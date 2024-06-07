Houston TX Hot Chicken - Katy, TX 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd R140
NEW FLAVOR ALERT!!!
- Lemon Pepper Sandwich
Our Original Hot Chicken Sandwich Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, Ranch and Fries.$12.99
- Lemon Pepper Sandwich & Tender
Lemon Pepper Sandwich and Tender served w/ House Sauce, Ranch & Fries.$14.99
- Lemon Pepper Sandwich (a la carte)
Our Original Hot Chicken Sandwich Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, & Ranch$9.99
Sandwiches and Tenders
- Plain Chicken Sandwich
All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles and Fries.$11.99
- Original Hot Chicken Sandwich
All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries$12.99
- Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich
All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries$13.99
- Sandwich & Tender
Sandwich and Tender served w/ House Sauce, Slaw, Pickles, & Fries.$14.99
- Tenders and Waffles
2 tenders served with a Belgian waffle, Seasoned Fries, Pickles and House Sauce.$12.99
- Tenders and Slaw
2 Tenders Served with Slaw, Seasoned Fries, Pickles and House Sauce.$11.99
- 3 Tenders and Fries
Served with Fries, Pickles and House Sauce$13.99
Fries
- Cheese Fries
Seasoned concertina fries topped with fresh house made cheese sauce.$5.99
- Loaded Fries
Concertina Fries Topped with Chopped Tenders, Slaw, Pickles & House Sauce.$12.99
- Fusion Fries
Concertina Fries, Chopped Tenders, Cotija & Cheddar Jack, Mangos, Black Bean Corn Relish, Cilantro Dressing & House Sauce.$14.99
Salads
Sides
- Plain Sandwich (a la carte)
All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles.$8.99
- Sandwich (a la carte)
Our Famous Sandwich with Coleslaw, Pickles and House Sauce$9.99
- Cheesy Sandwich (a la carte)
Our Famous Sandwich with Coleslaw, Pickles and House Sauce$10.99
- Coleslaw (side)
Traditional Creamy Slaw$2.50
- Fries (side)
House Seasoning$4.99
- Breast (a la carte)
1 Chicken Breast (Choice of Spice Level)$5.99
- Tender (a la carte)
1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)$3.99
- Waffle (a la carte)
Traditional Liege Waffle with Pearl Sugar Crystals$3.99
- Buns (a la carte)$2.50
- Pickles (side)$2.50
- Chicken Tortilla Soup
Made in-house with shredded chicken topped with fresh made tortilla strips, cheddar jack cheese and cilantro.$4.99
- Extra Sauce
Choice Of: House Sauce, Bbq, Ranch, Maple, Honey$0.50
Drinks
- Fountain Drinks
Pepsi Products$2.50
- 21 oz Chilled House Lemonades$3.99
- 21 oz Frozen House Lemonades$4.99
- 32 oz Chilled House Lemonades$5.99
- 32 oz Frozen House Lemonades$6.99
- Milkshake (21 oz)
VANILLA$4.99
- The Mondi
Half Vanilla Milkshake/Half Frozen Lemonade of your choice$5.99
- Shake N' Waffle$7.50
- Cookie Crumble
Vanilla Shake with Choice of Cookie blended in.$8.99
- Kids Honest Juice
Kids Honest Juice Fruit Punch$1.50
- Pellegrino Sparkling$2.50
- Acqua Panna$2.50
- Red Bull$3.99
- Red Bull (2-Pack)$6.99
Family Packages
- Original Party Package (5 OG or Cheesy Sandwiches, 10 Tenders, 5 Boxes of Fries, 2 Large Sauces, and 10 cookies)
Includes 5 Original or Cheesy Hot Chicken sandwiches, 10 tenders with your choice of spice level, 5 boxes of fries, 2 large House sauces and 10 assorted cookies.$150.00
- Tender Package (10 Tender, 5 boxes of fries, 2 large sauces, 5 cookies)
10 Chicken Tender (Choice of up to 2 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 5 Sauces.$70.00
- Sandwich Package (5 sandwich meals, 1 large sauce, 5 cookies)
5 Hot Chicken Sandwich boxed lunches with fries, 1 large sauce and 5 assorted cookies.$70.00
- Sandwich Platter (10)
10 Hot Chicken Sandwiches (choice of up to 2 spice levels) Also your choice of 10 Sauces.$120.00
- Tender Platter (20)
20 Chicken Tenders (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.$60.00
- Tender and Waffle Platter (20 tenders/10 waffles)
20 Chicken Tenders and 10 Waffles (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.$100.00
- Waffle Tray (10)
Traditional Liege Waffle with Pearl Sugar Crystals$40.00
- Coleslaw (Family Side)
Traditional Creamy Slaw$27.95
- Tender Platter (10)
10 Chicken Tenders (Choice of Spice Level). Also includes your choice of 5 Sauces.$40.00