Heroic Italian San Francisco
Popular Items
OMG
Italian prosciutto, spicy salami, capocollo, mortadella, porchetta, Smoked mozzarella, roasted artichoke spread, olive spread, roasted tomatoes, shredded lettuce, house-made giardiniera, yellow mustard, and Italian black truffle infused mayo. Mortadella contains pistachios.
Genoa
Warm shredded rotisserie chicken, house-made pesto, warm roasted tomatoes and mozzarella.
Marinetti
Fresh Mozzarella, avocado, roasted tomatoes, house made pesto, aged balsamic glaze.
All Day San Francisco
Disposable Utensils
Sandwiches
OMG
Italian prosciutto, spicy salami, capocollo, mortadella, porchetta, Smoked mozzarella, roasted artichoke spread, olive spread, roasted tomatoes, shredded lettuce, house-made giardiniera, yellow mustard, and Italian black truffle infused mayo. Mortadella contains pistachios.
Polpette
Beef meatballs (GF) marinated in pomodoro sauce with mozzarella, and caramelized peppers/onions.
Godfather
Herb roasted beef tenderloin with smoked mozzarella, caramelizad onions and and salsa verde.
Quadronno
Prosciutto, burrata, roasted tomatoes and black truffle Infused mayo.
Marinetti
Fresh Mozzarella, avocado, roasted tomatoes, house made pesto, aged balsamic glaze.
Chicken Tetrazzini
Rotisserie chicken, mushrooms and peas, in a white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream sauce, with smoked mozzarella.
Genoa
Warm shredded rotisserie chicken, house-made pesto, warm roasted tomatoes and mozzarella.
Vegan
Fresh avocado, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions and peppers, house-made giardiniera & vegan pesto.
Bambino
A child sized ham and cheese sandwich: porchetta & Fontal cheese. Adult-it with extra porchetta, roasted tomatoes and truffle mayo!
Buongiorno
Breakfast sandwich made with two eggs, Fontal cheese, roasted tomatoes, garlic aioli, and our truffle mayo sauce. Choice of 'nduja (spicy sausage), porchetta or avocado.
Pasta
Spaghetti Pomodoro with Meatballs
Our lovely red sauce with tomatoes, onion, garlic, basil and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.
Calabrian Garlic Shrimp Spaghetti
Roasted garlicky lemon shrimp with a Calabrian kick with spaghetti… A side of crostini to dip in the sauce isn’t a bad idea.
Chicken Tetrazzini Rotini Pasta
Rotisserie chicken, mushrooms and peas, in a white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream sauce with smoked mozzarella and fresh made rotini from Berkeley's Phoenix Pastifico. We sprinkle a touch of garlic infused croutons on top.
Pesto Rotini Pasta
House-made pesto with roasted yellow tomatoes on fresh made rotini from Berkeley's Phoenix Pastifico.
Porcini Ravioli in Sage Butter
Truffle porcini raviolis in a rich sage brown butter sauce.
Ricotta and Spinach Ravioli
Spinach & ricotta ravioli with a vibrant pomodoro sauce and a sprinkle of Parmesan.
Pinsa (Roman Pizza)
Calabrian Shrimp Pinsa
Burrata and Fontal cheese, roasted tomatoes and shrimp spiked with sage brown butter, garlic and Calabrian chilis.
Vesuvio Pinsa
Meatball and 'nduja red sauce pinsa with shredded mozzarella, roasted onions and peppers.
Red Sauce Pinsa
Rich and flavorful tomato sauce with a hint of Calabrian chili, mozzarella cheese, spicy salami and a sprinkle of Parmesan.
Pesto Sauce Pinsa
Pesto sauce base with sliced artichokes, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, giardiniera, and a light drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Salads
Gladiator Salad
Chopped antipasto salad, italian Prosciutto, spicy salami, copocollo, porchetta, mortadella, smoked mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, on a bed of seasonal greens, with lemon herb vinaigrette.
Mount Etna Salad
Warm roasted farro and roasted vegetables (cauliflower, zucchini, carrots) on a bed of seasonal greens, with marinated gigantes (white beans) and red wine vinaigrette.
Caprese Salad
Sliced mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, house-made pesto, avocado, balsamic glaze on bed of seasonal greens with white wine vinaigrette.
Chicken Caesar Salad
A classic. Shredded rotisserie chicken, parmesan, imported anchovy, garlic, dijon mustard, romaine lettuce and crostini.
Shrimp Caesar Salad
An updated classic. 6 roasted shrimp, parmesan, imported anchovy, garlic, dijon mustard, romaine lettuce and crostini.
Lite Bites
Antipasto Board for 2
Lovely selection of meats and cheeses imported from Italy. Served with olives and our toasted crostini.
Cheese Board for 2
Lovely selection of 5 cheeses, Marcona almonds and fig preserves.
Calabrian Garlic Shrimp
6 shrimp roasted in garlicky sage brown butter, lemon juice and a kick of Calabrian chili… Served with 4 crostini for dipping.
Beef Meatballs (GF)
4 beef meatballs (GF) in tangy pomodoro sauce. Served with 4 pieces of crostini.
Bruschetta
Choose 1 or 2 styles: 1- Burrata, balsamic glaze, sea salt and extra virgin olive oil. 2- Avocado, roasted tomato, giardiniera extra virgin olive oil 3- 'Nduja (spicy sausage), Fontal, roasted tomato.
Crostini with Burrata
Creamy burrata with balsamic glaze and our famous bread served lightly toasted with salt, pepper and choice of olive oils.
Crostini
A loaf of our famous bread served lightly toasted with salt, pepper and choice of olive oils.
Burrata
Our lovely burrata with a touch of salt and pepper and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Olives - Marinated
Castelvetrano & Kalamata olives marinated with citrus, rosemary and garlic.
Gigantes - Marinated
Giant white beans marinated in red wine vinegar with green and red peppers.
Roasted Artichoke Hearts
Warm roasted artichoke hearts with roasted tomatoes, Marcona almonds and balsamic glaze.
Heroic Chili Sauce (4oz Jar)
Calabrian chilis, garlic and extra virgin olive oil.
Seafood Tins from Europe
Stuffed Squid in Ink: Jose Gourmet
Stuffed with their own tentacles and bathed in a sauce of tomato, onion, and ink. Served with warm crostini.
Fried Mussels: Conservas de Cambados
Hand-shelled then carefully packed in a rich sauce with just a hint of vinegar and paprika, these truly are the best of Galicia. Served with warm crostini.
Scallops: Conservas de Cambados
Zamburinas are small tender scallops that are a favorite in Galicia in Northwest Spain. They are prepared in a tomato and paprika sauce called 'Salsa Gallega.' Served with warm crostini.
Razor Clams in Brine: Conservas de Cambados
Harvested in the cold winter months from the pristine waters of northern Spain, the firm texture and rich flavor of these clams make them a true prize to be tasted. Served with warm crostini.
White Tuna Belly: Conservas de Cambados
The Ventresca is taken from fresh-caught bonito from the north coast of Galicia (Puerto de Burela). It is the most tender and juicy part of the tuna, and its delicate layers are carefully canned by artisans. Olive oil is then added for extra flavor that improves with the passage of time. Served with crostini.
White Tuna: Conservas de Cambados
This Galician white tuna is a unique product, processed fresh using traditional methods and packaged in high quality olive oil. This tuna is marinated to reach optimal flavor, managing to satisfy the most demanding palates. Served with warm crostini.
Octopus in Galician Sauce: Conservas de Cambados
Captured in the North East and Eastern and Central Atlantic, our octopus is mixed with two essential ingredients: olive oil and garlic, which give it a special aroma, keeping its original flavor unaltered. Served with warm crostini.
Smoked Oyster: Ekone Co
Fresh Willapa Bay oysters are steamed and opened, then brined in small batches. The brined oysters are then placed meticulously on stainless steel racks and smoked using maple chips. Served with crostini.
Branzino Grigliato: IASA
Sustainably farmed branzino fished from waters off the coast of Campania are cleaned, gently grilled and hand-packed in tins with mild olive oil. Served with warm crostini.
Sardines; Espinaler
We have never tried a sardine more delicate and mild than those of Galicia. A tender, mild sardine, with the delicate taste of the sea but without any strong fishy flavors. Served with crostini.
Snacks/Dessert
Tiramisu
Coffee and Zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso, dusted with cocoa powder.
Gelato - Strawberry Marscapone
Toffee Milk Chocolate Cookie from Hot Cookie
We get the cough from the Castro's own Hot Cookie and we bake the cookies fresh each day in house..... YUM
Sea Salt Potato Chips
Jalapeño Potato Chips
BBQ Potato Chips
Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips
Tartuflanghe Truffle Chips
Crunchy and thick! Seasoned with Italian freeze-dried Truffle (Tuber aestivum Vitt.)
Drinks
Tomarchio Organic Limonata (Lemon)
Tomarchio Organic Aranciata Rosa (Blood Orange)
San Pellegrino Pomegranate & Orange
Iced Tea - Unsweetened
Diet Coke
Coke
Bottled Water
My daughter didn't want we using plastic bottles anymore … so here we are now selling reusable aluminum water bottles. !00% recyclable and reusable.
Wine
Wine is available for purchase from Swirl on Castro Staff: Glasses, half glasses and bottles. We will let them know you are thirsty! Join their Wine Club! It includes access to their spectacular secret garden.
Be Heroic
Heroic Catering
Catering Packs
Sandwiches and/or Salads for 6
6 individually wrapped sandwiches or salads of your choice.
Sandwiches and/or Salads for 12
12 individually wrapped sandwiches or salads of your choice.
Roman Pinsas for 6
We use the epic pinsa bases from Montesacro Pinsaria and then add our our fresh ingredients.
Roman Pinsas for 12
We use the epic pinsa bases from Montesacro Pinsaria and then add our our fresh ingredients.
Antipasto for 6
Imported Italian meats like prosciutto, capocollo, mortadella, spicy salami, and porchetta, with some burrata and bufula mozzarella. Comes with crostini and a few other tasty bites.... We can make this vegetarian by swapping out the meats for a variety of cheeses.
Antipasto for 12
Imported Italian meats like prosciutto, capocollo, mortadella, spicy salami, and porchetta, with some burrata and bufula mozzarella. Comes with crostini and a few other tasty bites.... We can make this vegetarian by swapping out the meats for a variety of cheeses.
Salad Bowl for 6
Organic greens, fresh veggies and house made dressings. Served in a large bowl and meant to be shared.
Salad Bowl for 12
Organic greens, fresh veggies and house made dressings. Served in a large bowl and meant to be shared. choice of up to 2 styles
Cookies for 6
We bake toffee milk chocolate chip cookies from Hot Cookie daily. YUM!
Sodas for 6
Organic Italian sodas, Coke or Diet Coke
Chips for 6
A selection of kettle cooked chips.