. Wild Hog, Pinot Noir, Fort Ross-Seaview 2015$68.00
- Btl. Trione, Zinfandel, Flatridge Ranch 2015$72.00
- Btl. Anthill Farms, Pinot Noir 2019$88.00
- Btl. Ridge, Demostene Ranch, Blend, Alexander Valley 2016$108.00
- Btl. Seghesio, Home Ranch Estate, Zinfandel, Alexander Valley 2015$160.00
- Btl. Cenyth, Red Blend 2014$168.00
- Btl. Patz & Hall, Pinot Noir, Gap's Crown Vineyard 2016$196.00
- Btl. Littorai, Pinot Noir, Wendling Vineyard, Anderson Valley 2017$224.00
- Btl. Vérité, Le Désir, Red Blend 2008$876.00
- Btl. Terra d'Oro, Barbera, Amador County, CA 2017$70.00
- Btl. Bonny Doon, Clos de Gilroy, Grenache, Monterey County, CA 2018$72.00
- Btl. Terra d'Oro, Zinfandel, Deaver Vineyard, Amador County, CA 2016$74.00
- Btl. Stolpman, Syrah, Ballard Canyon, CA 2017$75.00
- Btl. Lioco, Indica, Carignan, Mendocino County, CA 2018$75.00
- Btl. Stolpman, Combe, Trousseau, Ballard Canyon, CA 2018$88.00
- Btl. Old Ghost, Old Vine Zinfandel, Lodi, CA 2015$136.00
- Btl. Star Lane, Happy Canyon, Cabernet Sauvignon, Santa Barbara, CA 2016$156.00
- Btl. Calera, 14th Anniversary, Pinot Noir, Mills Vineyard, Mt. Harlan, CA 2015$172.00
- Btl. Calera, Pinot Noir, de Villiers Vineyard, Mt. Harlan, CA 2016$192.00
- Btl. Booker Vineyard, Ripper, Grenache, Paso Robles, CA 2016$210.00
- Btl. Owen Roe, Ex Umbris, Syrah, Columbia Valley, WA 2017$76.00
- Btl. Leonetti Cellar, Reserve, Blend, Walla Walla, WA 2015$196.00
- Btl. Quilceda Creek, CVR, Columbia Valley, WA 2016$215.00
- Btl. Cayuse, En Carise, Syrah, Walla Walla, WA 2016$250.00
- Btl. Cayuse, En Chamberlin, Syrah, Walla Walla, WA 2016$250.00
- Btl. Cayuse, Cailloux Vineyard, Syrah, Walla Walla, WA 2016$300.00
- Btl. Cayuse, Camaspelo, Blend, Walla Walla, WA 2016$345.00
- Btl. Cayuse, God Only Knows, Grenache, Walla Walla, WA 2015$400.00
- Btl. L'Ecole No. 41, Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, OR 2016$92.00
- Btl. Le Cadeau, Rocheux, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR 2016$135.00
- Btl. Gothic, Eldritch, Pinot Noir, Hyland Vineyard, Willamette Valley, OR 2014$150.00
- Btl. Ken Wright, Pinot Noir, Canary Hill Vineyard, Amity Hills, OR 2017$172.00
- Btl. Beaux Frères, The Beaux Frères Vineyard, Pinot Noir, Ribbon Ridge, OR 2017$245.00
- Btl. Vincent Girardin Bourgogne, Cuvée Saint-Vincent 2018$120.00
- Btl. Domaine Roblet-Monnot, St.Francois, Volney 2014$170.00
- Btl. Benjamin Leroux, Pommard 2016$175.00
- Btl. Domaine Lignier-Michelot, Chambolle Musigny, Vieilles Vignes 2015$192.00
- Btl. Domaine Dujac, 1er Cru, Aux Combottes, Gevrey-Chambertin 2015$450.00
- Btl. Domaine des Comtes Lafon, 1er Cru, Volnay-Santenots du Milieu, 2013$480.00
- Btl. Chateau de Trignon, Grenache Blend, Gigondas 2013$75.00
- Btl. Domaine Durand, Premices, Syrah, Cornas 2019$85.00
- Btl. Rene Rostaing, Les Lezardes, Syrah, Collines Rhodaniennes 2017$92.00
- Btl. Domaine du Grand Tinel, Grenache Blend, CDP 2019$100.00
- Btl. Domaine Alain Voge, Les Chailles, Syrah, Cornas 2016$175.00
- Btl. J. Dennuziere, Syrah, Cote-Rotie 2014$180.00
- Btl. Domaine de La Mordoree, Grenache Blend, CDP 2015$200.00
- Btl. Chateau de La Font du Loup, Cuvée Hercule, Mourvedre Blend, CDP 2014$240.00
- Btl. Domaine du Vieux Télégraphe, La Crau, CDP 2016$248.00
- Btl. Clarence Dillon, Clarendelle, Haut-Brion 2015$128.00
- Btl. Chateau Fleur Cordinale, Grand Cru, Saint-Émillion 2016$196.00
- Btl. Component, La Pyramide, Soli deo Gloria, Metlot 2016$476.00
- Btl. Chateau Domeyne, Saint Estephe 2016$80.00
- Btl. Blason D'Issan, Margaux 2015$90.00
- Btl. Chateau de Pez, Saint Estephe 2016$150.00
- Btl. Cave de Tain, Grand Classique, Syrah 2012$180.00
- Btl. Echo de Lynch Bages, Pauillac 2014$280.00
- Btl. Chateau Pontet-Canet, Pauillac 2015$350.00
- Btl. Henry Schoenheitz, Herrenreben, Pinot Noir 2017$80.00
- Btl. Georges Vigouroux, Le Vassal de Mercues, Malbec, Cahors 2018$56.00
- Btl. Rene Roasting, Las Vassal, Syrah, Coteaux du Languedoc 2017$60.00
- Btl. Putzenhof, Bozner Leiten 2018$35.00
- Btl. Abbazia di Novacella, Pinot Nero, Alto Adige 2018$52.00
- Btl. Ronchi Di Pietro, Schioppettino, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, IT 2016$176.00
- Btl. Pio Cesare, Nebbiolo, Barolo 2017$170.00
- Btl. Giuseppe e Figlio, Monprivato, Nebbiolo, Barolo 2014$240.00
- Btl. Conterno Fantino, Sori Ginestra, Nebbiolo, Barolo 2015$290.00
- Btl. Giuseppe e Figlio, Monprivato, Nebbiolo, Barolo 2015$375.00
- Btl. Cascina Preziosa, Vespolina, Coste Della Sesia 2017$38.00
- Btl. Malvira, Nabbiolo, Roero 2017$72.00
- Btl. Cascina Preziosa, Spanna, Coste Della Sesia, Nebbiolo, Alto Piemonte 2017$118.00
- Btl. Albinno Rocca, Nabbiolo, Cotta, Barbaresco 2015$180.00
- Btl. Le Calendare, Corvina Blend, Valpolicella Ripasso 2016$65.00
- Btl. Dal Forno Romano, Corvina Blend, Valpolicella Ripasso 2012$240.00
- Btl. Felsina, Berandenga, Sangiovese, Chianti Classico 2016$60.00
- Btl. Fenetti, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Sangiovese 2015$70.00
- Btl. Castiglion del Bosco, Sangiovese, Brunello di Montalcino 2016$80.00
- Btl. Podare Il Palazzino, Grosso Senese, Sangiovese, CCR 2013$90.00
- Btl. Pietroso, Sangiovese, Brunello di Montalcino 2016$130.00
- Btl. Caruso e Minini, Naturalmente Bio, Perricone 2017$70.00
- Btl. Tarima Hill, Monastrell, Alicante 2016$70.00
- Btl. Bodegas Volver, Tempranillo, La Mancha 2016$74.00
- Btl. Remelluri, Temranillo, Reserva, Rioja 2013$110.00
- Btl. Faustino, Temranillo, Rioja 1996$110.00
- Btl. Costers del Priorat, Clos Cypres, Carignan, Priorat 2016$150.00
- Btl. Rene Barbier, Clos Magador, Garnacha Blend, Priorat 2010$160.00
- Btl. Palacios, Moncerbal Corullon, Mencia, Bierzo 2009$190.00
- Btl. Catena, Malbec, Mendoza 2015$68.00
- Btl. El Enemigo, Cabernet Franc, Mendoza 2016$70.00
- Btl. Terrazas de Los Andes, las Aromas, Cabernet Suavignon, Mendoza 2012$140.00
- Btl. Catena Zapata, River Stones, Malbec, Mendoza 2012$400.00
- Btl. Zantho, Blaufränkisch, Burgenland AT 2017$68.00
- Btl. Cave Caloz, Les Bernunes, Cornalin, Valais CH 2016$130.00
Rare Whiskey
- Angel's Envy Cask Strength$95.00+
- Bardstown Discovery Series Chateau de Labaude$60.00+
- Blanton's Gold$70.00+
- Blanton's Straight from the Barrel$118.00+
- Blood Oath Pact 8$38.00+
- Blood Oath Pact 9$38.00+
- Bomberger's Bourbon$38.00+
- Eagle Rare 17$155.00+
- Elijah Craig 18$82.00+
- Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Ryder Cup$39.00+
- Elmer T Lee$60.00+
- Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch 2021$70.00+
- Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch 2022$70.00+
- Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch 2023$70.00+
- George T Stagg$155.00+
- Jack Daniel's 10$35.00+
- Jack Daniel's 12$45.00+
- Jack Daniel's Barrel Proof Rye$45.00+
- Jack Daniel's Oloroso Sherry Finished American Whiskey$40.00+
- Jefferson's Marian Mclain Bourbon$105.00+
- Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend Batch 170$45.00+
- Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend Batch 186$45.00+
- King of Kentucky 2022$235.00+
- Knob Creek 12$20.00+
- Knob Creek 15$45.00+
- Knob Creek 18$65.00+
- Knob Creek 25th Anniversary$42.00+
- Little Book 2022$42.00+
- Maker's Mark Cellar Aged$80.00+
- Maker's Mark Wood Finishing Series 2023$30.00+
- Maker's Mark Wood Finishing Series BRT-02 2022$30.00+
- Michter's 10 Rye$110.00+
- Michter's 20 Bourbon$430.00+
- Michter's Barrel Proof Rye$45.00+
- Michter's Toasted Sour Mash Bourbon$40.00+
- Old Fitzgerald 11 Wheated Bourbon$45.00+
- Old Fitzgerald 17 Wheated Bourbon$115.00+
- Old Forester Birthday Bourbon 2022$140.00+
- Old Rip Van Winkle$125.00+
- Pappy Van Winkle 15$215.00+
- Pappy Van Winkle 20$325.00+
- Parker's Heritage Heavy Char 11 Wheat Whiskey$70.00+
- Rabbithole Founder's Collection Dareringer$105.00+
- Rabbithole Raceking Bourbon$105.00+
- Rockhill Farms$70.00+
- Russell's Reserve 13 Barrel Proof Bourbon$45.00+
- Sazerac 18$140.00+
- Shenk's$33.00+
- Stagg Barrel Proof$40.00+
- Thomas H Handy$140.00+
- Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 "Lot B"$155.00+
- Weller 12$55.00+
- Weller CYPB$70.00+
- Weller Full Proof$40.00+
- Weller Single Barrel$70.00+
- Whistlepig 21 Malt Whiskey$213.00+
- Whistlepig Boss Hog$213.00+
- Wild Turkey Voyage$80.00+
- Willett 8 Bourbon$82.00+
- Willett Family Estate 8 Bourbon OHLQ Single Barrel$200.00+
- Willett Family Estate 8 Single Barrel OHLQ$115.00+
- William Larue Weller$155.00+
- Woodford Master's Collection Historic Barrel Entry Bourbon$45.00+
- Woodford Master's Collection Stouted 5 Malt Bourbon$45.00+
- Yellowstone Limited Edition 2022$40.00+
- Yellowstone Limited Edition 2023$42.00+
Bourbon
Barrel Proof
- Booker's Bourbon 02-2022$34.00+
- Booker's Bourbon 03-2022$34.00+
- Booker's Bourbon 04-2021$34.00+
- Booker's Bourbon 04-2022$34.00+
- EH Taylor Barrel Proof$80.00+
- Elijah Craig Barrel Proof$22.00+
- Larceny Barrel Proof$20.00+
- Maker's 46 Cask Strength$20.00+
- Maker's Mark Cask Strength$15.00+
- Old Ezra 7 Year Bourbon$19.00+
- Smoke Wagon Uncut Unfiltered$25.00+
- Woodford Batch Proof 118.4$45.00+
- Woodford Batch Proof 124.7$45.00+
Cask Finished
- Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke$16.00+
- Basil Hayden's Red Wine Cask$17.00+
- Breckenridge Port Barrel$17.00+
- Breckenridge Rum Barrel$17.00+
- Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel$18.00+
- Jefferson's Reserve Twin Oak$29.00+
- Maker's 46$10.00+
- Old Elk Sherry Cask$35.00+
- Penelope Rose Cask$27.00+
- Penelope Toasted Barrel$22.00+
- Penelope Valencia$25.00+
- Rabbithole Dareringer$27.00+
- Thomas Moore Cognac Barrel$23.00+
- Thomas Moore Madiera Cask$23.00+
- Thomas Moore Merlot Cask$23.00+
- Town Branch Maple Stout Barrel$23.00+
- Watershed 6 Year Bourbon Apple Brandy Barrel$32.00+
- Wild Turkey Master's Keep Revival$30.00+
- Woodford Double Oaked$18.00+
High Corn
- 1792 Bottled In Bond$18.00+
- 1792 Small Batch$10.00+
- Basil Hayden$13.00+
- Benchmark Bonded Bourbon$8.00+
- Benchmark Full Proof$8.00+
- Benchmark Small Batch$8.00+
- Benchmark Top Floor$8.00+
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon$8.00+
- Calumet 16 Year Bourbon$55.00+
- Eagle Rare 10 Year Bourbon$17.00+
- Early Times Bottled in Bond$8.00+
- EH Taylor Small Batch$27.00+
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$9.00+
- Evan Williams Bottled In Bond$8.00+
- Four Roses Yellow Label$8.00+
- Heaven Hill Bottled In Bond 7 Year Bourbon$16.00+
- I.W. Harper 15 Year Bourbon$33.00+
- Jefferson's Ocean$12.00+
- Michter's Small Batch US 1 Bourbon$13.00+
- Murray Hill Club Bourbon$42.00+
- Noah's Mill Bourbon$23.00+
- Old Forester 1870$15.00+
- Old Forester 1897$15.00+
- Old Forester 1910$19.00+
- Old Forester 1910$18.00+
- Old Forester 1920$25.00+
- Rabbithole Cavehill$18.00+
- Rowan's Creek Bourbon$17.00+
- Ruddell's Mill Bourbon$20.00+
- Russell's Reserve 10 Year Bourbon$13.00+
- Sam Houston 15 Year Bourbon$45.00+
- Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon$8.00+
- Willett Pot Still Bourbon$20.00+
- Woodford Bourbon$10.00+
High Rye
- 2XO Tribute$35.00+
- Bardstown Origin Series Kentucky Straight Bourbon$13.00+
- Belle Meade Reserve Bourbon$23.00+
- Breckenridge High Proof Bourbon$17.00+
- Bulliet 10 Year Bourbon$14.00+
- Bulliet Bourbon$10.00+
- Four Roses Small Batch$10.00+
- Four Roses Small Batch Select$14.00+
- Green River Bourbon$12.00+
- H. Deringer Bourbon$36.00+
- High West Bourbon$12.00+
- Kentucky Owl Maighstir Edition$50.00+
- Knob Creek 9 Year Small Batch$10.00+
- Knob Creek 9 Year Small Batch$10.00+
- New Riff Bourbon$10.00+
- Old Pepper Bottled in Bond$19.00+
- Remus Repeal Reserve Bourbon$13.00+
- Smoke Wagon Small Batch$19.00+
- Smoke Wagon Small Batch$20.00+
- Tin Cup 10 Year Bourbon$17.00+
- Tom's Foolery Bonded Bourbon$10.00+
Single Barrel
- Angel's Envy Single Barrel OHLQ 101.9 PROOF$30.00+
- Angel's Envy Single Barrel OHLQ 102.7 PROOF$30.00+
- Angel's Envy Single Barrel OHLQ 103.8 PROOF$30.00+
- Angel's Envy Single Barrel OHLQ 105.9 PROOF$30.00+
- Angel's Envy Single Barrel OHLQ 106.6 PROOF$30.00+
- Angel's Envy Single Barrel OHLQ 108.2 PROOF$30.00+
- Angel's Envy Single Barrel OHLQ 109.9 PROOF$30.00+
- Baker's Single Barrel 107 Proof$17.00+
- Benchmark Single Barrel$8.00+
- Blanton's$50.00+
- Buffalo Trace Single Barrel NCBC$10.00+
- Bulleit Single Barrel OHLQ$17.00+
- EH Taylor Single Barrel$60.00+
- Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Single Barrel CBC$20.00+
- Four Roses Barrel Proof Single Barrel CBC$22.00+
- Four Roses Single Barrel$12.00+
- Henry McKenna 10 Year$20.00+
- High West American Prarie Single Barrel OHLQ$22.00+
- High West Double Rye Single Barrel OHLQ$22.00+
- Jefferson's Old Rum Cask Single Barrel OHLQ$29.00+
- Jefferson's Pritchard Hill Cabernet Cask Single Barrel OHLQ$29.00+
- Jefferson's Twin Oak Single Barrel OHLQ$29.00+
- Knob Creek Single Barrel$19.00+
- Maker's Mark OHLQ Backyard BBQ$20.00+
- Maker's Mark OHLQ Bonfire$20.00+
- Maker's Mark OHLQ Lakeside Sipper$20.00+
- Maker's Mark OHLQ Toasted French Spice$20.00+
- Maker's Mark Single Barrel OHLQ Chai Latte$20.00+
- Maker's Mark Single Barrel OHLQ Pumpkin Pie$20.00+
- Maker's Mark Single Barrel OHLQ Red Velvet$20.00+
- Maker's Mark Single Barrel OHLQ Warm Apple Cider$20.00+
- Mattingly Symphony Cask Single Barrel Bourbon OHLQ$35.00+
- Old Forester 100 Proof Single Barrel OHLQ$17.00+
- Old Forester Single Barrel Barrel Strength CBC$19.00+
- Old Soul High Rye Single Barrel$22.00+
- Penelope 9 year Bourbon$22.00+
- Rabbithole Cavehill Barrel Strength Single Barrel OHLQ$48.00+
- River Roots Single Barrel 5 Year Bourbon$18.00+
- Russell's Reserve Single Barrel$19.00+
- Russell's Reserve Single Barrel CBC$19.00+
- Wathen's Single Barrel Bourbon$14.00+
- Weller Full Proof Single Barrel Bourbon CBC$40.00+
- Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit$22.00+
- Yellowstone Single Barrel Bourbon OHLQ 109 Proof$20.00+
- Yellowstone Single Barrel Bourbon OHLQ 115 Proof$20.00+
Wheated Bourbon
Rye
- Angel's Envy Rye$29.00+
- Bardstown Origin Series Rye$22.00+
- Basil Hayden Malted Rye$19.00+
- Bulliet Rye$10.00+
- EH Taylor Straight Rye$23.00+
- Elijah Craig Rye$9.00+
- Heaven's Door 10 Year Rye$27.00+
- High West Double Rye$12.00+
- High West Rendezvous Rye$25.00+
- Jefferson's Ocean Rye$32.00+
- Knob Creek Rye$10.00+
- Michter's Single Barrel Rye$15.00+
- New Riff 6 Year Malted Rye$22.00+
- New Riff Balboa Rye$19.00+
- New Riff Rye$15.00+
- New Riff Rye Single Barrel CBC #56$19.00+
- Old Ezra 7 Year Barrel Proof Rye$27.00+
- Old Forester Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye$36.00+
- Pikesville$17.00+
- Pinhook High Proof Rye$16.00+
- Rabbithole Boxergrail Rye Whiskey$15.00+
- Rittenhouse Rye$8.00+
- Rittenhouse Rye Single Barrel NCBC$15.00+
- Ruddell's Mill Rye$17.00+
- Russell's Reserve 6 Year Rye$13.00+
- Sazerac Rye$10.00+
- Smoke Wagon Rye$20.00+
- Smooth Ambler Cask Strength 5 Year Rye$19.00+
- Templeton 10 Year Single Barrel Rye$42.00+
- Tom's Foolery Bonded Rye$13.00+
- Tom's Foolery Single Barrel Rye CBC$17.00+
- Western Reserve 8 Year Straight Rye CBC$17.00+
- Wild Turkey 101 Rye$10.00+
- Willett 4 Year Rye$27.00+
- Woodford Rye$10.00+
Scotch
Speyside
Islay
Highlands
Blends
World Whiskey
American Whiskey
- Bardstown Four Square Collaboration American Whiskey$60.00+
- Bernheim Barrel Proof Wheat Whiskey$21.00+
- Clermont Steep$20.00+
- Courage & Conviction Malt Whiskey Bourbon Cask$35.00+
- Courage & Conviction Malt Whiskey Cuvee Red Wine Cask$35.00+
- Little Book 2022$40.00+
- Michter's Unblended American Whiskey$16.00+
- Michters US 1 Sour Mash Whiskey$13.00+
- Middlewest Olorosso Wheat Whiskey$12.00+
- Old Elk 10 Year Straight Wheat Whiskey$42.00+
- Old Elk Wheat N' Rye$35.00+
- Orphan Barrel Fable and Folly$40.00+
- Westward American Single Malt Pinot Noir Cask$31.00+
- Westward American Single Malt Whiskey$26.00+
- Westward Whiskey Single Malt Stout Cask$31.00+
- Wild Turkey Master's Keep Unforgotten$70.00+
- Woodford Malt Whiskey$12.00+
- Woodford Wheat Whiskey$10.00+
Canadian Whiskey
Irish Whiskey
Japanese Whiskey
- Hakushu 12$70.00+
- Hibiki Harmony$44.00+
- Kaiyo "The Unicorn" 10$22.00+
- Nikka Coffey Grain$25.00+
- Nikka Coffey Malt$27.00+
- Nikka From the Barrel$45.00+
- Nikka Single Malt Miyagikyo$35.00+
- Nikka Single Malt Yoichi$35.00+
- Suntory Toki$12.00+
- Suntory World Whiskey AO$20.00+
- Tattori Japanese Whiskey$13.00+
- Tiger Thiccc Blended Whiskey$25.00+
- Yamazaki 12$70.00+
Tennessee Whiskey
- Gentlemen Jack$12.00+
- George Dickel #12$10.00+
- George Dickel 8$8.00+
- George Dickel Bottled In Bond$10.00+
- George Dickel Rye$8.00+
- Jack Daniel's$8.00+
- Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Barrel Proof$22.00+
- Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye$25.00+
- Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Select$13.00+
- Jack Daniels Sinatra$52.00+
Agave
Tequila
- Casamigos Blanco$15.00+
- Patron Silver$15.00+
- Don Julio Blanco$16.00+
- Corazon Blanco$8.00+
- Casamigos Anejo$18.00+
- Casamigos Reposado$17.00+
- Clase Azul Reposado$56.00+
- Don Julio 1942$54.00+
- Corazon Expressiones Thomas H Handy$25.00+
- Cuervo Reserva De La Familia Anejo$65.00+
- Don Julio Reposado$20.00+
- El Tesoro Blanco$15.00+
- Herradura Anejo$18.00+
- Lobos Extra Anejo$35.00+
- Lobos Reposado$17.00+
- Siete Leguas Anejo$20.00+
Mezcal
Brandy
- Barsol Quebranta Pisco$10.00+
- Boulard Calvados$12.00+
- Casterede Armagnac$13.00+
- Davidoff VS$9.00+
- Hennessy Paradis$315.00+
- Hennessy VS$12.00+
- Hennessy VSOP$18.00+
- Hennessy XO$84.00+
- Jelinek Pear Brandy$11.00+
- Louis XIII$94.00+
- Martell Cordon Bleu$98.00+
- Paul John XO$60.00+
- Remy Martin 1738$17.00+
- Remy Martin XO$78.00+
- Sacred Bond$8.00+