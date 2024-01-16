Skip to Main content
Leña
We are not accepting online orders right now.
2720 Brush St., Detroit, MI 48201
House Cocktails
Gin & Tonic 1
$15.00
GIn & Tonic 2
$15.00
Gin & Tonic 3
$15.00
barcelona
$13.00
san sebastion
$14.00
bilbao
$15.00
tarragona
$16.00
figueras
$16.00
madrid
$14.00
no proof 1
$11.00
no proof 2
$11.00
sangria glass
$12.00
Out of stock
sangria bottle
$46.00
Lost Kerchiefs
$14.00
La Reina
$16.00
Tilted Windmills
$12.00
Leña Location and Ordering Hours
(248) 915-0348
Open now
• Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
Order online
