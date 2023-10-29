Houston TX Hot Chicken - Bakersfield 3925 Rosedale Highway Ste B
Sandwiches and Tenders
All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles and Fries.
All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries
Sandwich and Tender served w/ House Sauce, Slaw, Pickles, & Fries.
2 tenders served with a Belgian waffle, Seasoned Fries, Pickles and House Sauce.
2 Tenders Served with Slaw, Seasoned Fries, Pickles and House Sauce.
Served with Fries, Pickles and House Sauce
Fries
Seasoned concertina fries topped with fresh house made cheese sauce.
Concertina Fries Topped with Chopped Tenders, Slaw, Pickles & House Sauce.
Concertina Fries, Chopped Tenders, Cotija & Cheddar Jack, Mangos, Black Bean Corn Relish, Cilantro Dressing & House Sauce.
Salads
Sides
1 Chicken Breast (Choice of Spice Level)
Our Famous Sandwich with Coleslaw, Pickles and House Sauce
Traditional Creamy Slaw
Choice Of: House Sauce, Bbq, Ranch, Maple, Honey
House Seasoning
All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles.
1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)
Traditional Liege Waffle with Pearl Sugar Crystals
PUCKS Cookies (CA)
Drinks
Pepsi Products
VANILLA
Half Vanilla Milkshake/Half Frozen Lemonade of your choice
Kids Honest Juice Fruit Punch
Vanilla Shake with Choice of Cookie blended in.
Family Packages
Includes 5 Original or Cheesy Hot Chicken sandwiches, 10 tenders with your choice of spice level, 5 boxes of fries, 2 large House sauces and 10 assorted cookies.
10 Chicken Tender (Choice of up to 2 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 5 Sauces.
5 Hot Chicken Sandwich boxed lunches with fries, 1 large sauce and 5 assorted cookies.
10 Hot Chicken Sandwiches (choice of up to 2 spice levels) Also your choice of 10 Sauces.
20 Chicken Tenders (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.
20 Chicken Tenders and 10 Waffles (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.
10 Chicken Tenders (Choice of Spice Level). Also includes your choice of 5 Sauces.
20 Chicken Tenders (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels) & Fries. Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.