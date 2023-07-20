White Tuna Belly: Conservas de Cambados

The Ventresca is taken from fresh-caught bonito from the north coast of Galicia (Puerto de Burela). It is the most tender and juicy part of the tuna, and its delicate layers are carefully canned by artisans. Olive oil is then added for extra flavor that improves with the passage of time. Served with crostini.