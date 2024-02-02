Hermanos - Concord 11 Hills Avenue
Food
Sopas
- Beef Chile$6.00
Sirloin beef slow cooked with pinto beans, tomatoes, and spices, topped with onions, scallions & cheese
- Vegetarian Chile$6.00
Kidney, garbanzo and black beans with tomatoes, chilies and spices garnished with scallions
- Soup of the Day$6.00
Ask your server about today's selection
- Hermanos Cornbread$4.00
Ensaladas
- Ensalada de Casa Small$5.00
Shaved lettuce piled high with tomatoes, black olives, onions, scallions, cheese, guacamole, cilantro, sour cream or yogurt, our famous garlic dressing and a tortilla chip garnish
- Tostada$10.50
A crisp flat corn tortilla topped with refried beans, covered with melted cheese and piled high with lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, onions, olives, cheese, cilantro, sour cream or yogurt, and our delicious garlic dressing
- Nacho Salad$12.50
A layer of blue corn tortilla chips and jalapeños smothered in melted cheese and topped off with our house salad
- Taco Salad$12.50
A crispy fried flour tortilla bowl filled with our house salad
- Ensalada de Avocado$13.00
Mixed field greens, carrots, grape tomatoes and avocado with our creamy avocado dressing
- Ensalada de Casa Large$10.00
Shaved lettuce piled high with tomatoes, black olives, onions, scallions, cheese, guacamole, cilantro, sour cream or yogurt, our famous garlic dressing and a tortilla chip garnish
Dips
Aperitivos
- Inside-out Jalapeno Poppers
Cream cheese and chopped jalapeños rolled in house-made toasted cornbread crumbs, deep-fried and served with guacamole
- Flautas
Chicken rolled into a fried corn tortilla, topped with chili sauce, guacamole and sour cream
- Taquitos
Pork rolled into a fried corn tortilla topped with guacamole
- Las Bombas Pocas
Cabot cheddar and jack cheeses, jalapeños, and a dash of green Tabasco sauce, fried in a corn tortilla
- Baby Chiminchangas
Your choice of refried beans, chicken, pork or beef, rolled with cheese in a fried flour tortilla
- Las Bombas Pocas Con Pollo
Chicken with Cabot cheddar and jack cheeses, jalapeños, and a dash of green Tabasco sauce fried, in a corn tortilla
- Appetizer Platter$27.00
2 Flautas, 2 Taquitos, 2 Baby Bean Chimis and a Baby Green Chili Quesadilla on a bed of tortilla chips served with guacamole, frijole dip and sour cream (no substitutions)
- Chips & Salsa$4.00
Full Size Nacho
- Full Chicken Garlic Nacho$18.00
Chicken, cheese, and jalapeños topped with garlic dressing
- Full Betty & Shirl's Nacho$20.00
Chicken, avocado, jalapeños, topped with garlic dressing and cilantro
- Full Jake's Nacho$19.00
Chicken, black olives, scallions, jalapeños, and our garlic dressing
- Full Karrie's Nacho$20.00
Hermanos frijole dip, onions, tomatoes, green chilies, garlic, and cilantro
- Full Rebecca's Nacho$20.00
Black beans, avocado slices, tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions, and cilantro
- Full BYO Nacho$11.00
Start with our Classic Cheese Nachos: Chips, cheese and jalapeños
Half Size Nacho
- Half Chicken Garlic Nacho$10.00
Chicken, cheese, and jalapeños topped with garlic dressing
- Half Betty & Shirl's Nacho$12.00
Chicken, avocado, jalapeños, topped with garlic dressing and cilantro
- Half Jake's Nacho$11.00
Chicken, black olives, scallions, jalapeños, and our garlic dressing
- Half Karrie's Nacho$12.00
Hermanos frijole dip, onions, tomatoes, green chilies, garlic, and cilantro
- Half Rebecca's Nacho$12.00
Black beans, avocado slices, tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions, and cilantro
- Half BYO Nacho$7.50
Start with our Classic Cheese Nachos: Chips, cheese and jalapeños
Platos Principales
- Hermanos House Burrito$10.00
Flour or whole wheat tortilla filled with refried beans, Mexican rice, cheese, onions, black olives, scallions, and tomatoes
- Talapia Burrito$17.00
Tortilla-crusted tilapia, avocado, chipotle sour cream, lettuce, scallion and tomato rolled into a whole wheat tortilla
- Happy Burrito$16.00
Seitan, Mexican rice, black beans, avocado, scallions, and vegan cheese in a wheat tortilla garnished with cilantro and guacamole
- The Chimichanga$17.50
Refried beans, rice, and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and deep-fried with your choice of chicken, pork, beef or seitan
- Hermanos Special Chimichanga$20.00
House favorite! Mexican rice, tomatoes, and avocado with your choice of chicken, pork, beef, or seitan, deep-fried smothered with enchilada sauce or chile, and garnished with cheese
- Amy's Chimichanga$17.50
Chicken, broccoli, and our famous garlic dressing in a deep-fried flour tortilla
- Enchilito$14.00
Refried beans, rice, and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and covered in enchilada sauce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream or yogurt, and fresh cilantro
- Crunchy Taco$5.00
Fried corn taco shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, black olives, onions, scallions and your choice of chicken, pork, beef, beans and rice, or seitan
- Two Crunchy Tacos$9.00
Fried corn taco shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, black olives, onions, scallions and your choice of chicken, pork, beef, beans and rice, or seitan
- Soft Taco$7.50
Soft flour tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese, black olives, onions, scallions and your choice of chicken, pork, beef, beans and rice, or seitan
- Two Soft Tacos$14.00
Soft flour tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese, black olives, onions, scallions and your choice of chicken, pork, beef, beans and rice, or seitan
- Fish Taco$8.50
Tortilla-crusted tilapia, shredded cabbage, tomatoes and chipotle sour cream in a soft flour tortilla
- Two Fish Tacos$15.00
Tortilla-crusted tilapia, shredded cabbage, tomatoes and chipotle sour cream in a soft flour tortilla
- Enchilada$7.50
A corn tortilla baked in spicy red or mild green chili sauce Cheese, black olives, and onions
- Two Enchiladas$14.00
A corn tortilla baked in spicy red or mild green chili sauce Cheese, black olives, and onions
- Small Mexican Pizza$7.50
A baked flour tortilla covered with red chili sauce and cheese, heated under the broiler and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, scallions, black olives, cheese, and fresh cilantro
- Large Mexican Pizza$12.00
A baked flour tortilla covered with red chili sauce and cheese, heated under the broiler and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, scallions, black olives, cheese, and fresh cilantro
- Small Quesadilla$6.00
A flour tortilla layered with a Cabot cheddar and jack cheese blend, grilled to perfection and folded over your choice of filling
- Large Quesadilla$11.00
A flour tortilla layered with a Cabot cheddar and jack cheese blend, grilled to perfection and folded over your choice of filling
- Quesadilla de Marisco$20.00
Shrimp, fresh avocado, Havarti-dill cheese, and green chilies
- Quesadilla de Portobello$16.50
Shrimp, fresh avocado, Havarti-dill cheese, and green chilies
- Quesadilla de Eduardo$20.00
Sauteed onions, scallions, black olives, tomatoes, and jalapeños with your choice of pork, chicken, beef, seitan, shrimp, or beans
- Quesadilla de Avocado$16.50
Avocado, green chilies, tomatoes and onions
Especialidades de la Casa
- Stuffed Green Chili Con Huevos$12.00
Two whole green chilies stuffed with pepper-jack cheese, baked on a bed of corn tortilla strips in an egg and cheese casserole, topped with red chili sauce and garnished with blue corn tortilla chips
- Carne Estufa$20.00
Sirloin beef cooked in a red chili sauce, served on a platter with our Mexican rice, a mini house salad, your choice of beans and tortillas on the side. *Also available with chicken
- Taco Pastor$19.00
Served on two overlapping soft corn tortillas sautéed with tomatoes, black olives, onions, scallions, jalapeños, cheese, cilantro and your choice of pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, seitan, or beans and rice
- Pastor de Avocado$20.00
Sautéed with tomatoes, onions, olives, scallions and jalapeños rolled in a flour tortilla with avocado, cheese, cilantro, a squeeze of lemon and your choice of pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, seitan, or beans and rice
- GF Pastor de Avocado$20.00
A healthy portion of Mexican rice topped with sautéed tomatoes, olives, onions, scallions, jalapeños, cilantro, fresh avocado and sour cream with your choice of pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, seitan, or beans
- Meat Empanada$7.00
- Veggie Empanada$7.00
In House Sides
- Large Sour Cream$3.00
- Large Yogurt$3.00
- Large Guacamole$8.00
- Small Garlic Dressing$1.50
- Small Avo Dressing$1.50
- Small Red Ench$1.50
- Small Green Ench$1.50
- Small Bean Dip$1.50
- Large Bean Dip$6.00
- Small Chipotle Dip$1.50
- Large Chipotle Dip$6.00
- Small Chile Dip$1.50
- Large Chile Dip$6.00
- Small Veg Chile Dip$1.50
- Large Veg Chile Dip$6.00
- Half Avocado$4.00
- Whole Avocado$7.00
- Ice Cream Scoop$3.50
- Corn Torts 6in (2)$2.00
- Flour Torts 6in (2)$2.00
- Flour Torts 12in (2)$3.00
- Beef$9.00
- Chicken$9.00
- Pork$9.00
- Chips & Salsa$4.00
Takeout Specific Extras
- 2oz Sour Cream or Yogurt$1.00
- 4oz Sour Cream or Yogurt$1.50
- 8oz Sour Cream or Yogurt$2.50
- 16oz Sour Cream or Yogurt$4.50
- 2oz Salsa$1.50
- 4oz Salsa$2.50
- 8oz Salsa$5.00
- 16oz Salsa$9.00
- 2oz Garlic Dressing$1.50
- 4oz Garlic Dressing$2.50
- 8oz Garlic Dressing$5.00
- 16oz Garlic Dressing$9.00
- 2oz Avocado Dressing$1.50
- 4oz Avocado Dressing$2.50
- 8oz Avocado Dressing$5.00
- 16oz Avocado Dressing$9.00
- 2oz Chipotle Dip$1.50
- 4oz Chipotle Dip$2.50
- 8oz Chipotle Dip$5.00
- 16oz Chipotle Dip$9.00
- 2oz Frijole Dip$1.50
- 4oz Frijole Dip$2.50
- 8oz Frijole Dip$5.00
- 16oz Frijole Dip$9.00
- 2oz Chile Dip$1.50
- 4oz Chile Dip$2.50
- 8oz Chile Dip$5.00
- 16oz Chile Dip$9.00
- 2oz Chile Dip$1.50
- 4oz Chile Dip$2.50
- 8oz Chile Dip$5.00
- 16oz Chile Dip$9.00
- 2oz VEG Chile Dip$1.50
- 4oz VEG Chile Dip$2.50
- 8oz VEG Chile Dip$5.00
- 16oz VEG Chile Dip$9.00
- 2oz Enchilada Sauce$1.50
- 4oz Enchilada Sauce$2.50
- 8oz Enchilada Sauce$5.00
- 16oz Enchilada Sauce$9.00
- 2oz Guacamole$2.00
- 4oz Guacamole$3.50
- 8oz Guacamole$7.00
- 16oz Guacamole$12.00
- 8oz Beef$9.00
- 16oz Beef$12.00
- 8oz Chicken$9.00
- 16oz Chicken$16.00
- 8oz Seitan$9.00
- 16oz Seitan$16.00
Desserts
Drinks
Beer
- Corona$6.00
- Corona Premier$6.00
- Heineken Zero$5.00
- Sam's Seasonal$5.00
- Btl Dos Equis$6.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Dos Equis Amber$7.00
- Henniker Flapjack$7.00
- Maine Beer Lunch$9.00
- Great North Imperial Pale Ale$8.00
- Cloud Candy Double IPA$8.00
- Liars Bench Love Duck Pale Ale$7.00
- Stoneface Porter$8.00
- Jack's Abby Lager$7.00
- Citizen Cider$7.00
- Tecate$6.00
- 603 Seltzer$7.00
Liquor
- Bombay Sapphire$12.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- Tito's$12.00
- Pinnacle Whipped$10.00
- Grey Goose$14.00
- Absolut$10.00
- Absolut Citron$10.00
- Jack Daniel's$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Canadien Club$10.00
- Dewar's$12.00
- Wild Turkey$12.00
- Johnny Walker Red$12.00
- Maker's Mark$12.00
- Papa's Pilar$14.00
- Gosling's Black Seal$12.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced$12.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Myer's Dark$12.00
Margaritas
- Hermanos margarita$10.00
- Cuervo Margarita$11.00
- Coco Rita$13.00
- Granite Margarita$11.00
- Mezcal Margarita$10.00
- Amarita$11.00
- Citrita$10.00
- Patron Margarita$17.00
- Horni Margarita$14.00
- Margarita's Margarita$12.00
- 1800 Margarita$13.00
- Razborita$11.00
- Spicy Margarita$11.00
- El Presidente Margarita$12.00
- Key Lime Margarita$9.00
- Conmemorativo Margarita$12.00
- Barrel Project Margarita$14.00
- VIRGIN Margarita$5.00
Cocktails
Tequila
- 1800 Silver$9.00
- 1800 Reposado$9.00
- 1800 Coconut$9.00
- 1800 Anejo$12.00
- 21 Seeds Grapefruit$10.00
- Casamigos Blanco$16.00
- Casamigos Reposado$17.00
- Casamigos Anejo$18.00
- Casmigos Mezcal$18.00
- Corralejo Reposado$14.00
- Don Julio Blanco$15.00
- Don Julio Reposado$17.00
- Don Julio Anejo$17.00
- Don Julio 1942 Anejo$30.00
- Espolon Reposado$9.00
- Herradura Silver$13.00
- Herradura Reposado$14.00
- Herradura Anejo$15.00
- Herradura Ultra$16.00
- Cuervo Especial$6.00
- Cuervo Tradicional$9.00
- Cuervo Reserva de la Familia$27.00
- Mi Campo Reposado$8.00
- Patron Silver$16.00
- Patron Reposado$17.00
- Patron Anejo$18.00
- Sauza Conmemorativo Anejo$8.00
- Sauza Hornitos Reposado$9.00
- Tres Generaciones Plata$13.00
- Tres Generaciones Reposado$13.00
- Tres Generaciones Anejo$14.00
- Xicaru Mexcal$9.00
- Hermanos Own Single Barrel Selection Casa Noble Joven Organic$12.00
Wine
- Riesling, Pacific Rim$8.00
- Chardonnay, St. Francis$10.00
- Chardonnay, Sonoma-Cutrer Russian River$15.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford$10.00
- Pinot Grigio, Stemmari$10.00
- Rose, Chloe$10.00
- Pinot Noir, Meiomi$15.00
- Merlot, Casillero del Diablo$10.00
- Zinfandel, 7 Deadly Zins$10.00
- Malbec, Trapiche "Broquel"$11.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Benziger$12.00
N/A Beverages
Dessert Drinks
Retail
Packaged
- 16 oz Red Salsa$9.00
- 8 oz Red Salsa$5.00
- 8 oz Crazy Salsa$5.00
- 16 oz Crazy Salsa$9.00
- 1/2 lb Blue Chips$4.00
- 1 lb Blue Chips$7.00
- 8 oz Veggie Chile Dip$5.00
- 1 lb Yellow Chips$7.00
- 16 oz Green Salsa$9.00
- 8oz Green Salsa$5.00
- 16oz Guac$12.00
- 32oz Marg Mix$12.00
- 1/2 lb Yellow Chips$4.00
- 8oz Guac$7.00
- 16oz Marg Mix$7.00
- 8oz Dressing$5.00
- 16oz Dressing$9.00
- 8oz Chip Dip$5.00
- 16oz Chip Dip$9.00
- 8oz Bean Dip$5.00
- 16oz Bean Dip$9.00
- 8oz Chile Dip$5.00
- 16oz Chile Dip$9.00
- 16 oz Veggie Chili Dip$9.00