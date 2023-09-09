hg LAB - LIVE
Catering Stir-Fry Platters
Sesame Garlic Platter
Your choice of base with roasted beef, mushrooms, broccoli, scallions, toasted sesame seeds, and our sesame garlic sauce. We recommend whole wheat noodles for this dish. Served with additional sauce on the side. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12
Spicy Garlic Platter
Your choice of base with roasted chicken, bell peppers, broccoli, red onions, pineapples, parsley, and our spicy garlic sauce. We recommend egg white noodles for this dish. Brown rice makes this dish gluten-free. Served with additional sauce on the side. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12
Red Coconut Curry Platter
Your choice of base with roasted tofu, pineapples, jalapeños, carrots, scallions, cilantro, and our red coconut curry sauce. We recommend brown rice for this dish to make it vegan and gluten-free. Served with additional sauce on the side. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12
Sweet Soy Five Spice Platter
Brown rice, turkey meatballs, green beans, red onions, toasted sesame seeds and our sweet soy five spice sauce. Served with additional sauce on the side. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12
Garlic Butter Chicken Platter
Chesapeake Crab Stir-Fry Platter
Garlic Butter Shrimp Platter
Catering Salad Platters
Cobb Salad Platter
Chopped romaine with roasted chicken, hard-boiled egg, crispy bacon, apples, grape tomatoes, avocado, and crumbled blue cheese. Served with white balsamic vinaigrette on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Gluten-free. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12
Greek Out Salad Platter
Chopped romaine with crunchy chickpeas, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and mediterranean herbs. Served with green goddess dressing on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Gluten-free. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12
Asian Sesame Ginger Platter
Freshly made whole wheat noodles & organic arugula with roasted broccoli, roasted mushrooms, parmesan crisps, and roasted walnuts. Served with rose vinaigrette dressing on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Vegetarian. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12
Kale Chicken Ceasar Salad Platter
Curly kale with roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, herbed focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan, and herbed parmesan breadcrumbs. Served with classic ceasar dressing on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12
Classic Shrimp Caesar Salad Platter
Curly kale with roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, herbed focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan, and herbed parmesan breadcrumbs. Served with classic ceasar dressing on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12
Catering Packages
Stir-fry with Side Salad for 12
Includes your choice of 2 small stir-fry platters and 1 small salad platter. Stir-fry serves 12 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding honeybars or brownies as a treat, and you're all set!
Stir-fry with Side Salad for 30
Includes your choice of 2 large stir-fry platters, 1 small stir-fry platter and 1 large salad platter. Stir-fry serves 30 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding honeybars or brownies as a treat, and you're all set!
Stir-fry with Side Salad for 50
Includes your choice of 4 large stir-fry platters and 2 large salad platters. Stir-fry serves 50 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding honeybars or brownies as a treat, and you're all set!
Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 12
Includes your choice of 2 small stir-fry platters, 1 small salad platter, and individual honeybars. Stir-fry and Honeybars serves 12 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding brownies as a treat, and you're all set!
Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 30
Includes your choice of 2 large stir-fry platters, 1 small stir-fry platter, 1 large salad platter, and individual honeybars. Stir-fry and Honeybars serves 30 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding brownies as a treat, and you're all set!
Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 50
Includes your choice of 4 large stir-fry platters, 2 large salad platters, and individual honeybars. Stir-fry and Honeybars serves 50 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding brownies as a treat, and you're all set!
Beverage Bundle
Includes 2 Grapefruit La Croix Sparkling Water, 2 Lemon La Croix Sparkling Water, and 2 Bottled Spring Water. Serves 6 people.
Soft Drink Bundle
Includes 2 Mexican Coca-Cola, 2 Diet Coke, and 2 Sprite. Serves 6 people.
Honest Tea Bundle
Includes 2 Peach Oolong Tea, 2 Honey Green Tea, and 2 Half Tea & Half Lemonade. Serves 6 people.
Sides, Dessert, and Misc.
Extra Side Sauce
Extra Side Dressing
Extra Portion Noodles
hg At Home
Whole Wheat Noodles (uncooked)
A sleeve containing five of our 5 oz-wt portions of our whole wheat noodles. Perfect for making honeygrow at home! See the honeygrow website for cooking recommendations.
Egg White Noodles (uncooked)
A sleeve containing five of our 5 oz-wt portions of our egg white noodles. Perfect for making honeygrow at home! See the honeygrow website for cooking recommendations.
Sesame Garlic Sauce (Bottle)
An 8 oz-fl squeeze bottle of sauce. Bottled to order. Perfect for making honeygrow at home! See the honeygrow website for cooking recommendations.
Spicy Garlic Sauce (Bottle)
An 8 oz-fl squeeze bottle of sauce. Bottled to order. Perfect for making honeygrow at home! See the honeygrow website for cooking recommendations.
Garlic Butter Sauce (Bottle)
Sweet Soy Five Spice Sauce (Bottle)
An 8 oz-fl squeeze bottle of sauce. Bottled to order. Perfect for making honeygrow at home! See the honeygrow website for cooking recommendations.
Red Coconut Curry Sauce (Bottle)
An 8 oz-fl squeeze bottle of sauce. Bottled to order. Perfect for making honeygrow at home! See the honeygrow website for cooking recommendations.
Classic Caesar Dressing (Bottle)
An 8 oz-fl of dressing. Bottled to order. Perfect for making honeygrow at home! See the honeygrow website for cooking recommendations.