Popular Items

OMG

OMG

$19.00

Italian prosciutto, spicy salami, capocollo, mortadella, porchetta, Smoked mozzarella, roasted artichoke spread, olive spread, roasted tomatoes, shredded lettuce, house-made giardiniera, yellow mustard, and Italian black truffle infused mayo. Mortadella contains pistachios.

Genoa

Genoa

$18.00

Warm shredded rotisserie chicken, house-made pesto, warm roasted tomatoes and mozzarella.

Marinetti

Marinetti

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, avocado, roasted tomatoes, house made pesto, aged balsamic glaze.

All Day San Francisco

Disposable Utensils

CA State Law. We can only provide disposable utensils upon request.

Disposable Utensils

CA State Law. We can only provide disposable utensils upon request.

Sandwiches

OMG

OMG

$19.00

Italian prosciutto, spicy salami, capocollo, mortadella, porchetta, Smoked mozzarella, roasted artichoke spread, olive spread, roasted tomatoes, shredded lettuce, house-made giardiniera, yellow mustard, and Italian black truffle infused mayo. Mortadella contains pistachios.

Polpette

Polpette

$19.00

Beef meatballs (GF) marinated in pomodoro sauce with mozzarella, and caramelized peppers/onions.

Godfather

Godfather

$19.00

Herb roasted beef tenderloin with smoked mozzarella, caramelizad onions and and salsa verde.

Quadronno

Quadronno

$18.00

Prosciutto, burrata, roasted tomatoes and black truffle Infused mayo.

Marinetti

Marinetti

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, avocado, roasted tomatoes, house made pesto, aged balsamic glaze.

Chicken Tetrazzini

Chicken Tetrazzini

$18.00

Rotisserie chicken, mushrooms and peas, in a white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream sauce, with smoked mozzarella.

Genoa

Genoa

$18.00

Warm shredded rotisserie chicken, house-made pesto, warm roasted tomatoes and mozzarella.

Vegan

Vegan

$18.00

Fresh avocado, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions and peppers, house-made giardiniera & vegan pesto.

Bambino

Bambino

$13.00

A child sized ham and cheese sandwich: porchetta & Fontal cheese. Adult-it with extra porchetta, roasted tomatoes and truffle mayo!

Buongiorno

Buongiorno

$12.00

Breakfast sandwich made with two eggs, Fontal cheese, roasted tomatoes, garlic aioli, and our truffle mayo sauce. Choice of 'nduja (spicy sausage), porchetta or avocado.

Pasta

Spaghetti Pomodoro with Meatballs

Spaghetti Pomodoro with Meatballs

$22.00

Our lovely red sauce with tomatoes, onion, garlic, basil and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.

Calabrian Garlic Shrimp Spaghetti

Calabrian Garlic Shrimp Spaghetti

$22.00

Roasted garlicky lemon shrimp with a Calabrian kick with spaghetti… A side of crostini to dip in the sauce isn’t a bad idea.

Chicken Tetrazzini Rotini Pasta

Chicken Tetrazzini Rotini Pasta

$20.00

Rotisserie chicken, mushrooms and peas, in a white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream sauce with smoked mozzarella and fresh made rotini from Berkeley's Phoenix Pastifico. We sprinkle a touch of garlic infused croutons on top.

Pesto Rotini Pasta

Pesto Rotini Pasta

$18.00

House-made pesto with roasted yellow tomatoes on fresh made rotini from Berkeley's Phoenix Pastifico.

Porcini Ravioli in Sage Butter

Porcini Ravioli in Sage Butter

$18.00

Truffle porcini raviolis in a rich sage brown butter sauce.

Ricotta and Spinach Ravioli

Ricotta and Spinach Ravioli

$18.00

Spinach & ricotta ravioli with a vibrant pomodoro sauce and a sprinkle of Parmesan.

Pinsa (Roman Pizza)

Calabrian Shrimp Pinsa

Calabrian Shrimp Pinsa

$22.00

Burrata and Fontal cheese, roasted tomatoes and shrimp spiked with sage brown butter, garlic and Calabrian chilis.

Vesuvio Pinsa

Vesuvio Pinsa

$21.00

Meatball and 'nduja red sauce pinsa with shredded mozzarella, roasted onions and peppers.

Red Sauce Pinsa

Red Sauce Pinsa

$19.00

Rich and flavorful tomato sauce with a hint of Calabrian chili, mozzarella cheese, spicy salami and a sprinkle of Parmesan.

Pesto Sauce Pinsa

Pesto Sauce Pinsa

$20.00

Pesto sauce base with sliced artichokes, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, giardiniera, and a light drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Salads

Gladiator Salad

Gladiator Salad

$19.00

Chopped antipasto salad, italian Prosciutto, spicy salami, copocollo, porchetta, mortadella, smoked mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, on a bed of seasonal greens, with lemon herb vinaigrette.

Mount Etna Salad

Mount Etna Salad

$18.00

Warm roasted farro and roasted vegetables (cauliflower, zucchini, carrots) on a bed of seasonal greens, with marinated gigantes (white beans) and red wine vinaigrette.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$18.00

Sliced mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, house-made pesto, avocado, balsamic glaze on bed of seasonal greens with white wine vinaigrette.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

A classic. Shredded rotisserie chicken, parmesan, imported anchovy, garlic, dijon mustard, romaine lettuce and crostini.

Shrimp Caesar Salad

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$18.00

An updated classic. 6 roasted shrimp, parmesan, imported anchovy, garlic, dijon mustard, romaine lettuce and crostini.

Lite Bites

Antipasto Board for 2

Antipasto Board for 2

$23.00

Lovely selection of meats and cheeses imported from Italy. Served with olives and our toasted crostini.

Cheese Board for 2

Cheese Board for 2

$23.00

Lovely selection of 5 cheeses, Marcona almonds and fig preserves.

Calabrian Garlic Shrimp

Calabrian Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

6 shrimp roasted in garlicky sage brown butter, lemon juice and a kick of Calabrian chili… Served with 4 crostini for dipping.

Beef Meatballs (GF)

Beef Meatballs (GF)

$14.00

4 beef meatballs (GF) in tangy pomodoro sauce. Served with 4 pieces of crostini.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$12.00

Choose 1 or 2 styles: 1- Burrata, balsamic glaze, sea salt and extra virgin olive oil. 2- Avocado, roasted tomato, giardiniera extra virgin olive oil 3- 'Nduja (spicy sausage), Fontal, roasted tomato.

Crostini with Burrata

Crostini with Burrata

$10.00

Creamy burrata with balsamic glaze and our famous bread served lightly toasted with salt, pepper and choice of olive oils.

Crostini

Crostini

$5.00

A loaf of our famous bread served lightly toasted with salt, pepper and choice of olive oils.

Burrata

Burrata

$5.00

Our lovely burrata with a touch of salt and pepper and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Olives - Marinated

Olives - Marinated

$7.00

Castelvetrano & Kalamata olives marinated with citrus, rosemary and garlic.

Gigantes - Marinated

Gigantes - Marinated

$7.00

Giant white beans marinated in red wine vinegar with green and red peppers.

Roasted Artichoke Hearts

Roasted Artichoke Hearts

$13.00

Warm roasted artichoke hearts with roasted tomatoes, Marcona almonds and balsamic glaze.

Heroic Chili Sauce (4oz Jar)

Heroic Chili Sauce (4oz Jar)

$12.00

Calabrian chilis, garlic and extra virgin olive oil.

Seafood Tins from Europe

Stuffed Squid in Ink: Jose Gourmet

Stuffed Squid in Ink: Jose Gourmet

$9.00

Stuffed with their own tentacles and bathed in a sauce of tomato, onion, and ink. Served with warm crostini.

Fried Mussels: Conservas de Cambados

Fried Mussels: Conservas de Cambados

$9.00

Hand-shelled then carefully packed in a rich sauce with just a hint of vinegar and paprika, these truly are the best of Galicia. Served with warm crostini.

Scallops: Conservas de Cambados

Scallops: Conservas de Cambados

$9.00

Zamburinas are small tender scallops that are a favorite in Galicia in Northwest Spain. They are prepared in a tomato and paprika sauce called 'Salsa Gallega.' Served with warm crostini.

Razor Clams in Brine: Conservas de Cambados

Razor Clams in Brine: Conservas de Cambados

$16.00

Harvested in the cold winter months from the pristine waters of northern Spain, the firm texture and rich flavor of these clams make them a true prize to be tasted. Served with warm crostini.

White Tuna Belly: Conservas de Cambados

White Tuna Belly: Conservas de Cambados

$15.00Out of stock

The Ventresca is taken from fresh-caught bonito from the north coast of Galicia (Puerto de Burela). It is the most tender and juicy part of the tuna, and its delicate layers are carefully canned by artisans. Olive oil is then added for extra flavor that improves with the passage of time. Served with crostini.

White Tuna: Conservas de Cambados

White Tuna: Conservas de Cambados

$11.00

This Galician white tuna is a unique product, processed fresh using traditional methods and packaged in high quality olive oil. This tuna is marinated to reach optimal flavor, managing to satisfy the most demanding palates. Served with warm crostini.

Octopus in Galician Sauce: Conservas de Cambados

Octopus in Galician Sauce: Conservas de Cambados

$12.00

Captured in the North East and Eastern and Central Atlantic, our octopus is mixed with two essential ingredients: olive oil and garlic, which give it a special aroma, keeping its original flavor unaltered. Served with warm crostini.

Smoked Oyster: Ekone Co

Smoked Oyster: Ekone Co

$12.00

Fresh Willapa Bay oysters are steamed and opened, then brined in small batches. The brined oysters are then placed meticulously on stainless steel racks and smoked using maple chips. Served with crostini.

Branzino Grigliato: IASA

Branzino Grigliato: IASA

$11.00

Sustainably farmed branzino fished from waters off the coast of Campania are cleaned, gently grilled and hand-packed in tins with mild olive oil. Served with warm crostini.

Sardines; Espinaler

Sardines; Espinaler

$10.00

We have never tried a sardine more delicate and mild than those of Galicia. A tender, mild sardine, with the delicate taste of the sea but without any strong fishy flavors. Served with crostini.

Snacks/Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

Coffee and Zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso, dusted with cocoa powder.

Gelato - Strawberry Marscapone

$9.00
Toffee Milk Chocolate Cookie from Hot Cookie

Toffee Milk Chocolate Cookie from Hot Cookie

$2.25

We get the cough from the Castro's own Hot Cookie and we bake the cookies fresh each day in house..... YUM

Sea Salt Potato Chips

Sea Salt Potato Chips

$3.00
Jalapeño Potato Chips

Jalapeño Potato Chips

$3.00
BBQ Potato Chips

BBQ Potato Chips

$3.00
Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips

Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips

$3.00
Tartuflanghe Truffle Chips

Tartuflanghe Truffle Chips

$5.00

Crunchy and thick! Seasoned with Italian freeze-dried Truffle (Tuber aestivum Vitt.)

Drinks

Tomarchio Organic Limonata (Lemon)

Tomarchio Organic Limonata (Lemon)

$4.00
Tomarchio Organic Aranciata Rosa (Blood Orange)

Tomarchio Organic Aranciata Rosa (Blood Orange)

$4.00
San Pellegrino Pomegranate & Orange

San Pellegrino Pomegranate & Orange

$4.00
Iced Tea - Unsweetened

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Coke

Coke

$4.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$4.00

My daughter didn't want we using plastic bottles anymore … so here we are now selling reusable aluminum water bottles. !00% recyclable and reusable.

Wine

Wine

Wine is available for purchase from Swirl on Castro Staff: Glasses, half glasses and bottles. We will let them know you are thirsty! Join their Wine Club! It includes access to their spectacular secret garden.

Be Heroic

It's always a good time to show your Pride.
Be Heroic Hat

Be Heroic Hat

$17.00

Heroic Catering

Catering Packs

Sandwiches and/or Salads for 6

$105.00

6 individually wrapped sandwiches or salads of your choice.

Sandwiches and/or Salads for 12

$200.00

12 individually wrapped sandwiches or salads of your choice.

Roman Pinsas for 6

$110.00

We use the epic pinsa bases from Montesacro Pinsaria and then add our our fresh ingredients.

Roman Pinsas for 12

$215.00

We use the epic pinsa bases from Montesacro Pinsaria and then add our our fresh ingredients.

Antipasto for 6

$130.00

Imported Italian meats like prosciutto, capocollo, mortadella, spicy salami, and porchetta, with some burrata and bufula mozzarella. Comes with crostini and a few other tasty bites.... We can make this vegetarian by swapping out the meats for a variety of cheeses.

Antipasto for 12

$255.00

Imported Italian meats like prosciutto, capocollo, mortadella, spicy salami, and porchetta, with some burrata and bufula mozzarella. Comes with crostini and a few other tasty bites.... We can make this vegetarian by swapping out the meats for a variety of cheeses.

Salad Bowl for 6

$98.00

Organic greens, fresh veggies and house made dressings. Served in a large bowl and meant to be shared.

Salad Bowl for 12

$195.00

Organic greens, fresh veggies and house made dressings. Served in a large bowl and meant to be shared. choice of up to 2 styles

Cookies for 6

$12.00

We bake toffee milk chocolate chip cookies from Hot Cookie daily. YUM!

Sodas for 6

$18.00

Organic Italian sodas, Coke or Diet Coke

Chips for 6

$18.00

A selection of kettle cooked chips.