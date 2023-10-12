Houston TX Hot Chicken - Meridian, ID 1184 S SILVERSTONE WAY STE 130
Popular Items
Fusion Fries
Concertina Fries, Chopped Tenders, Cotija & Cheddar Jack, Mangos, Black Bean Corn Relish, Cilantro Dressing & House Sauce.
Plain Sandwich (a la carte)
All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles.
Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal
All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries
Sandwiches and Tenders
Plain Chicken Sandwich Meal
All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles and Fries.
Original Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal
All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries
Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal
All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries
Sandwich & Tender Meal
Sandwich and Tender served w/ House Sauce, Slaw, Pickles, & Fries.
Tenders and Waffles
2 tenders served with a Belgian waffle, Seasoned Fries, Pickles and House Sauce.
Tenders and Slaw
2 Tenders Served with Slaw, Seasoned Fries, Pickles and House Sauce.
3 Tenders and Fries Meal
Served with Fries, Pickles and House Sauce
Fries
Cheese Fries
Seasoned concertina fries topped with fresh house made cheese sauce.
Loaded Fries
Concertina Fries Topped with Chopped Tenders, Slaw, Pickles & House Sauce.
Fusion Fries
Concertina Fries, Chopped Tenders, Cotija & Cheddar Jack, Mangos, Black Bean Corn Relish, Cilantro Dressing & House Sauce.
Salads
Sides
Breast (a la carte)
1 Chicken Breast (Choice of Spice Level)
Buns (a la carte)
Cheesy Sandwich (a la carte)
Our Famous Sandwich with Coleslaw, Pickles and House Sauce
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Made in-house with shredded chicken topped with fresh made tortilla strips, cheddar jack cheese and cilantro.
Coleslaw (side)
Traditional Creamy Slaw
Extra Sauce
Choice Of: House Sauce, Bbq, Ranch, Maple, Honey
Fries (side)
House Seasoning
Pickles (side)
Plain Sandwich (a la carte)
All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles.
Sandwich (a la carte)
Our Famous Sandwich with Coleslaw, Pickles and House Sauce
Tender (a la carte)
1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)
Waffle (a la carte)
Traditional Liege Waffle with Pearl Sugar Crystals
Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Pepsi Products
House Lemonades
Milkshake (21 oz)
VANILLA
The Mondi
Half Vanilla Milkshake/Half Frozen Lemonade of your choice
Shake N' Waffle
Kids Honest Juice
Kids Honest Juice Fruit Punch
Red Bull
Cookie Crumble
Vanilla Shake with Choice of Cookie blended in.
Liquid Death Still
Liquid Death Sparkling
Acqua Panna
Cravory Cookies
PUCKS Cookies
Family Packages
Original Party Package (5 OG or Cheesy Sandwiches, 10 Tenders, 5 Boxes of Fries, 2 Large Sauces, and 10 cookies)
Includes 5 Original or Cheesy Hot Chicken sandwiches, 10 tenders with your choice of spice level, 5 boxes of fries, 2 large House sauces and 10 assorted cookies.
Tender Package (10 Tender, 5 boxes of fries, 2 large sauces, 5 cookies)
10 Chicken Tender (Choice of up to 2 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 5 Sauces.
Sandwich Package (5 sandwich meals, 1 large sauce, 5 cookies)
5 Hot Chicken Sandwich boxed lunches with fries, 1 large sauce and 5 assorted cookies.
Sandwich Platter (10)
10 Hot Chicken Sandwiches (choice of up to 2 spice levels) Also your choice of 10 Sauces.
Tender Platter (20)
20 Chicken Tenders (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.
Tender and Waffle Platter (20 tenders/10 waffles)
20 Chicken Tenders and 10 Waffles (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.
Waffle Tray (10)
Traditional Liege Waffle with Pearl Sugar Crystals
Coleslaw (Family Side)
Traditional Creamy Slaw
Tender Platter (10)
10 Chicken Tenders (Choice of Spice Level). Also includes your choice of 5 Sauces.
20 Tender Package
20 Chicken Tenders (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels) & Fries. Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.