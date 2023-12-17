Hero's Sports Bar & Grill - 2023 14346 S Western Ave
FOOD
Meals
4 pieces of catfish w/fries
COMBOS
- 3 Wings / 3 Shrimp$14.00
- 5 Wings / 3 Shrimp$18.00
- 4 Wings / 2 Fish fillets$20.00
- 1 Catfish Fillet / 2 Wings/ 2 Shrimp$16.00
- 2 Catfish fillets / 4 Wings$15.00
- 3 Catfish fillets / 4 Shrimp$22.00
- 3 Wings / 3 Shrimp$15.00
- 5 Wings / 3 Shrimp$18.00
- 4 Wings / 2 Catfish fillets$20.00
- 4 Wings / 2 Fish fillets (Copy)$15.00
- 2 Catfish fillets / 4 Shrimp$15.00
- 3 Catfish fillets / 4 Shrimp$22.00
EXTRAS
CATERING
SALADS
DRINKS
Smoothies
Hero's Sports Bar & Grill - 2023 14346 S Western Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(708) 897-0883
Closed • Opens Sunday at 4PM