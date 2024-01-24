Hibachary 125 North Spruce Street
Hibachi
Regular Hibachi Bowls
- Regular Chicken Hibachi Bowl$11.00
Our Regular portion of rice, fried with egg or steamed, grilled chicken and vegetable mix ( zucchini, squash, onions, broccoli and bell pepper medley.
- Regular Steak Hibachi Bowl$11.00
Our regular portion of rice, fried with egg or steamed, grilled steak and vegetable mix ( zucchini, squash, onions, broccoli and bell pepper medley.
- Regular Shrimp Hibachi Bowl$14.00
Our regular portion of rice, fried with egg or steamed, grilled shrimp and vegetable mix ( zucchini, squash, onions, broccoli and bell pepper medley.
- Regular Salmon And Shrimp Hibachi Bowl$15.00
Our regular portion of rice, fried with egg or steamed, grilled salmon and shrimp and vegetable mix ( zucchini, squash, onions, broccoli and bell pepper medley.
- Regular Veggie Hibachi Bowl$11.00
Our regular portion of rice, fried with egg or steamed, A large portion vegetable mix ( zucchini, squash, onions, broccoli and bell pepper medley.
Large Hibachi Bowls
- Large Chicken Hibachi Bowl$22.00
A large portion of rice, fried with egg or steamed, grilled chicken and vegetable mix ( zucchini, squash, onions, broccoli and bell pepper medley.
- Large Steak Hibachi Bowl$22.00
A large portion of rice, fried with egg or steamed, grilled steak and vegetable mix ( zucchini, squash, onions, broccoli and bell pepper medley.
- Large Shrimp Hibachi Bowl$28.00
A large portion of rice, fried with egg or steamed, grilled shrimp and vegetable mix ( zucchini, squash, onions, broccoli and bell pepper medley.
- Large Salmon And Shrimp Hibachi Bowl$30.00
A large portion of rice, fried with egg or steamed, grilled salmon and shrimp and vegetable mix ( zucchini, squash, onions, broccoli and bell pepper medley.
- Large Veggie Hibachi Bowl$22.00
A large portion of rice, fried with egg or steamed, A large portion vegetable mix ( zucchini, squash, onions, broccoli and bell pepper medley.