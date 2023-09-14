Hi-Lo Restaurant & Catering
Food Menu
Appetizers
Pork Belly and Bourbon Bites
Served with a side of sour cream and green onion
Truffle Fries
Lightly tossed in black garlic truffle seasoning with parmesan cheese and parsley, served with a parmesan lime aioli
Tuna Poke
Raw sushi-grade yellow fin tuna marinated in a chili oil blend topped with macadamia nuts and black & white sesame seeds
Brussel Sprouts
Served with a harissa blend sauce
Three Cheese Ravioli and Meatballs
A melody of mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese
Shrimp Cocktail
Salads
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with our house-made caesar dressing, shredded parmesan cheese and house-made croutons
Side Wedge Salad
Chopped red onions and tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing and house-made croutons
Side House Salad
Bibb lettuce with sliced pears, candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, sliced cucumbers and house-made croutons
Side Half Caprese
Side Caprese Salad
Beefsteak tomatoes, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil leaves, balsamic glaze and olive oil
Entree Caesar Salad
Entree Wedge Salad
Entree House Salad
Entrees
Double Breasted Chicken
French cut, bone-in chicken breast with a white wine cream sauce over red skin mashed potatoes, mushrooms and grilled asparagus
Bone-in Pork Chop
French cut, honey garlic glazed with red skin mashed potatoes and tri-color carrots
Norwegian Salmon
Served with a wild rice pilaf and grilled asparagus
Chicken Pot Pie
A puff pastry filled with chicken, celery, carrots and peas on top of a white wine cream sauce
Mushroom Wellington
A puff pastry filled with silver dollar and shiitake mushrooms, herbs and vegetables, served over a white wine cream sauce
Waygu Burger
8 oz of American wagyu topped with melted smoked cheddar cheese, glazed onions and dijon aioli on a brioche bun with a side of fries
Tuna Steak
Walleye
Pasta
Spaghetti and Meatball
House-made noodles with a red sauce
Carbonara
House-made noodles with peas, pork belly and prosciutto in an egg, cream and pecorino romano cheese sauce
Cajun Pasta
House-made penne noodles, andouille sausage, fire roasted tomatoes, red bell peppers and shallots tossed in a creamy cajun sauce
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
House-made fettuccine noodles with seasoned grilled chicken breast and creamy alfredo sauce