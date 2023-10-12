Popular Items

Fusion Fries

$14.99

Concertina Fries, Chopped Tenders, Cotija & Cheddar Jack, Mangos, Black Bean Corn Relish, Cilantro Dressing & House Sauce.

Plain Sandwich (a la carte)

$8.99

All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles.

Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

$13.99

All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries


Sandwiches and Tenders

Plain Chicken Sandwich Meal

$11.99

All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles and Fries.

Original Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

$12.99

All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries

Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

$13.99

All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries

Sandwich & Tender Meal

$14.99

Sandwich and Tender served w/ House Sauce, Slaw, Pickles, & Fries.

Tenders and Waffles

$12.99

2 tenders served with a Belgian waffle, Seasoned Fries, Pickles and House Sauce.

Tenders and Slaw

$11.99

2 Tenders Served with Slaw, Seasoned Fries, Pickles and House Sauce.

3 Tenders and Fries Meal

$13.99

Served with Fries, Pickles and House Sauce

Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Seasoned concertina fries topped with fresh house made cheese sauce.

Loaded Fries

$12.99

Concertina Fries Topped with Chopped Tenders, Slaw, Pickles & House Sauce.

Fusion Fries

$14.99

Concertina Fries, Chopped Tenders, Cotija & Cheddar Jack, Mangos, Black Bean Corn Relish, Cilantro Dressing & House Sauce.

Salads

Southwest Salad

$13.99

Fresh romaine, Chopped Tenders, Cotija & Cheddar Jack, Mangos, Black Bean Corn Relish, Cilantro Dressing & House Sauce.

Texas Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh romaine, Chopped Tenders, Spiced Croutons, Shaved Parmesan and Fresh made Texas Caesar Dressing.

Sides

Breast (a la carte)

$5.99

1 Chicken Breast (Choice of Spice Level)

Buns (a la carte)

$2.50
Cheesy Sandwich (a la carte)

$10.99

Our Famous Sandwich with Coleslaw, Pickles and House Sauce

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.99

Made in-house with shredded chicken topped with fresh made tortilla strips, cheddar jack cheese and cilantro.

Coleslaw (side)

$2.50

Traditional Creamy Slaw

Extra Sauce

$1.00+

Choice Of: House Sauce, Bbq, Ranch, Maple, Honey

Fries (side)

$4.99

House Seasoning

Pickles (side)

$2.50
Plain Sandwich (a la carte)

$8.99

All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles.

Sandwich (a la carte)

$9.99

Our Famous Sandwich with Coleslaw, Pickles and House Sauce

Tender (a la carte)

$3.99

1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)

Waffle (a la carte)

$3.99

Traditional Liege Waffle with Pearl Sugar Crystals

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.50+

Pepsi Products

House Lemonades

$3.99+
Milkshake (21 oz)

$4.99

VANILLA

The Mondi

$5.99

Half Vanilla Milkshake/Half Frozen Lemonade of your choice

Shake N' Waffle

$7.50
Kids Honest Juice

$1.50

Kids Honest Juice Fruit Punch

Red Bull

$3.00
Cookie Crumble

$8.99

Vanilla Shake with Choice of Cookie blended in.

Liquid Death Still

$2.50
Liquid Death Sparkling

$2.50Out of stock
Acqua Panna

$2.50

Cravory Cookies

Birthday Cake

$2.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip

$2.50Out of stock
Cookie Monster

$2.50Out of stock
Red Velvet

$2.50Out of stock

TWO for $4

$4.00

PUCKS Cookies

Chocolate Chip PUCK

$3.95
Cookies and Cream PUCK

$3.95
Snickerdoodle PUCK

$3.95

Red Velvet PUCK

$3.95Out of stock

Family Packages

Original Party Package (5 OG or Cheesy Sandwiches, 10 Tenders, 5 Boxes of Fries, 2 Large Sauces, and 10 cookies)

$120.00

Includes 5 Original or Cheesy Hot Chicken sandwiches, 10 tenders with your choice of spice level, 5 boxes of fries, 2 large House sauces and 10 assorted cookies.

Tender Package (10 Tender, 5 boxes of fries, 2 large sauces, 5 cookies)

$70.00

10 Chicken Tender (Choice of up to 2 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 5 Sauces.

Sandwich Package (5 sandwich meals, 1 large sauce, 5 cookies)

$70.00

5 Hot Chicken Sandwich boxed lunches with fries, 1 large sauce and 5 assorted cookies.

Sandwich Platter (10)

$120.00

10 Hot Chicken Sandwiches (choice of up to 2 spice levels) Also your choice of 10 Sauces.

Tender Platter (20)

$60.00

20 Chicken Tenders (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.

Tender and Waffle Platter (20 tenders/10 waffles)

$100.00

20 Chicken Tenders and 10 Waffles (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.

Waffle Tray (10)

$30.00

Traditional Liege Waffle with Pearl Sugar Crystals

Coleslaw (Family Side)

$27.95

Traditional Creamy Slaw

Tender Platter (10)

$40.00

10 Chicken Tenders (Choice of Spice Level). Also includes your choice of 5 Sauces.

20 Tender Package

$80.00

20 Chicken Tenders (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels) & Fries. Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.