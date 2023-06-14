Hocking Hills Bagel Company 40 North Market Street


Breakfast Sandwiches

Early Riser

$8.75

Avocado, Tomato,Bacon,Egg,Cheese,Rasp Jalps Jam

Wake N' Bacon

$7.50

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

OG Breakie

$7.50

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

The Elvis

$5.75

PB, Banana, Honey

Topless Bagels

Berried Alive

$6.50

Very berry cream cheese, Fresh berries

Bagel and cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel and Cream Cheese Choice

Doz Bagel

$16.99

Half Dz Bagel

$8.99

Single Bagel

$1.50

Lunch Sandwiches

Firehouse

$8.50

Chicken, Buffalo ranch cream cheese, Jalps, Onions

The Philly

$8.50

Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Mayo

Veggie Monster

$7.50

Humnus, All veggies

Green Goddess

$6.00

Cream cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, Onions

Cruz Missile

$7.50

Pepperoni, Prov Cheese, Pizza Sauce

Mack Daddy

$9.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Mayo

I "Ham" Legend

$7.50

Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sauce Choice

Reuben Sammie

$8.25

Corned beef, Swiss, Kraut, Thousand Island dressing

Island Boy

$7.25

Ham, Pinapple slices, dash of cinn, Teriyaki

Littlefoot

$8.00

Roast beef, Cheese, Toppings

Famous Chicken Salad

$8.00

Chicken Salad, Lettuce

Bigfoot Challenge

$18.00

2x roast beef, 2x Cheese, lettuce, mayo

Katie Smith

$7.50

BLT w/ Mayo on a sesame bagel

Salads

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad

$7.75

Chicken, dried cranberries, Pecans, Cheese rasp Vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

$7.75

Corn, Black Beans, Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Southwest Ranch, tomato

BLT Chicken Salad

$7.00

Bacon bits, tomato, Chicken, Cheese, Onions, Choice Dressing

Sides

Side Salad

$4.00

Pickle

$1.50

Chips

$1.50

Potato Salad

$2.00

Macaroni Salad

$2.00

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Cake Pops

$2.50

Buckeye Cakes

$5.50

Cupcakes

$3.00

Cheese Cake

$3.00

Cookie

$4.50

Drinks

pop

$1.00

Tea

$2.00

Juice

$1.00

Energy drinks

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Kids Meal

Kids Meal Ham

$5.00

Ham, Cheese, two toppings, Juice, Chips or apple sauce

Kids Meal Turkey

$5.00

Turkey, Cheese, two toppings, Juice, Chips or apple sauce

Coffee

Latte

$5.50

Iced Latte

$5.50

Brewed Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Cer-Cino

$5.50

Frappuccino

$5.50

Chai latte

$5.25

K-Cups

$22.95

Bags of Coffee

$15.95

Merchandise

T shirt

$20.00

16oz Cup

$19.99

25oz Cup

$24.99